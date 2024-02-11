L’Irlande s’impose sans forcer face à l’Italie à Dublin
L’Irlande continue d’imposer sa marque sur le Tournoi des Six Nations 2024. Après une victoire bonifiée face à la France au Vélodrome en ouverture (38-17), c’est devant son public de l’Aviva Stadium qu’elle s’est cette fois imposée 36-0 face à l’Italie pour son 500e match dans le Tournoi.
L’Irlande reprend la tête du classement à l’Angleterre qui l’avait provisoirement occupé après sa victoire sur le pays de Galles la veille. L’Italie retombe direct à la dernière place, celle occupée par la France après la première journée (les Français sont désormais 4e).
L’Irlande, la meilleure touche du Tournoi
Dès le début du match, l’Italie manque une pénalité par Paolo Garbisi, l’une des rares occasions italiennes de marquer, sous le vent fort de Dublin. L’Irlande prend rapidement l’avantage avec un essai de Crawley à la 7e minute, et continue de dominer, notamment en touche affichant une efficacité de 100%, la meilleure du Tournoi (64% pour l’Italie).
Le jeu se déroule principalement dans le camp italien (53% d’occupation), avec des moments forts pour l’Irlande à l’image de l’essai de Sheehan à la 24e minute sur une passe décisive de Henshaw. Malgré les efforts de l’Italie pour contrer avec des pénalités et des mouvements de jeu, ils n’ont jamais semblé en mesure de marquer.
Avec un troisième essai du troisième ligne centre du Leinster Jack Conan à la 37e, l’Irlande, brillante dans les 22 italiens, repart au vestiaire en pleine possession de ses moyens (19-0). La seconde période voit l’Irlande maintenir la pression, avec un nouvel essai du talonneur Dan Sheehan à la 50e minute après une touche à 10 mètres, leur garantissant le point de bonus (24-0).
Une Irlande très joueuse
L’Irlande joue beaucoup à la main (254 passes) et peu au pied (un coup de pied pour 9,4 passes). Les Irlandais sont dans l’avancée avec 492 mètres parcourus après contact (deux fois plus en moyenne que les autres équipes gagnantes ce week-end).
Un cinquième essai est refusé par la vidéo à la 55e minute à Henshaw malgré une belle séquence de 23 temps de jeu. Peu de temps après, le trois-quarts centre Tommaso Menoncello reçoit un carton jaune pour un jeu déloyal sur James Lowe, réduisant davantage les chances de l’Italie déjà bien maigres.
Il reste encore du temps pour que l’Irlande aggrave le score. A la 62e, Lowe aplatit malgré une résistance acharnée de l’Italie qui plaque à tour de bras (209 plaquages contre 91, 86% de plaquages réussis). En face, l’Irlande fait preuve d’une indiscipline inhabituelle – 11 pénalités concédées (contre 9 pour les Italiens) – mais qui ne la pénalise guère.
Calvin Nash ajoute un dernier essai à la 78e minute – une autre tentative de Jamison Gibson-Park sera refusée sur un en-avant – scellant la victoire de l’Irlande avec un score final de 36-0.
Comments on RugbyPass
Not sure which 6N Ferris is following. I thought England showed definite improvement. Their defence looked better. Keeping Wales scoreless in the second half tells the story, surely, after shipping tries against Italy in week 1. With France and Ireland’s attacking capabilities, in this years 6N - Englands best chances are focusing on a super stingy defence and a kicker who can slot goals. That’s what it’s going to take for England to beat France and Ireland - not trying to razzle and dazzle on attack. With a young team and new coaches. Thats foolish. England have shown time and again what they can do in knockout games. Treat each of the next games as a knockout game, grind out the win.3 Go to comments
This law isn’t new, he knows this is the case so it was just stupid on his part.2 Go to comments
Make sure you say “Irish” pundit in there. I am sure if it been a pundit from any other country it would have been just “Pundit slams Wales…”.4 Go to comments
So, do McCloskey and Henderson not qualify for points or something?3 Go to comments
Based on recent historical evidence, playing NZ at Stade Francais might be harder.2 Go to comments
Let me help, George. 1. George Ford insists goalkickers will be compelled to modify their routines after he was the victim of a controversial refereeing decision in England’s victory on Saturday. - Yes. Yes they will. 2. “It doesn’t make sense to me. I’m trying to use the full shot-clock time as we’ve got men in the (sin) bin,” - Read the laws of the game. 3. “You’re at the back of your stance, you have your routine, and if adjusting your feet like that is initiating your run-up then…“ - Don’t adjust your feet at the back of your run-up. Especially after you’d already stood still. For 3 seconds. And then “adjusted”. 4. “Some of us kickers are going to have to stand like statues at the back of our run-up now.“ - Yes. Yes they will. Not “some”. All of them. You’re welcome George.2 Go to comments
So what should Gatland do, Hannah? Pull a flyhalf out of his *ss? What a stupid comment.4 Go to comments
Irish has beens all over Load of rubbish4 Go to comments
Does the TMO need to see conclusive evidence of THE PLAYER grounding the ball? Does the conclusive evidence need to be VISUAL? So even if we see the ball apparently on the ground does the TMO need to see player clearly exerting down pressure on the grounded? If so then technically correct call. If there just needs to be conclusive evidence (not necessarily visual) then they must aware the try (as no other possibility is possible). IMO the question should be: if a referee had this view of the play in real time would he have awarded the try? Again the answer is yes. I think there needs to be an ‘I don’t know option’ from the ref with the visual display allowing ref or TMO to make a call as if real time.8 Go to comments
The ref allowing Wales to charge at the kick was a pretty poor interpretation of the Laws, which say that they can charge when the kicker “moves in any direction to begin their approach to the kick.” Ford moved, and the revised Law allows for movement in any direction, but he was not by any reasonable definition beginning his approach. He moved away from the ball, and stood still.8 Go to comments
I think the frustration felt by many is that the tmo said the ball was on the ground and the ref then agreed he saw the ball on the ground - if you take that at face value then the try should have been awarded. To then say no clear evidence to award the try is totally inconsistent. Big picture wise this. it confuses the hell out of those who are either casual or new followers of rugby and potentially turns them off to the game. Given that the game is really now a big money entertainment business I do wonder in this case if the ref/tmo need to front up and explain their decision making - by doing so it would show respect to those who pay good money to see these games.At the same time it would be a way of minimising the type of abuse referees have been getting recently.8 Go to comments
The blueprint on how NZ beat Ireland in RWC is very out of date just as the blueprint that saw Ireland win the series in NZ in ‘22 was well out of date come that RWC quarter final. There might be a few untried plays from Joe Schmidt’s notes if Strawbridge still has his copy. That’s all. One Irish failing then was not managing the difficult scheduling of top 5 Scotland the week before the NZ quarter. In my opinion we needed a separate coach to fully research the current form and threats of knock out opponents. NZ were able to do a number on us. I am sure Borthwich and co will have a strategy capable of addressing the current Irish team’ threats etc that will likely present itself at Twickenham.8 Go to comments
Two separate articles on Irish media pundits coverage of two matches. Just give your readers the links to watch the content themselves and cut the articles?3 Go to comments
Is this new policy of Rugby Pass writing full articles covering Irish TV pundits covering the six nations matches going to continue indefinitely? The good thing about Irish pundits is they say what they believe to be true and don’t walk on egg shells. Perhaps, if the RugbyPass people just left the content to people actually watching that coverage rather than creating click bait articles over it?4 Go to comments
This wasn't anything like what happened with Ramos/Kolbe. Aside from the fact that a kick was charged down they couldn't have been much different. Ford clearly hadn't began his approach to the ball, he moved sideways and put his hands on his ass and bent over.2 Go to comments
Blatantly a try at the end. I understand the logic behind the TMO decision but if you're not calling that conclusive evidence then why even bother going to the TMO? You could say with almost certainty that the ball was down. When you consider that most of the time the TMO is called in, you can't even see the ball. Having a situation where everyone is almost 100% sure the ball is grounded but not giving the try because the on field ref didn't get a view of it at the time is a farce. But I'm sad to say it shouldn't have come down to a TMO decision. Scotland threw the game when they started trying to defend a 6 point lead for 30 mins against one of the best sides in the world. Scotland's strength is their attack, their attack, the way they were going to win is by scoring a lot of points, not by trying to stop the French - which in hindsight I'm sure they're all well aware of but I'm surprised Townsend didn't call it at the time, this Scotland team aren't normally afraid to throw the ball around but the prospect of beating the French and topping the table proved to be too much pressure.4 Go to comments
England look so confused. It's like they're now trying to bolt on some attacking play to a foundation of pragmatism. It's not possible for a team to switch from such a pragmatic structure to playing attacking rugby at the drop of a hat. The mindset is tentative, players are too deep, slow to react, no runners are offering themselves because they're expecting a kick, ruck speed is too slow, runners get isolated Etc. The players were lost… and yet as we saw so many times under Eddie Jones, when England are losing in the last 15, the players stop worrying about how they're told to play and start playing how we know they can.8 Go to comments
Kyle Rowe’s defence was a liability for Scotland all game. Out of position (including for France’s second half try), poor tackling technique (upright but non-dominant, meaning he fell off most of what he attempted), spent most of the time jumping up and down trying to avoid contact. Reminds me a bit of James Lowe when he first moved to Ireland - defence optional. I hope he can do the same as Lowe and work on his defence as he has some good attacking vision.1 Go to comments
Dumb lex, sed lex est.1 Go to comments
I do not have an opinion on the touchdown but I do think Finn Russell’s interference with the French scrumhalf immediately beforehand was worthy of a check. He looked offside tome and I would have like more angles to view.2 Go to comments