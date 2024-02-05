17 - 38
Six Nations

Les Springboks dans le Six Nations ? C’est non

Par RugbyPass
Les Springboks ont montré le trophée Webb Ellis aux foules dans toute l'Afrique du Sud (Photo by Marco Longari /Getty Images)

Selon plusieurs médias sud-africains, les Springboks ne participeront pas au Tournoi des Six Nations de sitôt. En 2022, des discussions avaient évoqué la possibilité d’intégrer l’équipe sud-africaine à cette compétition annuelle de l’hémisphère nord à partir de 2025.

Bien que cette information ait été initialement démentie par les organisateurs du Tournoi des Six Nations, les spéculations persistaient quant à un éventuel changement pour les Boks.

Les négociations dans l’impasse

Cependant, le journal afrikaner Rapport, qui sort généralement le dimanche, a indiqué que le départ des Springboks du Rugby Championship n’est plus envisagé en raison de l’impasse dans les négociations entre CVC Capital Partners et SA Rugby.

CVC a investi massivement dans le rugby ces dernières années, concluant des accords significatifs avec le Tournoi des Six Nations, le Premiership Rugby et le United Rugby Championship. Malgré leurs tentatives de collaboration avec la fédération sud-africaine de rugby, les négociations sont au point mort.

Une autre piste ?

Selon une source citée par Rapport, la participation des Springboks au Tournoi des Six Nations n’est plus d’actualité, du moins pas avant 2030, voire après. SA Rugby explore actuellement des possibilités avec Ackerley Partners, une société américaine, bien que rien ne soit encore finalisé.

L’idée de voir les Springboks rejoindre le Tournoi des Six Nations avait suscité des opinions divergentes. Certains joueurs, dont le double champion du monde de rugby Eben Etzebeth ainsi que le sélectionneur Rassie Erasmus, soutenaient l’idée en soulignant les avantages potentiels d’aligner les calendriers entre l’hémisphère nord et sud.

Cependant, l’incertitude persiste quant à l’avenir immédiat des Springboks, qui semblent rester engagés dans le Rugby Championship sur le plan international.

