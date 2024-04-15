Les raisons qui ont poussé Jordie Barrett à signer au Leinster

Le Leinster a annoncé la signature du trois-quarts centre des All Blacks Jordie Barrett, qui rejoindra les Hurricanes sur une courte durée la saison prochaine.

La première raison qui a convaincu le joueur de 27 ans d’arriver à ce deal, c’est qu’il a signé un nouveau contrat avec New Zealand Rugby jusqu’en 2028, ce qui lui permet de prendre une saison sabbatique en 2025, au cours de laquelle il rejoindra les quadruples champions d’Europe, à Dublin.

Le All Black à 57 sélections sera associé à l’entraîneur principal Jacques Nienaber au Leinster, qui a mené ses coéquipiers à la victoire en octobre de l’année dernière lorsque l’Afrique du Sud a remporté la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023 en France.

Barrett jouera également au côté du Springbok RG Snyman, qui devrait quitter le Munster, l’un des adversaires du Leinster, à la fin de la saison.

En plus, son contrat prévoit qu’il arrive en décembre de cette année, qu’il passera six mois avec le Leinster, mais qu’il pourra rejoindre son club des Hurricanes pour la saison 2026.

Son père a joué dans la province

L’autre motivation est d’ordre plus personnel que l’on a compris lorsque l’arrière polyvalent a déclaré que l’Irlande était un « endroit spécial » pour lui et sa famille.

Jordie a en effet raconté qu’il avait passé du temps dans le comté de Meath lorsqu’il était enfant quand son père, Kevin ‘Smiley’ Barrett, jouait pour le club de Athlone, les Buccaneers, lors de la saison 2000-2001.

Le journal local West Meath Independant rapporte que « le père et la mère de [Jordie] – Kevin et Robyn – ont déménagé à Ballinacree à l’automne 1999, où ils géraient une ferme laitière et où Kevin jouait avec les Buccaneers à Athlone ». Jordie n’avait que deux ans et demi à cette époque.

« L’Irlande va être un endroit idéal pour développer mon rugby dans un environnement différent où j’apprendrai beaucoup de choses différentes », a-t-il dit.

« L’Irlande est un endroit spécial pour la famille Barrett. Nous avons tellement de liens familiaux à Oldcastle, dans le comté de Meath et dans tout Dublin. Avoir l’opportunité de retourner en Irlande et de rencontrer des membres de la famille, des amis et des relations qui ont été nouées il y a vingt ans, c’est vraiment cool. »

Un transfert facilité par New Zealand Rugby

Pour le Leinster, cette opportunité arrive à point nommé. « Nous sommes ravis que Jordie ait accepté de nous rejoindre après la tournée néo-zélandaise début décembre, d’autant plus qu’il a choisi le Leinster avant un certain nombre d’autres options très intéressantes », estime Leo Cullen, l’entraîneur du Leinster.

« Jordie est un All Black comptant plus de cinquante capes, doté d’un ensemble de skills exceptionnelles et qui évolue au plus haut niveau du rugby depuis plusieurs saisons. Il a envie de vivre une nouvelle expérience au Leinster et je suis sûr que nous apprendrons beaucoup l’un de l’autre au cours de son séjour parmi nous.

« La famille Barrett a des liens étroits avec l’Irlande et le Leinster en particulier, c’est donc une sorte de retour aux sources pour Jordie !

« Je suis sûr que tous nos supporters seront très enthousiastes à l’idée d’accueillir l’un des meilleurs joueurs du monde et de voir de près ce qu’il apporte à l’équipe.

« Nous aimerions également remercier la Fédération néo-zélandaise de rugby pour son soutien dans le cadre de ce transfert. »

Partager l’expérience

Le Néo-Zélandais a fait sa 100e apparition avec les Hurricanes en mars, après avoir fait ses débuts avec eux en 2017 à l’âge de 20 ans.

Il a débuté sous le maillot numéro 12 samedi 13 avril lors de la victoire des leaders du Super Rugby Pacific face aux Chiefs (36-23), et jouera un rôle central dans la suite de leur campagne.

Ce nouveau contrat sera également un encouragement pour le sélectionneur des All Blacks, Scott Robertson, qui pourra compter sur Barrett jusqu’à la Coupe du monde 2027 en Australie.

« Je suis très reconnaissant à New Zealand Rugby et aux Hurricanes de m’avoir envoyé leurs meilleurs vœux, ce qui est formidable. Je suis très concentré et j’apprécie le temps que je passe actuellement avec les Hurricanes. J’ai hâte d’avoir l’opportunité de revenir chez les Hurricanes, une franchise qui représente beaucoup pour moi », a déclaré Jordie Barrett à l’intention des Hurricanes.

« Le Leinster me donne l’occasion de découvrir un autre type de rugby et de renouer avec une partie de mon enfance. J’espère pouvoir faire profiter les Hurricanes de certaines de mes expériences lorsque je reviendrai.

« Pour moi, c’est très positif. Ce sera pour moi un endroit idéal pour me développer en tant que joueur de rugby dans un environnement différent où j’apprendrai beaucoup de choses différentes. Je vais retrouver de la fraîcheur avant un nouveau cycle de Coupe du monde, que j’espère fructueux, et de belles années à venir avec les All Blacks, les Hurricanes et Taranaki.

« J’aimerais être là, dans vingt ou trente ans, avec mes enfants ou mes petits-enfants, en sachant que je n’ai rien laissé au hasard et que j’ai saisi cette opportunité de m’améliorer. »