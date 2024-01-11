Les inconnues du Sevens Challenger féminin 2024 à Dubaï
Une année riche en action pour le rugby à sept international féminin commence à Dubaï ce week-end avec le début du World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2024.
Au cours des quatre prochains mois, 12 équipes se battront non seulement pour remporter le titre, mais aussi pour se classer parmi les quatre premiers afin de poursuivre leur rêve de participer au HSBC SVNS 2025.
Dubaï est le premier des trois tournois qui composent le Challenger 2024, les quatre meilleures équipes à la fin de la série s’opposant aux quatre dernières équipes du HSBC SVNS 2024 lors d’un tournoi distinct de promotion/relégation du 31 mai au 2 juin à Madrid.
Après ce week-end, Montevideo (8-10 mars) et Cracovie (18-19 mai) seront les prochaines étapes d’un voyage que les équipes espèrent mener à la grande finale de Madrid.
La troisième édition du Sevens Challenger compte cinq équipes qui ont participé à tous les tournois depuis leur création en 2022 : la Chine, la Pologne, la Belgique, la Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée et le Mexique.
L’Ouganda, quant à lui, est le seul pays à faire ses débuts dans le Challenger. Les Lady Cranes Sevens seront dirigées par Peace Lekuru, qui sera assistée par sa vice-capitaine Agnes Nakuya.
LA CHINE PARMI LES FAVORIS
La Chine est l’équipe Challenger la plus performante de l’histoire, ayant remporté 14 de ses 18 matchs à ce jour et ayant terminé avec la médaille de bronze lors de chacune des deux dernières années.
Les championnes des Asian Games 2023 seront favorites, même si Hongkong China, désormais entraînée par l’ancien international anglais de rugby à sept Andy Vilk, et la Thaïlande seront également des adversaires dangereux.
Même si Vilk n’est en poste que depuis moins de quatre mois, il connaît bien les atouts de la Chine pour l’avoir affrontée lors des Asia Rugby Sevens Series, ainsi qu’aux Asian Games et au tournoi régional de qualification pour l’Asie en vue des Jeux olympiques de Paris 2024.
« Nous avons beaucoup joué contre elles la saison dernière, c’est une équipe très forte. En Asie, la Chine et le Japon sont les deux équipes avec lesquelles nous essayons de réduire l’écart, donc je peux certainement comprendre pourquoi elles sont considérées comme l’un des favoris ici. »
La Chine est opposée à la Tchéquie, au Kenya et au Mexique dans la poule B.
L’un des attraits du rugby à sept, Vilk ne le sait que trop bien pour avoir été joueur d’élite et entraîneur de l’équipe masculine d’Italie, est son caractère imprévisible. Et son message aux supporters est de s’attendre à l’inattendu au cours des trois jours de compétition.
« Ce qui est passionnant, c’est qu’il y a probablement quelques inconnues. Vous recevez les images et vous faites votre analyse, dans notre cas sur la Pologne, le Paraguay et l’Argentine (dans la poule C), mais jusqu’à ce que vous arriviez au tournoi et que vous voyiez les joueuses qui sont présentes, il y a une part d’inconnu. Je suis sûr que quelqu’un nous surprendra ce week-end. »
Hongkong China a l’honneur de donner le coup d’envoi en affrontant le Paraguay dans le premier match du Challenger 2024.
Les deux précédentes rencontres ont eu lieu à Stellenbosch l’année dernière et se sont soldées par des victoires à un chiffre seulement pour Hongkong China.
UN NIVEAU PLUS ÉLEVÉ
Après avoir entraîné les féminines de Hongkong China à leur toute première médaille aux Jeux asiatiques (bronze) l’année dernière, Vilk est impatient de voir son équipe poursuivre sur sa lancée tout au long du Challenger 2024 et jusqu’au World Rugby Sevens Repechage pour les Jeux olympiques Paris 2024 à Monaco en juin.
« Les filles ont gagné le droit de vivre ces expériences cette année et la majorité d’entre elles ont joué dans les Challenger Series à Stellenbosch en début d’année dernière.
« Je pense que chaque fois que vous avez l’occasion de passer à un autre niveau, c’est excitant. C’est un pont entre notre championnat continental (l’Asia Rugby Sevens Series) et les World Series (SVNS) », a-t-il précisé.
« Je pense que ce qui est important, c’est de savoir que chaque équipe est à ce niveau (élevé). Là où il y a des matchs où l’on peut envisager de faire tourner l’équipe, ici, il faut être à fond dans son jeu, à chaque match. »
En ce qui concerne les principaux concurrents européens, la Belgique a manqué de peu les deux tournois de l’année dernière à Stellenbosch, ratant la promotion pour le SVNS 2024 après avoir perdu les deux finales contre le pays hôte, l’Afrique du Sud.
Après avoir terminé à la sixième place lors de la première édition des Challenger Series au Chili, l’équipe entraînée par Emiel Vermote est en pleine forme pour ce tournoi.
« Nous sommes prêts, nous nous sommes bien préparés, et il y a un sentiment de contrôle associé à de l’humilité, qui fait que je suis vraiment confiant dans le fait que nous serons parmi les quatre premiers à la fin de la compétition », a déclaré l’ancien capitaine de l’équipe de Belgique de rugby à sept.
LA POLOGNE A DE LA RESSOURCE
Les victoires sur des équipes comme la France et l’Écosse avant de remporter le Rugby Europe Sevens Championship féminin 2022 ont mis en évidence le calibre de la Pologne, qui a maintenu un niveau élevé depuis lors.
La Pologne a remporté la médaille d’argent du Challenger cette année-là et s’est classée quatrième du tournoi de l’année dernière avant d’atteindre la finale des Jeux européens, à domicile, à Cracovie, le mois suivant.
Les Polonaises ont été battues par la Grande-Bretagne en finale (33-0), mais elles sont capables d’infliger des scores aussi lourds à leurs adversaires et détiennent le record de la plus large victoire de l’histoire en Challenger : 71-0 contre la Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée, au Chili, en 2022.
« Nous sommes vraiment excitées parce que nous attendons depuis quelques années de nous qualifier pour les World Series, alors j’espère que c’est maintenant le moment pour nous.
« Nous espérons nous qualifier pour les World Series et aussi pour les Jeux olympiques lors de la dernière chance de qualification à Monaco », a affirmé la capitaine polonaise Natalia Pamieta.
Les trois équipes du continent sud-américain sont l’Argentine, le Mexique et le Paraguay, l’un des adversaires de l’Argentine dans la poule C.
Las Yaguaretés sont devenues championnes d’Amérique du Sud de rugby à sept pour la première fois en octobre grâce à une victoire 20-12 sur le Brésil, devenant ainsi la première équipe à le battre dans l’histoire du tournoi.
Après avoir porté ce trophée, la capitaine Paula Pedroso a faim de nouvelles victoires. « Nous avons connu une année 2023 très réussie et nous voulons continuer à écrire notre propre histoire pour 2024 », a-t-elle indiqué.
« L’objectif pour cette année est, évidemment, de viser le plus haut niveau, c’est-à-dire de se qualifier pour les World Series (SVNS), et de se concentrer sur le tournoi final de qualification olympique, qui est un autre grand défi que nous avons cette année. »
