Investec Champions Cup

Les finales européennes de 2025 et 2026 à Cardiff et Bilbao

Par RugbyPass
CARDIFF, PAYS DE GALLES - 31 JANVIER : Vue générale des trophées de l'Investec Champions Cup et de l'EPCR Challenge Cup à l'intérieur du stade alors que Cardiff et Bilbao sont annoncées comme villes hôtes des finales européennes 2025 et 2026 respectivement, au Principality Stadium le 31 janvier 2024 à Cardiff, Pays de Galles. (Photo par Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

La finale de l’Investec Champions Cup devrait se dérouler au Principality Stadium de Cardiff l’année prochaine, marquant son retour dans cette ville pour la première fois depuis 2014. Il s’agira de la huitième fois que la finale européenne se tiendra dans la capitale galloise, le stade de 74 000 places accueillant également la finale de la Challenge Cup.

L’EPCR a également annoncé que le stade San Mamés de Bilbao, en Espagne, sera le lieu de la finale en 2026 pour la deuxième fois. Il avait déjà accueilli la victoire du Leinster sur le Racing 92 en Champions Cup en 2018 et celle de Cardiff sur Gloucester en Challenge Cup.

« Revenir à Cardiff 30 ans après la première finale emblématique est très important pour nous et nos amis ici dans la ville », a déclaré le président de l’EPCR, Dominic McKay. « Nous célèbrerons cette occasion comme il se doit. Nous sommes convaincus que cette terre de rugby sera fière d’accueillir non seulement un week-end historique, mais aussi des amateurs de rugby du monde entier lors de la finale de l’EPCR en 2025.

« Quant à 2026, nous sommes ravis de retourner à Bilbao, qui avait offert une célébration exceptionnelle du rugby en 2018 dans une destination de renommée mondiale. Nos choix de villes hôtes, telles que Bilbao, reflètent notre engagement à fournir des expériences exceptionnelles aux supporters, clubs et parties prenantes lors de notre événement phare. Nous sommes convaincus que Bilbao attirera une audience diversifiée, élargissant ainsi la portée de notre sport dans cette magnifique ville d’accueil. »

