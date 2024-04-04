Les enjeux du tournoi féminin de Hongkong
Alors que le Hong Kong Stadium s’apprête à accueillir le Cathay/HSBC Hongkong Sevens pour la dernière fois, il y a beaucoup à jouer aux deux extrémités du classement du HSBC SVNS 2024 féminin.
L’Australie, leader des Series, se rend à Hongkong avec quatre points d’avance sur ses adversaires d’outre-Tasmanie, la Nouvelle-Zélande, et l’opportunité de s’assurer une place dans les deux premiers pour la Grande Finale à Madrid le mois prochain.
REGARDER LE HONG KONG STADIUM EN DIRECT >>
Les Black Ferns Sevens, quant à elles, sont l’équipe en forme et entament le week-end avec l’ambition de remporter un troisième titre consécutif après deux victoires coup sur coup à Vancouver et Los Angeles.
En bas du classement, la course pour terminer la saison dans les huit premiers – et éviter de participer au tournoi de promotion-relégation à Madrid – s’est intensifiée à la suite de la tournée en Amérique du Nord.
La Grande-Bretagne occupe actuellement la huitième place mais n’a qu’un point d’avance sur le Brésil, neuvième, tandis que l’Afrique du Sud a ravivé ses espoirs de sortir des quatre dernières places en terminant sixième à Los Angeles lors de la dernière édition.
Terita de retour pour l’Australie
Les Springbok Women’s Sevens ont besoin d’une autre grosse performance pour leurs débuts au Hong Kong Stadium et commenceront leur campagne par un match crucial contre l’Irlande à 12h02 heure locale (GMT+8) vendredi.
Avec des matchs contre les Fidji – qu’elles ont battues à Los Angeles le mois dernier – et l’Australie à venir dans la poule B, l’Afrique du Sud sait qu’elle doit commencer par un résultat positif si elle veut atteindre un deuxième quart de finale de Cup consécutif.
« Si vous gagnez, vous savez que vous êtes confiant pour le deuxième match », explique l’arrière sud-africaine Nadine Roos.
« Quand on perd, on sait qu’il faut absolument gagner le deuxième match. Ce match contre les Fidji serait à gagner impérativement, car l’Australie est tout simplement un niveau au-dessus. »
L’Afrique du Sud n’a jamais battu l’Irlande en trois tentatives sur le circuit, tandis que sa victoire contre les Fidji au Dignity Health Sports Park n’était que la deuxième en huit confrontations.
L’Australie attend les Springbok Women’s Sevens samedi et elle espère avoir fait un grand pas vers les quarts de finale d’ici là.
L’équipe de Tim Walsh a remporté 33 de ses 34 confrontations contre les Fidji sur le circuit, l’autre rencontre s’étant soldée par un match nul. Elle jouera ensuite contre l’Irlande, qu’elle a battue 31 fois en 33 tentatives.
L’Australie est arrivée à Hongkong sans Dominique du Toit et Alysia Lefau-Fakaosilea, blessées, mais Tim Walsh a pu compter sur le retour de Bienne Terita, tandis qu’il pourrait faire débuter Bridget Clark et Ruby Nicholas dans les series.
« Le retour de Bienne Terita, une joueuse très puissante et dangereuse, est le bienvenu », appuie Walsh. « Bienne ajoute de l’expérience, de la vitesse et une présence physique à l’équipe. »
L’Irlande, privée d’Eve Higgins et de Béibhinn Parsons en raison de leur participation au Tournoi des Six Nations féminin, espérera un regain de forme après avoir enchaîné sa victoire au tournoi de Perth avec des neuvième et huitième places en Amérique du Nord.
Elles affronteront l’Australie à la fin de la première journée avant un match potentiellement crucial contre les Fidji samedi.
Woodman-Wickliffe pourrait marquer son 250e essai sur le circuit
Les Black Ferns Sevens ont considérablement réduit l’écart en tête du classement en Amérique du Nord et commenceront leur quête d’un troisième titre consécutif du tournoi contre la Grande-Bretagne lors de la première journée.
La Nouvelle-Zélande a remporté ses huit dernières confrontations avec la Grande-Bretagne sur un score moyen de 31-5 et, avec l’équipe la plus expérimentée à Hongkong, elle espère poursuivre sur sa lancée.
Trois heures plus tard, les Black Ferns Sevens joueront contre le Brésil – qu’elles ont battu 16 fois sur 16 – avant de rencontrer la France samedi.
Il s’agit d’une répétition de la finale de Cup, remportée par la Nouvelle-Zélande sur le score de 35 à 19, qui pourrait avoir une incidence considérable sur le classement de la poule A au Hongkong Stadium.
D’ici le coup d’envoi de ce match, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe pourrait être devenue la première joueuse à marquer 250 essais sur le circuit mondial. La Joueuse de Rugby à Sept de la Décennie a déjà déposé 247 ballons avant ce week-end.
La France, quant à elle, voudra marquer le coup avec seulement deux tournois à disputer avant la Grande Finale de Madrid.
Les Bleues entament le tournoi en ayant marqué 992 essais dans l’histoire des Series et devraient devenir la cinquième équipe à franchir la barre des 1 000 essais au cours du week-end.
Leur campagne dans la poule A débutera contre le Brésil, contre lesquelles elles n’ont perdu qu’une seule fois en 23 rencontres, avant d’affronter la Grande-Bretagne.
La seule victoire de la Grande-Bretagne dans ce duel a eu lieu au Hongkong Stadium il y a 12 mois, à l’issue d’un quart de finale de Cup tendu (5-0).
Un nouveau succès en demi-finale permettrait à la Grande-Bretagne d’apaiser ses craintes de relégation. L’équipe de Ciaran Beattie, huitième, est arrivée à Hongkong séparée des adversaires de la poule A, le Brésil, neuvième, par un seul point.
Les deux équipes se rencontreront lors de la deuxième journée, dans un match qu’il faudra absolument gagner, puisqu’il ne restera plus qu’un tournoi à disputer avant Madrid.
Le Brésil a atteint les quarts de finale de Cup à Vancouver et à Los Angeles, mais il n’a battu la Grande-Bretagne – qui a retrouvé Heather Cowell et Lauren Torley pour Hongkong – qu’une seule fois en cinq rencontres.
Une poule C très ouverte
Les Etats-Unis et le Canada se retrouveront à Hongkong, tandis que les autres adversaires de la poule C, le Japon et l’Espagne, doivent réaliser une grande performance si elles veulent être portées vers les huit premières places.
Les voisines d’Amérique du Nord ont toutes deux terminé troisièmes de leur tournoi national, les États-Unis ayant battu le Canada en finale de bronze à Los Angeles le mois dernier.
Avant Hongkong, les deux équipes ne sont séparées au classement que par deux points, les Women’s Eagles Sevens se situant une place au-dessus du Canada, en quatrième position.
En vue de la grande finale de Madrid, chaque point compte à Hongkong et à Singapour.
La victoire des Etats-Unis au Dignity Health Sports Park est la troisième lors de leurs cinq dernières confrontations avec le Canada, même si ce sont leurs adversaires qui l’emportent dans les face-à-face historiques, avec 23 victoires contre 16.
Jaz Gray devrait faire son retour de blessure pour les États-Unis à Hongkong, tandis que Kaylen Thomas, qui n’a pas encore été sélectionnée, pourrait faire ses débuts dans les Series.
Le Canada a accueilli Julia Greenshields, Pamphinette Buisa, Charity Williams et Shalaya Valenzuela, tandis que la capitaine Sophie de Goede est de nouveau incluse dans l’équipe qui tentera d’atteindre une troisième demi-finale de Cup consécutive.
« Il y a beaucoup à construire à partir de nos performances à Vancouver et à Los Angeles », estime Jack Hanratty, l’entraîneur du Canada.
« Nous sommes fiers de ce que nous avons accompli cette saison, mais nous savons qu’il y a encore une énorme marge de progression alors que nous cherchons à garantir notre place dans la grande finale de Madrid tout en construisant pour être à notre meilleur niveau aux Jeux olympiques de Paris. »
Après avoir terminé septième à Vancouver, l’Espagne était 12e à Los Angeles et Las Leonas Sevens sont arrivées à Hongkong en queue de classement avec 13 points, à 16 longueurs de la Grande-Bretagne.
Le Japon a une place et trois points de mieux que l’Espagne, mais il ne s’est pas encore qualifié pour les quarts de finale de la Cup cette saison.
Les Sakura Sevens ont besoin que cela change ce week-end si elles veulent avoir une chance de dépasser l’Afrique du Sud, le Brésil et la Great Britain qui sont devant elles avant Madrid.
Ainsi, la rencontre entre les deux équipes lors de la deuxième journée au Hongkong Stadium pourrait avoir une importance capitale pour les deux équipes. L’histoire est du côté du Japon, les Sakura Sevens ayant remporté 12 des 19 confrontations entre les deux équipes.
Comments on RugbyPass
Just make sure they pronounce Porecki’s name the correct Polish way. The “c is pronounced like “ts”, sounds like PoreTSki. NOT “Porekki”. 😡98 Go to comments
So I watched this game while riding the bike indoors. I took a rather different interpretation of Pearce from you. First, his view of the “off-side line” in rucks is rather nebulous. He takes an approach of it being a band which might encompass the last foot in the ruck. The first half, I don’t think he “saw” a single off-sides penalty. Even the try from the blocked kick was sketchy. Second, I have no explanation to why he did not even have another look at JM Gonzalez obvious hit on the head. The replay clearly showed he was hit high by a player basically standing. Nothing to see there? C’mon! JMG had to leave soon after from wobbly gait. Ridiculous. Third, he was very harsh on Lawes in the ruck. Twice he penalized him when he was not at fault. Once, he was holding the ball while on his feet. The “cleaner” brought him down and then he was penalized from playing off his feet. Another time, he was told not to compete for a ball in a ruck when there was no ruck formed. A ruck requires two players, one from each team on their feet over the ball. There was NO one from the defense. Only one from the attacking team and Lawes going for the ball. If his refereeing is counting down from 5 and a few scrum penalties, that doesn’t make him brilliant. During the first half, besides the ruck issue, both teams were rather disciplined, so we can’t give HIM credit for that. This is going to be once in a blue moon when I will (partially) disagree with you. Grant you, he is not pedantic Dixon….66 Go to comments
I would not be paying too much attention to what Stephen Ferris has to say. He has form with these sorts of comments. Ulster look to be in a real mess right now. Kitsie is the first South African not to have been a big hit in Ulster. I think he has just been unlucky, walking into the mess. Probably for the best that he goes…. back to SA ?15 Go to comments
This author knows nothing about the NFL, Antoine Dupont has all it takes to be a top quarterback as well as rugby half.5 Go to comments
Bulls1 Go to comments
different team when your playmaker is on song…last week vs Crusaders was pretty ordinary, and gifting 7 points didn't help either…the ‘canes at home a tough game to win, but doable with Roigard absent…or not…the tackle on DMac was fair…Inisi’s shoulder contacted chest high and arms were wrapping his hips, no head contact and DMac got up and played on… good to see no “holywood acting” by our professional players compared to some others…a future AB.. tactic maybe…or not…7 Go to comments
Agree with most of this. Razor has an ability to pull teams together, be happy and have them focused for crunch matches. The makeup of his first team will definitely be impacted by injuries but across the five SRP teams there is quality to handle England - providing selections in the second and back rows have the right mix. With Scooter, Tuipulotu, Lord, PPP, McWhannell, Vai’i, Selby-Rickit, Strange, Darry, Walker-Leawere the second row has some options and imo, a number of these players have made strides in recent years. The back row will be interesting as there are so many options and rising prospects. International players need height in the loose as well as all the other skills expected of an AB loosie. All 5 teams have at least one, if not several prospects. No fear.3 Go to comments
Is it any wonder why parents aren't encouraging there children to play rugby. Watching Chiefs play last night, why was there no repercussions for the tackle on Damian MacKenzie, token arm use, mainly shoulder to the head, Did the referee think that was acceptable, Is rugby learning anything regarding head injuries. And obviously the tackler thought it was a huge joke judging by the look on his face. Wake up Rugby before it's to late.7 Go to comments
*Go the Canes*11 Go to comments
Nice guy great player.1 Go to comments
Also Kitsie is used to scrummaging alongside Frans and others. He has performed well when he has played with them because they know each other well. I would say it's less Kitshoff and more the coaches needing to figure out where he is properly placed. And how he functions. Stormers know exactly who he plays well with and so when he returns it will be like speaking your home language. It will come naturally15 Go to comments
Can’t be a Bok flyhalf if he can’t kick the Big Points1 Go to comments
Was there the same kind of hand wringing (or excitement depending on which side of the discussion you were on) about a exodus from America to rugby when Dan Lyle came over and not only excelled at Bath but actually became team captain?16 Go to comments
To be fair, it must be really tough spending 5 months with an international side peaking for a short run of games, playing the best rugby of your career, and then being expected to perform at the same level immediately upon moving across and world to play for a mediocre club side. The fear for south africa must be whether Kitshoff will be able to get back into form over the summer, or whether, at 32 years old, he’s now a fading force. Presumably Nché and Steenekamp will be 1&17 for the bulk of the next four years, but things could get a bit dicey if Erasmus isn't able to keep relying on Kitshoff as a big-game player for the rest of 2024 at the least.15 Go to comments
Didn’t realise Aussie had to pick equal amounts from each province? Surely I have misunderstood? Thats pc gone mad right there.98 Go to comments
Been stealing his paycheque in Belfast. Best he goes back to subpar SH rugby and settle in. Another Saffa who can't hack NH rugby.4 Go to comments
Top rugby players and top NFL players have skills that differ more than they overlap. Running backs and wingers both need to be fast, strong and elusive runners. But running backs also need to be expert blockers (illegal in rugby), trusted receivers of forward passes (illegal in rugby), and experienced readers of carefully disguised defensive plays (radically different from rugby). Wingers need to excel at tackling (offensive players seldom tackle in the NFL), kick chasing (a special teams thing thing in American Football, and very different), defensive clearance kicks (not a thing in NFL), passes/offloads (“laterals” are mostly used in trick plays in NFL), jackling at rucks (no rucks in NFL, it’s all the equivalent of first phase in rugby), covering for the fullback on defense (defense is mostly not a thing for an NFL offense), and playing every minute of an 80 minute game (vs the offense being on the field for less than 30m, and a running back not playing for all offensive snaps anyway). Thats far from a comprehensive list of differences, and a similar list applies to wide receiver, or any other position in NFL. It’s not that LRZ and other rugby players can’t learn the NFL stuff (and unlearn the rugby stuff), but you don’t learn it by reading a book or watching videos. As with riding a bicycle (but 1,000 times more complex), understanding helps, but you have to do it to learn it. “Football IQ” comes with experience. On the face of it the numbers suggest that the NFL could attract rugby players (8m-9m rugby players worldwide, vs 1m-2m American Football players). But the US players are essentially in a single system from high school to the NFL, and the college players have faced stiff competition for the well financially-rewarded 80,000 places. By the end of their college careers the players have spent 4 years competing against top athletes to be picked for huge games (with crowds that are frequently twice the size of a typical rugby international btw). So by the time players enter the NFL draft (typically aged 23), they have tons of experience of the nuances of the game. So a player like LRZ that appears at age 23 with tons of useless skills, and a big deficit in most of the requisite skills, has a mountain to climb. Worse than that, the one thing he needs is game time, but all he will get is practice time and book/video learning. It’s not impossible for him to develop into a specialist role by the Sept start of the season, but being a well rounded running back or wide receiver by then would be unheard of. So, maybe he is good enough for the Chiefs practice squad this year. Maybe he can even be used in simple plays, or special teams plays, that don’t involve too much Football IQ. But the chances of him being an all-downs running back or wide receiver are approximately zero. Could he build up to being a starter for the 2025-2026 season? Maybe, but the average career of an NFL running back or wide receiver is between 2.5 and 3 years. And it’s 30%-40% shorter for non-drafted players (like LRZ). Its not Impossible for LRZ to beat these odds, but there will be no stream of successful mid-career switches from top class rugby to the NFL.5 Go to comments
There isn’t a hope this fella gets capped by England. He is super rugby level but nowhere near international level for a top 5 side. England have Fin Smith, Marcus Smith and George Ford ahead and better than him. If he throws his hat in with the Scots he might be successful and get afew caps further down the line. Russell, Kinghorn and Healy are superior players in their all round games but he’d get ahead of Hastings and Redpath who are very average.13 Go to comments
NFL is as threatening to Rugby as putt putt is to golf.5 Go to comments
Lots of trys by the looks of things1 Go to comments