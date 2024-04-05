Les Anglais débarquent ! Mais ils ne vont peut-être pas rester
Par Gavin Mortimer
C’était une erreur, avouait Ben Cohen lors d’une interview fin 2009. Il parlait de sa décision, deux ans plus tôt, de rejoindre Brive en Top 14. Leicester le courtisait à l’époque, mais au lieu de parcourir la courte distance qui sépare Northampton de Welford Road, l’ailier anglais était passé de l’autre côté de la Manche. « Avec le recul, ce n’était pas une bonne idée… La France était à mille lieues de l’Angleterre », regrettait Cohen, une fois rentré chez lui, aux Sale Sharks.
Ben Cohen est l’une des nombreuses stars anglaises qui ont rejoint la France dans la seconde moitié des années 2000. Jonny Wilkinson et Tom May à Toulon ; Tom Palmer et James Haskell au Stade Français ; Ollie Smith et Alex Codling à Montpellier, Magnus Lund et Iain Balshaw à Biarritz, et enfin la bande qui a rejoint Brive : Ben Cohen, Jamie Noon, Steve Thompson, Shaun Perry, Andy Goode, Riki Flutey et Ben Johnston.
La Dépêche du Midi a publié en mars 2009 un article soulignant le nombre de rosbifs s’installant dans le Top 14 sous le titre « La peur de l’invasion anglaise ».
Le journal citait Patrick Wolff, vice-président de la Ligue nationale de rugby (LNR), l’instance dirigeante du Top 14. « Nous ne sommes pas du tout satisfaits de cet afflux de joueurs étrangers, en particulier britanniques », disait-il. « On ne peut pas garder longtemps les meilleurs joueurs du monde dans un seul pays, sinon on finit par perturber l’équilibre du monde du rugby. »
Il n’avait pas à s’inquiéter. La plupart des envahisseurs sont rapidement rentrés chez eux, leur compte en banque gonflé, à défaut de leur réputation. Certains, comme Ollie Smith, n’ont pas eu de chance, victimes de blessures qui ont mis fin à leur carrière, mais d’autres, comme la plupart des joueurs de Brive, ne se sont jamais adaptés. Comme l’a dit Cohen, la France est un monde à part de l’Angleterre.
A peine 20 miles séparent les deux pays à travers le détroit de Douvres, mais culturellement, il est plus facile pour un Anglais de s’installer à Brisbane qu’à Brive. Ben Cohen s’étonnait ainsi qu’on portait énormément d’attention à leur égard.
« La couverture médiatique a été incroyable », confiait-il. « Il y avait d’innombrables journaux, magazines et chaînes de télévision qui voulaient savoir tout ce qui se passait – il a fallu un peu de temps pour s’y habituer. »
Puis il y a eu les jours de match, si différents de l’ambiance feutrée à laquelle il était habitué en Angleterre. Là-bas, les foules sont beaucoup plus nombreuses et l’intérêt général semble plus grand.
Ça dépend du club, bien sûr. Brive, comme Castres et Clermont, est au cœur de sa communauté. Toute la ville vit et respire le rugby. En revanche, si vous rejoignez l’un des deux clubs parisiens, ou Lyon ou même Bordeaux, vous pourrez vous promener dans les rues sans être remarqué.
Quinze ans après l’invasion anglaise, une nouvelle horde fait route vers le Sud. Midi Olympique a consacré une page à cette nouvelle invasion la semaine passée. Au contraire, le journal semble flatté que Courtney Lawes (Brive), Owen Farrell (Racing 92), Kyle Sinckler et Lewis Ludlum (Toulon), Will Collier (Castres), Manu Tuilagi (Bayonne) et Billy Vunipola (Montpellier) exercent leur métier dans le Top 14 la saison prochaine
Ils rejoignent le groupe de précurseurs arrivés l’an dernier, parmi lesquels Jack Willis (Toulouse), Jack Nowell (La Rochelle), Sam Simmonds (Montpellier), Joe Marchant (Stade français) et Henry Arundell (Racing).
Comme en 2009, la motivation de beaucoup de ces joueurs est l’argent. Il y a quinze ans, La Dépêche du Midi citait « la chute de la valeur de la livre et les difficultés financières rencontrées par de nombreux clubs anglais » comme moteur de l’exode.
La Premiership est aujourd’hui dans une situation économique bien pire avec trois clubs (London Irish, Wasps et Worcester) qui ont fait faillite au cours des dix-huit derniers mois. En revanche, les clubs français ne se sont jamais aussi bien portés.
Cette semaine, la LNR a invité les diffuseurs intéressés à présenter des offres pour les droits de retransmission du Top 14 et de la Pro D2 pour la période 2027-2031 (c’est la première fois que les droits des deux championnats sont commercialisés dans le cadre de la même procédure d’appel d’offres).
Le prix de base a été fixé à 130 millions d’euros par saison. Le diffuseur actuel, Canal+, paie actuellement 113,6 millions d’euros par saison pour tous les droits du Top 14 et 8 millions d’euros pour la Pro D2. Emmanuel Eschalier, directeur général de la LNR, a expliqué que le prix était « ambitieux et raisonnable… nous voulons progresser à la fois financièrement et en termes de qualité de notre couverture ».
De l’autre côté de la Manche, l’accord entre TNT et Premiership Rugby s’élèverait à 110 millions de livres sterling sur trois ans, mais ce contrat expire à la fin de la saison en cours et il est entendu que « tout nouvel accord de diffusion rapportera moins de revenus que l’accord actuel ». La perte de trois clubs a réduit l’attrait et la compétitivité de la Premiership.
L’une des raisons pour lesquelles le nombre de joueurs anglais arrivant en France suscite moins d’inquiétude est le système JIFF, ces Joueurs Issus des Filières de Formation, introduit en 2010 pour répondre à l’augmentation du nombre de joueurs étrangers signant pour des clubs français.
Initialement, les nouvelles règles stipulaient que pour la saison 2010-11, les équipes du Top 14 devaient compter 14 JIFFs dans leur effectif de 35 joueurs. Les JIFFs sont des joueurs qui ont passé trois saisons dans le centre de formation d’un club français avant l’âge de 21 ans ou qui ont été licenciés en France pendant cinq saisons avant l’âge de 23 ans. Depuis, on compte 19 JIFFs sur 35 joueurs et au moins 17 JIFFs dans les groupes du jour de match. Les clubs qui dépassent ce chiffre reçoivent des récompenses financières de la part de la LNR.
Une autre différence importante entre 2009 et 2024 est qu’un joueur anglais jouant en France est désormais inéligible pour son pays. C’est pourquoi la plupart des joueurs qui arrivent sont des trentenaires dont les années internationales sont derrière eux. Il y a des exceptions, des joueurs comme Zach Henry au Stade Français, Ali Crossdale à Perpignan et le deuxième-ligne de Lyon Joel Kpoku, qui n’ont jamais été en lice pour les sélections internationales. Il y a aussi Jack Willis et Henry Arundell, qui joueraient tous deux pour l’Angleterre s’ils étaient dans des clubs de Premiership ; ils étaient, la saison dernière, respectivement aux Wasps et aux London Irish, mais lorsque ces clubs ont fait faillite, ils ont accepté les meilleures offres disponibles à un moment de grande incertitude.
Willis a été remarquable depuis qu’il a rejoint Toulouse en novembre 2022 et Arundell a braqué les projecteurs sur lui au Racing 92. Après leurs expériences amères en Angleterre, ils sont très motivés et reconnaissants de la seconde chance qui leur a été offerte en France.
Ce sont généralement les Anglais qui ont quelque chose à prouver qui réussissent le mieux en France : Jonny Wilkinson, par exemple, est arrivé à Toulon en 2009 alors que de nombreuses personnes en Angleterre l’avaient écarté en raison de ses blessures à répétition. Zach Mercer a rejoint Montpellier en 2021 après avoir été systématiquement écarté de la sélection anglaise par Eddie Jones ; Nick Abendanon a rejoint Clermont en 2014 pour une raison similaire.
Farrell, Vunipola, Tuilagi et tous les autres internationaux anglais à la retraite n’ont plus grand-chose à prouver. Ils sont passés par là. Ils viennent en France pour l’argent, pas pour se développer en tant que joueurs. Il n’y a pas de honte à cela, c’est un sport professionnel et ils ont tous consacré des années de leur vie au rugby. Bonne chance à eux.
L’accueil que leur réservera le public du rugby français dépendra de leur attitude. S’ils relèvent le défi, comme l’a fait Wilkinson, ils seront vénérés ; s’ils ne le font pas, ils rentreront chez eux en se plaignant que la France et l’Angleterre sont des mondes à part.
