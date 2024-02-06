L'Ecosse se prépare à un retour de bâton des Bleus

Les Bleus se rendent à Édimbourg après une cuisante défaite 17-38 à domicile contre l’Irlande, plus que jamais favorite du Tournoi des Six Nations et du Grand Chelem.

Cette défaite fait suite à celle subie en quarts de finale de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023 face à l’Afrique du Sud. Les Bleus doivent maintenant se mesurer à Murrayfield, où l’histoire récente ne leur est pas favorable.

L’Ecosse en maître chez elle

L’Écosse a remporté trois des quatre derniers matchs du Tournoi des Six Nations à domicile contre la France, et elle vient de remporter sa première victoire contre le Pays de Galles à Cardiff depuis 22 ans.

Le match ne s’est peut-être pas déroulé exactement comme prévu, le Pays de Galles ayant marqué 26 points sans riposte pour menacer de réaliser la plus grande remontée de l’histoire du Tournoi des Six Nations.

Mais l’Écosse a réussi à s’imposer 27-26, mettant ainsi fin à une série de 11 défaites consécutives dans la capitale galloise.

« Nous sommes très heureux d’avoir gagné, mais il y a encore des choses que nous devons corriger si nous voulons continuer à progresser », a déclaré Huw Jones, le trois-quarts centre de Glasgow.

« C’est une excellente occasion d’apprendre de nos erreurs, car on se sent toujours mieux quand on a gagné. Nous pouvons profiter de cette dynamique pour le week-end prochain.

« Nous attendons une réaction de la part de la France et de nous-mêmes. Nous avons regardé leur match et l’Irlande a très bien fait son travail.

« Nous devons continuer à jouer et à gérer tout ce qu’ils nous envoient. Nous voulons avancer. »

Un défi totalement différent pour Townsend

L’Écosse devrait pouvoir compter sur son co-capitaine Rory Darge, qui a manqué le match contre le Pays de Galles en raison d’une blessure au genou, tandis que le deuxième-ligne Grant Gilchrist a purgé la suspension d’une semaine qui l’avait écarté le week-end dernier.

De quoi rassurer Gregor Townsend, le sélectionneur de l’Écosse, qui cherche à pallier les absences du deuxième-ligne Richie Gray (biceps) et du troisième-ligne Luke Crosbie (épaule), tous deux blessés au Principality Stadium.

Townsend anticipe : « Nous savons que le week-end prochain présentera un défi totalement différent.

« Une équipe qui a été l’une des meilleures au monde pendant un certain nombre d’années et qui sort d’une défaite sera donc une grande menace pour nous et nous devrons être meilleurs.

« Il faut se remettre en question et si l’on parvient à bien faire les choses et à pénétrer dans les 22 mètres adverses, les occasions se présenteront, surtout avec les joueurs dont nous disposons.

« Si on arrive à mettre le ballon plus souvent dans les mains de Finn (Finn Russell), des joueurs qui sont autour de lui en profiteront, comme ça quand on aura des un contre un et de l’espace pour attaquer, on arrivera à passer derrière la défense.

« En deuxième mi-temps (à Cardiff), nous n’avons tout simplement pas eu assez de ballon. Nous n’avons pratiquement pas eu le ballon jusqu’à la fin du match. »