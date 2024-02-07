24 - 27
International

Le Trophée U20 2024 se jouera cet été en Ecosse

Par RugbyPass
L'Espagne a remporté le Trophée U20 en 2023

Le Trophée U20 World Rugby 2024 repassera dans l’hémisphère nord à la suite du succès du tournoi au Kenya en 2023. Cette édition, disputée en Écosse sur quatre journées de rencontres au Hive Stadium d’Édimbourg, rassemblera huit équipes en lice pour la promotion dans le Championnat U20 World Rugby en 2025.

Bien que cinq équipes soient déjà confirmées, trois nations cherchent à se qualifier via des compétitions régionales en Afrique, en Amérique du Nord et en Océanie. Les Samoa et les Tonga s’affronteront lors d’un match de barrage dans la zone Océanie le 8 mars à Auckland, en Nouvelle-Zélande, et le vainqueur rejoindra le plateau du Trophée U20.

L’Afrique sera représentée par le champion du Trophée Barthés U20, tandis que l’Amérique du Nord sera représentée par le vainqueur d’un match de barrage entre le Canada et les États-Unis.

L’Écosse espère profiter de son avantage à domicile pour décrocher le titre et réintégrer le Championnat U20 pour la première fois depuis sa relégation en 2018. Les Écossais ont été placés dans la poule A avec le Japon, Hongkong China et l’équipe qualifiée d’Océanie, tandis que la poule B verra les Pays-Bas, faisant leurs débuts dans le Trophée U20, affronter l’Uruguay ainsi que des équipes qualifiées d’Afrique et d’Amérique du Nord.

Des rencontres au Hive Stadium

Jim Mallinder, directeur des performances à la fédération écossaise de rugby, a précisé : « L’Écosse se réjouit de l’organisation du World Rugby U20 Trophy 2024 en juillet et de la réception des équipes du monde entier à Édimbourg pour ce qui s’annonce comme un tournoi intensément compétitif.

« Le Hive Stadium, là où siège Edinburgh Rugby, accueille du rugby de niveau international depuis son achèvement en 2021, et nous sommes convaincus que ce sera un lieu exceptionnel tant pour les joueurs que pour les supporters tout au long de la compétition. »

Les équipes participant au World Rugby U20 Trophy 2024 sont le Japon (relégué du Championnat U20 en 2023), l’Écosse (pays hôte), Hongkong China (Asie), les Pays-Bas (Europe), l’Uruguay (Amérique du Sud), et les représentants de l’Afrique, de l’Amérique du Nord et de l’Océanie.

  • Poule A : Japon, Ecosse, Océanie (Samoa ou Tonga), Hongkong China
  • Poule B : Uruguay, Pays-Bas, Afrique (vainqueur du Trophée Barthès U20), Amérique du Nord (USA ou Canada)

Matchs de poule

  • 1re journée : mardi 2 juillet
  • 2e journée : dimanche 7 juillet
  • 3e journée : vendredi 12 juillet

Finale et matchs de classement

  • 4e journée : mercredi 17 juillet

