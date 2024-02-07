Le Trophée U20 2024 se jouera cet été en Ecosse
Le Trophée U20 World Rugby 2024 repassera dans l’hémisphère nord à la suite du succès du tournoi au Kenya en 2023. Cette édition, disputée en Écosse sur quatre journées de rencontres au Hive Stadium d’Édimbourg, rassemblera huit équipes en lice pour la promotion dans le Championnat U20 World Rugby en 2025.
Bien que cinq équipes soient déjà confirmées, trois nations cherchent à se qualifier via des compétitions régionales en Afrique, en Amérique du Nord et en Océanie. Les Samoa et les Tonga s’affronteront lors d’un match de barrage dans la zone Océanie le 8 mars à Auckland, en Nouvelle-Zélande, et le vainqueur rejoindra le plateau du Trophée U20.
L’Afrique sera représentée par le champion du Trophée Barthés U20, tandis que l’Amérique du Nord sera représentée par le vainqueur d’un match de barrage entre le Canada et les États-Unis.
L’Écosse espère profiter de son avantage à domicile pour décrocher le titre et réintégrer le Championnat U20 pour la première fois depuis sa relégation en 2018. Les Écossais ont été placés dans la poule A avec le Japon, Hongkong China et l’équipe qualifiée d’Océanie, tandis que la poule B verra les Pays-Bas, faisant leurs débuts dans le Trophée U20, affronter l’Uruguay ainsi que des équipes qualifiées d’Afrique et d’Amérique du Nord.
Des rencontres au Hive Stadium
Jim Mallinder, directeur des performances à la fédération écossaise de rugby, a précisé : « L’Écosse se réjouit de l’organisation du World Rugby U20 Trophy 2024 en juillet et de la réception des équipes du monde entier à Édimbourg pour ce qui s’annonce comme un tournoi intensément compétitif.
« Le Hive Stadium, là où siège Edinburgh Rugby, accueille du rugby de niveau international depuis son achèvement en 2021, et nous sommes convaincus que ce sera un lieu exceptionnel tant pour les joueurs que pour les supporters tout au long de la compétition. »
Les équipes participant au World Rugby U20 Trophy 2024 sont le Japon (relégué du Championnat U20 en 2023), l’Écosse (pays hôte), Hongkong China (Asie), les Pays-Bas (Europe), l’Uruguay (Amérique du Sud), et les représentants de l’Afrique, de l’Amérique du Nord et de l’Océanie.
- Poule A : Japon, Ecosse, Océanie (Samoa ou Tonga), Hongkong China
- Poule B : Uruguay, Pays-Bas, Afrique (vainqueur du Trophée Barthès U20), Amérique du Nord (USA ou Canada)
Matchs de poule
- 1re journée : mardi 2 juillet
- 2e journée : dimanche 7 juillet
- 3e journée : vendredi 12 juillet
Finale et matchs de classement
- 4e journée : mercredi 17 juillet
Comments on RugbyPass
who is he?5 Go to comments
Quite the colorful commentary, but it seems like someone's still feeling the sting of a certain team's victory.1 Go to comments
Awesome stuff. Even more impressive would be if he did it as a high bar squat 😦1 Go to comments
Bula Pecos you Can’terbury meatball MEATBALL (noun): sports fan who irrationally supports a chosen team. characterized by short sighted thinking and frequent overreaction. Bula vanaka49 Go to comments
Pecos Can’terbury lost49 Go to comments
Eina Rassie, there you go, amo for team motivation talk for the next RWC round. I will walk on broken glass for this team, I will bleed for this team … Ek sal my vel braai, en steeds daar wees vir jou.4 Go to comments
I feel like Rassie being named head coach is really old news but I probably wasn’t paying attention. Maybe we should have snaffled Tony Brown for our ABs. All these coaching moves will make it an intriguing season, anyway.8 Go to comments
Wasn’t the last England defensive coach super intensive too ? Putting too much pressure on the players to be similarly intensive can be counter productive. They become scared to fail. Personally I think this is the problem Schmidt will have with the Wallabies. They won’t enjoy his acerbic intensity.20 Go to comments
Loving Tony Brown in that mix. He’s a rugby brain of note. Surprised he got snubbed by the AB’s.8 Go to comments
I'm an England supporter and I watched the game with my Scottish wife. As much as I enjoyed her discomfort during the second half, I was equally horrified at the level of JD’s biased commentary, it was like listening to a fan. I think they should only let him commentate on games not involving Wales.1 Go to comments
No comment20 Go to comments
Again. The negativity coming out of France is next level. Toxic. It’s increasingly headed towards a famous implosion. Why? I still remember the commentary on the day of the QF. When Galthie was getting off the bus and being hailed as a rugby genius. 160mins of rugby later and it’s a sh1t-show. Unreal.1 Go to comments
A big loss for Quins but you can’t restrict his progress.2 Go to comments
2027 aside. This team will have nothing else on their mind than taking the Irish series and RC in 2024. Knockout rugby all the way. Pressure to perform from day one. There won’t be any of that “building” talk around this team to 2027.8 Go to comments
Ireland could put out three teams of international quality at the moment, if everyone is fit - Hansen and Jimmy O’Brien aren't - but they’re not interchangeable. The first XV is a good bit superior.15 Go to comments
It’s just boring now. There comes a point where we have to pull the offer and move on our terms. One injury and that’s him done. Not worth it when we have young English talent to hold onto as their wages go up from international experience over the next few years. He’s choosing a few extra quid and uprooting his family over retiring a one club legend. Personally don’t get it and it’s not like he’s living in poverty is it. We have plenty of back row options let’s just move on.6 Go to comments
Crowley shines, but the article gushes. More analysis, less drama, and ditch the Sexton comparisons. Let Crowley stand on his own two feet.2 Go to comments
Looks like South Africa is assembling a dream team, poaching talent from rivals like it's a rugby supermarket sweep! First, it was Felix Jones, and now Jerry Flannery joins the Springboks' coaching lineup. The only defense these coaches are interested in is breaking down opposition strategies. Good luck, rest of the world – you're going to need it!2 Go to comments
With Rassie Erasmus back at the helm, the Springboks are gearing up for another World Cup conquest – a hat-trick, no less! Adding Tony Brown and Jerry Flannery to the coaching lineup is like spicing up a winning recipe with some international flair. And who better to keep the refs in check than Jaco Peyper? It seems even retired Springboks are on a mission to conquer the rugby world, one cheeky move at a time. Watch out, rivals – the Boks are cooking up something special Down Under! 🏉🇿🇦 #BackToBackToBack #RugbyRoyalty8 Go to comments
Felix jones was great for South Africa and in combination with the workaholic that is Nienaber they really did mastermind a fantastic defensive pattern for the Springboks. When Nienaber entered as the defence coach for the Boks they had an awful defence that shipped more than 50 on 2 separate occasions in the 2 years prior. Just think back to 2018 for a moment though and look at the scores for the Boks in that year. Nienaber tried to turn the ship around with a new pattern but still plenty of teams racked up substantial points against the Boks. They were solid one week and a disaster the next but in 2019 they turned it around big time. Jones will have a big impact with England but expect a roller coaster until England adapt to this new defensive pattern. England will have to adapt and their fans will have to be patient.20 Go to comments