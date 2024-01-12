Le patron des officiels de match répond aux polémiques sur l'arbitrage
Il a voulu laisser passer du temps avant de s’exprimer. Et ça vaut peut-être mieux. Dans une interview à Midi Olympique, Joël Jutge, le responsable des arbitres à World Rugby, a accepté de revenir sur les principaux faits qui ont créé des polémiques pendant la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023 et notamment lors du quart de finale entre la France et l’Afrique du Sud.
Sur l’interception d’Eben Etzebeth
Au cours de la 7e minute du match, alors qu’un essai semble imminent pour la France, qui n’avait plus que cinq mètres à parcourir avant d’atteindre l’en-but, le deuxième-ligne des Springboks Eben Etzebeth a tenté d’intercepter une passe de Damian Penaud à Thomas Ramos d’une main tendue.
À la vitesse réelle, l’ensemble des spectateurs criait à un en-avant intentionnel de la part du joueur sud-africain. Cependant, l’examen de la vidéo révèle clairement que cette interprétation n’est pas correcte. « Il essaie de l’attraper à une main, et elle va en arrière », affirme, catégorique, l’arbitre Ben O’Keeffe aux Français qui ne comprennent pas. Mais le doute subsiste.
« Deux mois après, je peux confier notre immense surprise qu’il y ait débat en France sur l’action d’Etzebeth en début de match », répond Joël Jutge.
« Il connaît parfaitement la règle et ce qu’il fait est tout à fait légal puisqu’il n’envoie jamais le ballon vers l’avant. J’ai entendu dire, de la part de gens pourtant très compétents, ‘il a tué l’action’. Mais on a le droit de frapper un ballon, à condition qu’il ne parte pas vers l’avant ! Ceci étant, ce genre de situation, si elle pose problème à l’ensemble des composantes du rugby, peut pousser le législateur à légiférer pour faciliter l’analyse de l’arbitre et la compréhension du public. »
Sur le coup de gueule d’Antoine Dupont en conférence de presse
Encore sonné et frustré par la défaite d’un point, le capitaine Antoine Dupont ne peut retenir cette réflexion en conférence de presse d’après-match : « Je ne vais pas faire l’aigri qui parle de l’arbitrage parce qu’il a perdu. Mais je pense que l’arbitrage n’a pas été à la hauteur », lance-t-il à l’adresse de l’arbitre Ben O’Keeffe.
« En tant que responsable des arbitres, je ne peux pas cautionner ce qu’a dit Antoine Dupont, car cela a donné lieu à un mouvement d’abus et de haine terrible en ligne à l’égard de Ben », s’agace Joël Jutge.
« Mais je connais l’homme, et je n’ai aucun doute sur ses valeurs morales et sur la façon dont il perçoit les échanges entre arbitres et joueurs. C’est un immense champion et une personne bien que nous respectons, mais je le répète, je ne cautionne pas ce qu’il a pu dire ce jour-là, même si nous savons tous qu’il a été soumis à une énorme pression pour revenir suite à sa blessure. »
Sur la convocation de Ben O’Keeffe pour la demi-finale
Malgré sa prestation très commentée et controversée pendant le quart de finale, l’arbitre Ben O’Keeffe est convoqué pour conduire la demi-finale entre l’Angleterre et l’Afrique du Sud.
Une désignation vécue comme une provocation par les supporters français qui comprennent que l’officiel de match est ainsi remercié et félicité pour son quart litigieux.
« Ce n’était en aucun cas une provocation », tente de déminer Joël Jutge. « Comme je l’ai dit, nous avions analysé sa performance lors de ce quart de finale, et nous avons décidé que malgré les critiques principalement françaises, nous voulions lui montrer que nous avions toujours pleinement confiance en lui, parce que c’est un très bon arbitre.
« Ce n’est pas à une partie du public, des supporters ou des réseaux sociaux de décider à la place d’un comité de sélection compétent qui travaille et qui se remet en question. »
Sur la mise en place trop rapide du bunker
Beaucoup ont estimé que le principe du bunker – même s’il part d’intentions louables – avait été mis en place à la va-vite sur cette Coupe du Monde de Rugby.
« J’ai toujours l’impression qu’en France, on découvre les choses au dernier moment alors qu’elles ont été annoncées et débattues en amont », constate Joël Jutge.
« Le bunker fut discuté au mois de mars 2022 et il y avait des représentants français à cette réunion. Son principe a été validé puis mis à l’essai lors de la Coupe du monde U20 et du Rugby Championship ainsi que les matchs de préparation à la Coupe du Monde.
« Après, au-delà de ce préambule, il est évident que ce fut un énorme défi que de mettre le bunker en place trois mois seulement avant la Coupe du Monde. »
Sur les décisions du bunker prises en secret
« Je partage également cette observation qui nous est rapidement parvenue. Nous avions peu de recul pour anticiper ce problème, mais cela fut mieux dans la seconde partie de la compétition pour annoncer avec plus de clarté les raisons du retour – ou non – d’un joueur sur la pelouse. »
