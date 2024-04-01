Laura Di Muzio : Une victoire laborieuse pour les Bleues

Par Laura Di Muzio

Après sa belle victoire contre l’Irlande (38-17), l’équipe de France se déplaçait, ce samedi 30 mars, en Ecosse pour le compte de la deuxième journée du Tournoi des Six Nations féminin. Les Ecossaises, quant à elles, revenues victorieuses du Pays de Galles (18-20), une première depuis 20 ans, avaient décroché la 6e place au classement mondial, leur meilleur ranking de l’histoire ! Malgré ce beau résultat, les statistiques penchaient en faveur des Bleues qui partaient ultra favorites sur le match : leur dernière défaite face à l’Ecosse remontait à 2010 et la France s’était imposée 55-0 l’année dernière !

Scotland Women's France Women's Toutes les stats et les données

L’équipe de France domine mais ne marque pas

Dès les premières minutes de la rencontre, l’équipe de France met la main sur le ballon et envoie beaucoup de jeu, lancée notamment par Pauline Bourdon-Sansus, en parfaite animatrice. De la vitesse, du rythme, des enchainements fluides, on se dit que l’après-midi va être longue pour le XV du chardon. Romane Ménager et Assia Khalfaoui sont très sollicitées et cassent de nombreux plaquages, mettant leurs coéquipières dans l’avancée. Mais si l’équipe de France domine, elle ne marque pas !

A plusieurs reprises, le dernier geste pêche face à une défense valeureuse des Ecossaises. Ainsi, Bourdon-Sansus puis Kondé commettent un en-avant à quelques mètres de l’en-but tandis que Khalfaoui ne peut aplatir que sur des mains écossaises. Un manque de réalisme frustrant tant les Bleues se créent les occasions pour prendre le large.

Leurs adversaires font le dos rond toute la mi-temps et installent progressivement leur jeu, jusqu’à obtenir une pénaltouche et marquer le premier essai de la rencontre par Martin (5-3, 35e).

Le score à la mi-temps ne reflète absolument pas la domination territoriale des Bleues mais révèle le manque criant de concrétisation français.

Graphique d'évolution des points France Women's gagne +10 Temps passé en tête 18 Minutes passées en tête 51 22% % du match passés en tête 62% 27% Possession sur les 10 dernières minutes 73% 0 Points sur les 10 dernières minutes 7

Une deuxième mi-temps poussive

Dès le retour des vestiaires, les Bleues remettent la marche en avant, profitant d’avoir cette fois le vent dans le dos. Kelly Arbey, la jeune ailière toulousaine, est à la conclusion d’une belle avancée sur mêlée et marque le premier essai des Bleues (5-8, 53e).

On pense les joueuses de Gaëlle Mignot et David Ortiz libérées, mais il n’en est rien. La deuxième mi-temps est à l’image de la première : les Bleues balbutient leur rugby et commettent beaucoup de fautes de main. Si la mêlée est stable, la touche devient fébrile et les tricolores perdent cinq précieux ballons dans ce secteur.

Malgré cela, les Françaises se créent des occasions mais les pertes de balles sont beaucoup trop nombreuses pour espérer concrétiser. Il faut attendre la 82e minute et la dernière attaque bleue pour voir un nouvel essai, marqué par Emeline Gros (5-13, 80e).

Synthèse du match 0 Coups de pied de pénalité 1 1 Essais 2 0 Transformations 1 0 Drops 0 113 Courses avec ballon 118 0 Franchissements 7 12 Turnovers perdus 16 4 Turnovers gagnés 4

Une victoire peu rassurante

L’essentiel est là : la victoire est assurée, mais que ce fût douloureux ! Après le 55-0 obtenu l’année dernière, le score final de la rencontre est extrêmement frustrant et ne reflètent pas les ambitions de l’équipe de France. Si Romane Ménager et Manaé Feleu ont été percutantes, Sochat et Fall n’ont pas su faire la différence comme elles l’avaient fait la semaine précédente. Très en vues face à l’Irlande, Queyroi et Boulard ont été beaucoup plus timorées sur les lignes arrières.

Le score a été si serré jusqu’à la fin que le staff n’a pu faire entrer les jeunes Lina Tuy et Morgane Bourgeois.

Phases statiques 8 Mêlées 4 88% % de mêlées gagnées 100% 17 Touche 17 76% % de touches gagnées 71% 3 Renvois réussis 3 100% % de renvois réussis 100%

Les Bleues s’imposent donc, mais sans le bonus, et les inquiétudes entrevues face à l’Irlande n’ont pas su être gommées avec notamment 20 fautes de main et 10 pénalités concédées. Si l’envie et la capacité d’avancée des tricolores sont bien présentes, il faut absolument trouver les clés pour corriger techniquement ces pertes de balles et imprécisions face à ligne.

La réception de l’Italie, le dimanche 14 avril prochain à Jean-Bouin, peut être un match piège.