La France remporte le tournoi masculin de Madrid
La France a été sacrée championne HSBC SVNS 2024 après une victoire éclatante 19-5 sur l’Argentine en finale, privant Los Pumas Sevens, les vainqueurs de la saison, du doublé à Madrid.
Après avoir mis fin à 19 ans de disette en Cup grâce à sa victoire à Los Angeles, la France a profité d’un carton jaune de Los Pumas avec deux essais en seconde période pour se détacher de l’équipe contre laquelle elle s’était déjà inclinée à Madrid en phase de poule.
Le march s’est terminé sur des scènes regrettables, Rodrigo Isgro ayant reçu un carton rouge pour un plaquage dangereux sur Paulin Riva.
Par ailleurs, les Fidji ont battu la Nouvelle-Zélande pour la deuxième fois ce week-end et ont remporté le bronze, égalant ainsi leur meilleur résultat de la saison, alors que les Jeux olympiques se profilent à l’horizon.
Dans les play-offs, les Samoa et le Canada ont perdu leur place sur le HSBC SVNS alors que les Etats-Unis et l’Espagne ont conservé la leur avec des victoires. De nouveaux visages, le Kenya et l’Uruguay, intègrent le circuit mondial.
HSBC SVNS masculin
Finale
Dans les premières minutes, la France a mis la pression sur l’Argentine en défense et a failli ouvrir le score, mais un plaquage in extremis de Rodrigo Isgro sur Jean-Pascal Barraque a sauvé les Pumas Sevens.
Au lieu de cela, c’est Luciano Gonzalez qui a ouvert le score, d’une solide feinte de la main gauche sur un débordement extérieur qui l’a envoyé dans le coin gauche pour l’ouverture du score de la finale.
Alors que la première période était pratiquement terminée, la France revenait dans le match grâce à un superbe essai parti de son propre camp et terminé par Stephen Parez, l’enfant du pays, pour mener 7 à 5.
Un carton jaune d’Isgro en début de seconde période a fait monter la pression sur les Pumas Sevens, mais alors que la ligne d’essai s’offrait aux Bleus, Tomas Elizalde a réussi à sauver l’essai pour que son équipe reste dans la course. Jefferson-Lee Joseph, cependant, marquait avant que l’Argentine ne puisse revenir au complet pour prendre 12 points d’avance.
La France prenait le dessus et l’Argentine ne parvenait pas à inverser la tendance. Paulin Riva scellait le match en inscrivant un dernier essai, 19-5.
Demi-finales
Fidji 14 – 21 France
Les Français entraient sur le terrain avec l’intention de suivre l’exemple de leurs homologues féminines en battant les Fidji, une équipe redevenue performante à Madrid. Les « Flying Fijians » prenaient rapidement l’avantage grâce à un essai de Joji Nasova. Théo Forner égalisait trois minutes plus tard, mais une faute de Jean-Pascal Barraque juste avant la pause permettait à Iowame Teba de redonner l’avantage aux Fidji (7-14 à la mi-temps).
En deuxième période, l’entrée en jeu d’Antoine Dupont a été déterminante. Bien que moins décisif que contre la Grande-Bretagne, Dupont a récupéré un ballon crucial dans un ruck, menant à l’essai de la victoire marqué par Jefferson-Lee Joseph (21-14). Rayan Rebbadj avait auparavant égalisé grâce à un essai puissant, permettant aux Bleus de l’emporter et de poursuivre leur parcours.
Argentine 21 – 14 Nouvelle-Zélande
Après deux essais chacun, l’Argentine et la Nouvelle-Zélande étaient à égalité à la pause (14-14), Matteo Graziano doublant la mise pour contrer les essais de Joe Webber et Moses Leo.
Les Pumas Sevens ont pris le dessus pendant la majeure partie de la seconde mi-temps, un essai de Graziano confirmant leur supériorité à deux minutes de la fin.
Ils ont fait confiance à leur défense et un plaquage parfaitement synchronisé d’Isgro a cloué la Nouvelle-Zélande dans sa moitié de terrain. Les All Blacks ont tenté une ultime fois à 30 secondes de la fin, mais l’Argentine n’a pas plié.
Finale de bronze
Une première période équilibrée a vu les Fidji et la Nouvelle-Zélande s’échanger les premiers essais. Un essai de Ponepati Loganimasi semblait devoir donner l’avantage aux Fidji à la pause, et même si Dylan Collier répliquait pour la Nouvelle-Zélande, les Fidjiens tenaient à peine l’avantage de deux points (12-10).
Iowane Teba a creusé l’écart en seconde période et a tenu tête aux Néo-Zélandais pendant le reste de la rencontre, mais il a dû s’en remettre à Brady Rush alors qu’il s’élançait vers la ligne dans la dernière action pour assurer la victoire 17-10 des Fidji, leur deuxième contre la Nouvelle-Zélande ce week-end.
Barrage HSBC SVNS
Les Etats-Unis ont sauvé leur place sur le circuit mondial en battant les Samoa 40-19. Lucas Lacamp et Orrin Bizer ont tous deux inscrit des doublés pour assurer le statut d’équipe titulaire de leur nation. Cette victoire met fin à une saison et à un week-end décevants pour les Samoa, qui quittent Madrid sans victoire après avoir terminé à la 11e place du classement.
Le Canada, qui affrontait l’Espagne à domicile, a également perdu sa place de titulaire dans le HSBC SVNS, s’inclinant 14-22 après qu’un essai en fin de rencontre de Jaime Manteca ait assuré la victoire de l’Espagne.
Le Kenya a été convaincant lors de son match de qualification contre l’Allemagne en s’imposant 33-15, pour gagner sa place dans les Series, mais pour l’Uruguay, l’affaire a été beaucoup plus serrée, avec un essai de Juan Manuel Tafernaberry à la dernière minute pour assurer la promotion (12-10).
