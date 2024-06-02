40 - 19
La France remporte le tournoi masculin de Madrid

Par RugbyPass
Stephen Parez a inscrit le premier essai des Bleus en finale (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images).

La France a été sacrée championne HSBC SVNS 2024 après une victoire éclatante 19-5 sur l’Argentine en finale, privant Los Pumas Sevens, les vainqueurs de la saison, du doublé à Madrid.

Après avoir mis fin à 19 ans de disette en Cup grâce à sa victoire à Los Angeles, la France a profité d’un carton jaune de Los Pumas avec deux essais en seconde période pour se détacher de l’équipe contre laquelle elle s’était déjà inclinée à Madrid en phase de poule.

Le march s’est terminé sur des scènes regrettables, Rodrigo Isgro ayant reçu un carton rouge pour un plaquage dangereux sur Paulin Riva.

Par ailleurs, les Fidji ont battu la Nouvelle-Zélande pour la deuxième fois ce week-end et ont remporté le bronze, égalant ainsi leur meilleur résultat de la saison, alors que les Jeux olympiques se profilent à l’horizon.

Dans les play-offs, les Samoa et le Canada ont perdu leur place sur le HSBC SVNS alors que les Etats-Unis et l’Espagne ont conservé la leur avec des victoires. De nouveaux visages, le Kenya et l’Uruguay, intègrent le circuit mondial.

HSBC SVNS masculin

Finale

Dans les premières minutes, la France a mis la pression sur l’Argentine en défense et a failli ouvrir le score, mais un plaquage in extremis de Rodrigo Isgro sur Jean-Pascal Barraque a sauvé les Pumas Sevens.

Au lieu de cela, c’est Luciano Gonzalez qui a ouvert le score, d’une solide feinte de la main gauche sur un débordement extérieur qui l’a envoyé dans le coin gauche pour l’ouverture du score de la finale.

Alors que la première période était pratiquement terminée, la France revenait dans le match grâce à un superbe essai parti de son propre camp et terminé par Stephen Parez, l’enfant du pays, pour mener 7 à 5.

Un carton jaune d’Isgro en début de seconde période a fait monter la pression sur les Pumas Sevens, mais alors que la ligne d’essai s’offrait aux Bleus, Tomas Elizalde a réussi à sauver l’essai pour que son équipe reste dans la course. Jefferson-Lee Joseph, cependant, marquait avant que l’Argentine ne puisse revenir au complet pour prendre 12 points d’avance.

La France prenait le dessus et l’Argentine ne parvenait pas à inverser la tendance. Paulin Riva scellait le match en inscrivant un dernier essai, 19-5.

La Grande Finale de Madrid pour les Bleus !

L'équipe de France masculine a remporté la Grande Finale de Madrid en écartant l'Argentine, meilleure équipe de la saison (19-5).

Demi-finales

Fidji 14 – 21 France

Les Français entraient sur le terrain avec l’intention de suivre l’exemple de leurs homologues féminines en battant les Fidji, une équipe redevenue performante à Madrid. Les « Flying Fijians » prenaient rapidement l’avantage grâce à un essai de Joji Nasova. Théo Forner égalisait trois minutes plus tard, mais une faute de Jean-Pascal Barraque juste avant la pause permettait à Iowame Teba de redonner l’avantage aux Fidji (7-14 à la mi-temps).

En deuxième période, l’entrée en jeu d’Antoine Dupont a été déterminante. Bien que moins décisif que contre la Grande-Bretagne, Dupont a récupéré un ballon crucial dans un ruck, menant à l’essai de la victoire marqué par Jefferson-Lee Joseph (21-14). Rayan Rebbadj avait auparavant égalisé grâce à un essai puissant, permettant aux Bleus de l’emporter et de poursuivre leur parcours.

Les deux équipes de France atteignent la finale à Madrid

Les équipes de France féminine et masculine ont s'est qualifiée pour la finale de l'étape de Madrid. Les Bleues retrouveront l'Australie pour le titre.

Argentine 21 – 14 Nouvelle-Zélande

Après deux essais chacun, l’Argentine et la Nouvelle-Zélande étaient à égalité à la pause (14-14), Matteo Graziano doublant la mise pour contrer les essais de Joe Webber et Moses Leo.

Les Pumas Sevens ont pris le dessus pendant la majeure partie de la seconde mi-temps, un essai de Graziano confirmant leur supériorité à deux minutes de la fin.

Ils ont fait confiance à leur défense et un plaquage parfaitement synchronisé d’Isgro a cloué la Nouvelle-Zélande dans sa moitié de terrain. Les All Blacks ont tenté une ultime fois à 30 secondes de la fin, mais l’Argentine n’a pas plié.

Finale de bronze

Une première période équilibrée a vu les Fidji et la Nouvelle-Zélande s’échanger les premiers essais. Un essai de Ponepati Loganimasi semblait devoir donner l’avantage aux Fidji à la pause, et même si Dylan Collier répliquait pour la Nouvelle-Zélande, les Fidjiens tenaient à peine l’avantage de deux points (12-10).

Iowane Teba a creusé l’écart en seconde période et a tenu tête aux Néo-Zélandais pendant le reste de la rencontre, mais il a dû s’en remettre à Brady Rush alors qu’il s’élançait vers la ligne dans la dernière action pour assurer la victoire 17-10 des Fidji, leur deuxième contre la Nouvelle-Zélande ce week-end.

Barrage HSBC SVNS

Les Etats-Unis ont sauvé leur place sur le circuit mondial en battant les Samoa 40-19. Lucas Lacamp et Orrin Bizer ont tous deux inscrit des doublés pour assurer le statut d’équipe titulaire de leur nation. Cette victoire met fin à une saison et à un week-end décevants pour les Samoa, qui quittent Madrid sans victoire après avoir terminé à la 11e place du classement.

Le Canada, qui affrontait l’Espagne à domicile, a également perdu sa place de titulaire dans le HSBC SVNS, s’inclinant 14-22 après qu’un essai en fin de rencontre de Jaime Manteca ait assuré la victoire de l’Espagne.

Le Kenya a été convaincant lors de son match de qualification contre l’Allemagne en s’imposant 33-15, pour gagner sa place dans les Series, mais pour l’Uruguay, l’affaire a été beaucoup plus serrée, avec un essai de Juan Manuel Tafernaberry à la dernière minute pour assurer la promotion (12-10).

Le Kenya célèbre la qualification pour la saison 2025 du HSBC SVNS lors de la troisième journée de la grande finale du HSBC SVNS au stade Civitas Metropolitano le 2 juin 2024 à Madrid, en Espagne. Crédit photo : Mike Lee – KLC fotos pour World Rugby

Comments on RugbyPass

P
Perthstayer 57 minutes ago
Dupont’s France and Levi’s Australia triumph in SVNS Series Grand Final

Dupont sees opportunities where there wasn’t one until he makes it so. Utter class.

1 Go to comments
J
Jon 2 hours ago
Crusaders hire external firm to undertake autopsy of disastrous season

These are the guys that do the cohesion predictions? That will be a very interesting review and they have likely already told the Crusaders of their expections for them given such a young and inexperienced squad without all their injured and departed players. I wonder if any of that will get leaked out, perhaps only if the cohesion metric predicted such a season? Actually even that would like badly upon the backoffice, I suspect it likely we will never know what Gain Line Analytics made of this season now! Unless the PUs put its publication to vote?

10 Go to comments
m
monty 3 hours ago
All Blacks pursue offshore stars to bolster experience deficit

Currently across the super franchises the forwards choices for Robertson is in the luxury of the competitions depth for selection . However same can’t be said regarding selection of the backs, especially the inside backs. I believe that’s where his dilemma will be. If he can’t get mouanga for the start then he should forget him and move on.

27 Go to comments
m
monty 4 hours ago
Crusaders hire external firm to undertake autopsy of disastrous season

If they had another round up their sleeve then no doubt the sadas wouldv been top8. I say leave things alone and get into the next season I rekon the turn around will carry on.

10 Go to comments
m
monty 4 hours ago
'I won't say publicly what I think of him because he's a very confident young man'

Similar to Arran Smith in his style of application.

5 Go to comments
J
Jen 8 hours ago
Crusaders hire external firm to undertake autopsy of disastrous season

Save your money. Just learn from the bad stuff and play better next year. Lost loads of key players and had half the team out broken for most of the season.

10 Go to comments
J
Jasyn 8 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific takeaways: Josh Ioane honorary MVP, Chiefs at most risk

Josh Ioane has been great for opposition teams all season. The sooner the Chiefs unload him to MP the better.

6 Go to comments
B
Bryan 12 hours ago
Munster flanker Daniel Okeke becomes the latest Coventry signing

Munster have very good back row stocks nowadays, lots of guys with very high potential. Okeke is unlucky not to get a contract. If he came along 10 years ago, he almost certainly would have. Could be very good for Coventry.

1 Go to comments
M
Michele 15 hours ago
Jonny Hill and three other Bath vs Sale talking points

Great article! Love that you point out so much that is positive, and back it up with quotes and clips.

1 Go to comments
E
Egg 16 hours ago
Crusaders hire external firm to undertake autopsy of disastrous season

No scapegoats. No knee-jerk reactions. Just excuses in an expensive report under file 13. I’ll give the saders some free consulting - no planning after Razor. Just let things fall flat to rebuild. Easy.

10 Go to comments
C
Colin 16 hours ago
Bath player ratings vs Sale | 2023/24 Premiership semi-final

Josh Bayliss was the early sub for Barbeary

1 Go to comments
T
Troy 17 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific takeaways: Josh Ioane honorary MVP, Chiefs at most risk

His deficiencies in defence must be major and beyond rebuilding because on attack he has a unique set of skills matched only by a combination of Mark Telea, Shaun Stevenson and Etene Nanai Seturo. His aerial and kicking game is next level and he displays a contempt for one on one situations. We've become obsessed with our no. 11 being a power weapon ignoring the better multi faceted option. Mark Telea is helping to change that mind set, Salesi Rayasi would advance that too.

6 Go to comments
W
WayneBaenesIsAMutt 17 hours ago
'Very misleading': Wayne Barnes responds to All Blacks' 'complaints' over RWC final refereeing

Wayne barnes should join the Queen

271 Go to comments
W
WayneBaenesIsAMutt 18 hours ago
Wayne Barnes weighs in on resignation of ex-colleague Tom Foley after online abuse

Hope both you dirty mutts get cancer and die

41 Go to comments
W
WayneBaenesIsAMutt 18 hours ago
Ref Ben O’Keeffe responds to Antoine Dupont’s post-match comments

Oqueef was on the saffa pay roll , needs his head stomped

180 Go to comments
A
Andrew 20 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific takeaways: Josh Ioane honorary MVP, Chiefs at most risk

Chiefs miss a tight 5 of serious grunt. Missing Guzzlers.scrum power and the Blues have spent the last.few yrs nicking their props. Will have to start better than recent matches to stop the Reds.

6 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 20 hours ago
Crusaders hire external firm to undertake autopsy of disastrous season

With the civil war going on over in NZR you have to wonder if these guys can afford to throw money around on consulting firms? Consultants just going to charge them thousands for the privilege of telling them that the brain drain is hurting them, they played like pork chops & maybe some insights gleaned from reading the various rugby blog posts with a couple of graphs thrown in to dicky the report up. My suggestion is they forego the consultants and get a subscription to watch the URC, English Premiership, Top14 and EPCR competitions so that they can learn a bit from all the players and coaches that have left already NZ.

10 Go to comments
B
Brian 21 hours ago
Fifteens and SVNS: Canada stun New Zealand with another ‘special’ upset

I am pleased about the progress of Canada and their recent success. What concerns me slightly is the the PWR league in England has become the breeding ground for other countries’ players with nearly half of Canada’s team playing there. Long term sustainability of good international teams depends on developing their own leagues and systems. They cannot rely upon England forever.

1 Go to comments
B
Brian 21 hours ago
'I think I’ve gained their trust': Saracens starlet Amelia MacDougall on breakout season

She has a good sense of the perfect fly half but I agree with her mother about the disfiguring tattoos. I shall watch her progress with interest.

1 Go to comments
D
David 22 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific takeaways: Josh Ioane honorary MVP, Chiefs at most risk

Surprised Ireland haven’t already nabbed Rayasi. So much competition in the back three in all NZ Super teams that you need a coach who believes in you and will select you regularly.

6 Go to comments
