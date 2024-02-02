17 - 38
Six Nations

La France impuissante face à l’Irlande

Par Willy Billiard
France v Ireland – Guinness Six Nations – Orange Velodrome

Retour raté pour la France sur la scène internationale avec une lourde défaite historique 17-38 face à l’Irlande en ouverture du Tournoi des Six Nations. Jamais encore l’Irlande, 2e équipe mondiale après occupé la première pendant 18 mois avant la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023, n’avait marqué autant de points face aux Français.

Jusqu’à présent, le plus gros score de l’Irlande était de 32 points (32-19 le 11 février 2023), à trois points du plus grand écart entre les deux (24-0 pour l’Irlande le 4 mars 1914).

Surclassée dans tous les domaines, perturbée dans ses lancements de jeu, malmenée en touche, la France approximative a toujours couru après le score sans jamais s’en approcher.

Impuissante face au défi physique

La France a clairement eu du mal face au défi physique, stratégique et mental proposé par les Irlandais. Là où le sélectionneur Fabien Galthié s’attendait à plaquer 200 fois, il n’en était pas loin : 142 tentatives (87% réussis).

Au final, des Français sous pression, des Irlandais en pleine possession du ballon (75% en première période) et du terrain (64% en première période) et un score qui part vite en faveur du XV de Trèfle.

Synthèse du match

1
Coups de pied de pénalité
1
2
Essais
5
2
Transformations
5
0
Drops
0
93
Courses avec ballon
113
5
Franchissements
6
13
Turnovers perdus
7
2
Turnovers gagnés
4

Malgré une séquence prometteuse, l’aile droite française est stoppée par Keenan, entraînant une touche dans les 22 mètres irlandais. La France maintient une défense solide, mais Jack Crowley prend les points chaque fois qu’il peut.

Willemse voit rouge

Déjà en difficulté dans ses connexions, le XV de France va subir une perte importante de son deuxième-ligne Paul Willemse qui faisait là son grand retour après une blessure qui lui avait fait manquer son mondial. Pris pour plaquage dangereux à la 9e, il écope d’un jaune et dix minutes de suspension que maintient le bunker.

Avec l’avantage numérique, l’Irlande concrétise grâce à un essai de Gibson-Park (16e) lancé par Bundee Aki qui profite d’un intervalle. Un coup de pied trop long de Crowley offre une opportunité aux Français, mais Penaud ne parvient pas à concrétiser. Les Irlandais dominent en mêlée, mais une pression constante des Bleus les empêche de marquer un deuxième essai jusqu’à la demi-heure de jeu et la réalisation de Tadhg Beirne (30e).

Deux minutes plus tard, Willemse en remet une couche avec les mêmes effets, à la différence près que que cette fois le jaune se transforme automatiquement en rouge.

Tout donner

Malgré cette infériorité numérique, les Français résistent. Cependant, un essai de Penaud redonne de l’espoir aux Bleus, réduisant l’écart à 17-10 à la mi-temps.

Graphique d'évolution des points

Ireland gagne +21
Temps passé en tête
0
Minutes passées en tête
75
0%
% du match passés en tête
93%
21%
Possession sur les 10 dernières minutes
79%
0
Points sur les 10 dernières minutes
7

Les conseils de Galthié sont clairs : tout donner en seconde période. Ils n’ont, quelque part, plus rien à perdre. Les Français repartent vite mais ne trouvent pas de solutions. Ramos manque une pénalité et c’est Calvin Nash qui relance la machine verte en aplatissant dans le coin gauche (46e).

Les Français se mettent à la faute, tentent mais n’arrivent pas. Une nouvelle lueur d’espoir se profile quand le deuxième-ligne Paul Gabrillagues (remplacé juste après par Posolo Tuilagi) parvient à aplatir après un ballon porté derrière un maul écroulé par le capitaine irlandais Peter O’Mahony qui écope d’un carton jaune, ramenant les deux équipes à 14 partout.

Entrées dans les 22 m

Moyenne des points marqués
2.8
5
Entrées
Moyenne des points marqués
4.2
9
Entrées

A un essai transformé d’écart, les Bleus deviennent plus percutants, mais les séquences n’aboutissent à rien. Passée l’heure de jeu, l’Irlande décroche son 4e essai (Dan Sheehan) synonyme de bonus.

Malgré des efforts français, les Irlandais confirment leur supériorité avec un essai supplémentaire à deux minutes de la fin par le talonneur Ronan Kelleher (17-38) transformé par Jack Crowley.

La France n’est jamais parvenue pas à renverser la situation, et le match se termine sur une défaite 17-38 au Vélodrome.

TOUTES LES STATS DU MATCH SONT A RETROUVER ICI <<<

