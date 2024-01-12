La Belgique déjà qualifiée pour les quarts du Sevens Challenger 2024 à Dubaï

Le tournoi d’ouverture du World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2024 a débuté à Dubaï vendredi 12 janvier, toutes les équipes jouant leurs deux premiers matchs de poule de la compétition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dans le tournoi féminin, on a assisté à des départs en trombe pour l’Argentine, la Belgique, la Tchéquie et la Thaïlande qui ont toutes terminé la première journée avec une paire de victoires pour assurer déjà leur place en quarts de finale samedi.

Deux précieuses victoires pour la Belgique

Versée dans la poule A, la Belgique doit affronter la Thaïlande, l’Ouganda et la Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée pour commencer.

Et les choses ont dès le départ pris une bonne tournure puisque les filles de Emiel Vermote ont battu l’Ouganda 14-5 (essais transformés de Cécile Blondiau et de Noémie Van de Poele) avant de l’emporter plus largement sur la Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée 31-10 (doublé de Cécile Blondiau, puis des essais de Femke Soens et des Margaux, Stevins et Lalli).

Ces deux premières victoires – sans attendre la troisième rencontre face à la Thaïlande samedi – permettent de qualifier déjà la Belgique pour les quarts de finale.

Un tournoi à fort enjeu

Les enjeux du Challenger de cette année sont plus importants que jamais, puisque la compétition a été étendue à trois étapes et que les quatre premières équipes masculines et féminines se qualifient pour le nouveau tournoi de promotion-relégation lors de la grande finale du HSBC SVNS 2024 à Madrid.

Les tournois du Sevens Challenger reprennent le format de compétition des Jeux olympiques, les 12 équipes étant réparties en trois poules de quatre équipes chacune. Les deux premiers de chaque poule ainsi que les deux meilleurs troisièmes se qualifieront pour les matchs à élimination directe, les quarts de finale puis les demi-finales menant à la troisième place et à la médaille d’or.

Le Challenger a été lancé en février 2020 pour booster le développement du rugby à sept à travers le monde et fournir une voie de promotion clairement définie pour atteindre le plus haut niveau du rugby à sept mondial qui a connu une énorme croissance au cours des deux dernières décennies depuis la mise en place du World Series et en devenant un sport olympique lors des Jeux de Rio en 2016.

L’édition 2024 du Sevens Challenger démarre avec des tournois combinés à The Sevens Stadium de Dubaï du 12 au 14 janvier, puis se poursuivra à l’Estadio Charrúa de Montevideo, en Uruguay, du 8 au 10 mars, avant des tournois féminin et masculin distincts, respectivement au Henryk Reyman’s Municipal Stadium de Cracovie, en Pologne, et au Dantestadion de Munich, en Allemagne, les 18 et 19 mai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Les fans du monde entier pourront suivre l’action sur rugbypass.tv