Jelonch encore victime d’une rupture du ligament croisé du genou
Après le genou gauche, le genou droit. Lors de la 4e journée de Champions Cup, Anthony Jelonch est sorti sur blessure à la 56e minute du match remporté contre Bath (31-19) dimanche 21 janvier. Après quelques minutes au sol, il cédait sa place à Alban Placines.
« Anthony Jelonch a senti son genou un peu bouger », commentait le manager Ugo Mola à l’issue de la rencontre. « On va attendre les examens. On a préféré ne pas prendre de risque. J’ose espérer qu’on n’est pas plus loin qu’une sensation un peu anodine. »
Sauf qu’au fil des minutes la gravité de la blessure s’est confirmée et, selon L’Equipe, il semble que ce soit le ligament croisé du genou droit qui ait été touché, rendant impossible la présence du troisième-ligne au Tournoi des Six Nations 2024 qui débute dans deux semaines.
Il devait d’ailleurs rejoindre Marcoussis dans la foulée pour commencer les entraînements avec le XV de France en prévision du premier match du Tournoi le 2 février contre l’Irlande à Marseille.
Six mois d’immobilisation pour Jelonch en 2023
En 2023, quasiment à la même époque de l’année, Anthony Jelonch (27 ans, 29 sélections) avait été victime d’une blessure similaire, mais sur le genou gauche. C’était à la 25e minute du match du Tournoi des Six Nations contre l’Écosse le 26 février 2023.
Pour une rupture du ligament croisé antérieur, « vous connaissez le protocole pour ce type de blessures », avait annoncé le sélectionneur Fabien Galthié, « c’est quasiment six mois entre l’opération et la rééducation ».
Opéré dix jours plus tard, Anthony Jelonch s’était donné six mois pour reprendre à temps pour la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023. Un pari audacieux mais relevé haut la main par le Gersois, fort d’une détermination inébranlable. Moins de sept mois après sa blessure, Galthié l’avait nommé capitaine contre l’Uruguay.
Cette fois, c’est donc le genou droit qui pourrait subir le même sort.
Une blessure de plus en plus fréquente
Son coéquipier Romain Ntamack a subi exactement la même blessure – rupture du ligament croisé antérieur du genou gauche – toujours contre l’Ecosse, cette fois en match de préparation au Mondial en août 2023. Alors qu’il vient de reprendre l’entraînement de manière légère, il manquera lui aussi le Tournoi des Six Nations 2024.
Cette blessure est devenue de plus en plus fréquente, principalement en raison de l’augmentation de la pratique de sports de contacts de haut niveau. C’est d’ailleurs le ligament du corps humain qui est le plus souvent blessé.
« Selon les statistiques, après cinq mois d’arrêt, le risque de se blesser à nouveau aux ligaments est de 20 %, de 10 % après six mois, puis de 5 % si le joueur s’arrête huit mois », estimait Jean-Philippe Hager, le médecin du LOU en 2018 dans L’Equipe.
Bien que les traumatismes du genou ne constituent que 11 % de l’ensemble des blessures liées à la pratique du rugby (selon une étude parue dans le journal de traumatologie du sport), ils sont réputés être les plus sévères en raison de leur impact sur la durée moyenne d’indisponibilité.
