« J’ai gesticulé dans tous les sens » - comment ils ont réagi à leur convocation pour le Six Nations

Cette première liste du mandat Galthié II était très attendue. Qui allait composer ce groupe France censé faire oublier une campagne de Coupe du Monde de Rugby terminée trop tôt en quart de finale, dont « 80 ou 90 % » selon Galthié sera partant pour la prochaine édition en 2027 en Australie ?

ADVERTISEMENT

Faire partie de ce groupe n’est pas donné à tout le monde et les internationaux Gabien Villière, Sekou Macalou, Demba Bamba, Arthur Vincent, Baptiste Couilloud et Paul Willemse en savent quelque chose.

Ça commence par un coup de fil de Patrick Arlettaz

A l’inverse, d’autres ressentent d’emblée la portée d’une telle convocation, à l’image de l’ouvreur du Racing 92 Antoine Gibert qui a reçu un bref appel de Patrick Arlettaz, entraîneur adjoint en charge de l’attaque, la veille de la publication de la liste annonçant sa toute première présence dans le XV de France.

« J’ai coupé le micro et gesticulé dans tous les sens », a-t-il raconté à L’Equipe. « Je n’allais pas crier parce que Stuart (Lancaster, manager du Racing) était à côté. J’étais juste surexcité. J’étais très, très, trop content.

« Il m’a dit qu’ils aimaient mon profil parce que j’étais polyvalent. Là où je suis content, c’est que ça va peut-être me servir alors qu’avant ça me desservait un petit peu. J’étais souvent le bon remplaçant. Comme quoi, c’était peut-être un mal pour un bien et ça va peut-être me servir maintenant. »

Il ne se dit pas stressé, mais surexcité à l’idée de franchir les grilles de Marcoussis dès dimanche 21 au soir pour préparer le Tournoi. Tout comme le trois-quarts centre de l’UBB Nicolas Depoortère, champion du monde avec les U20, qui espère vivre lui aussi sa première sélection.

Lui aussi a reçu un appel d’Arlettaz. « Il m’avait envoyé un message quand j’étais au club et il m’a rappelé avant qu’on monte dans l’avion à Bordeaux pour me dire que j’apparaîtrai dans la liste », raconte-t-il à L’Equipe alors qu’il est en partance pour l’Afrique du Sud en vue du match de Champions Cup contre les Bulls le 20 janvier.

ADVERTISEMENT

« J’avais des étoiles dans les yeux, je tremblais un peu. Ça va faire partie des plus beaux jours de ma vie. Avant je regardais à la télé les Bleus jouer et maintenant, je suis à leur place. Je vais me battre pour continuer à rester dans cette liste. Le travail paye à Bordeaux, où je suis bien entouré. Je suis confiant et j’arrive à mettre mon jeu bien en place. »

Les réactions plus mesurées des Toulousains

L’ailier du Stade Toulousain Matthis Lebel est l’un des neuf Stadistes à figurer sur la liste. Lui connaît déjà l’ambiance après avoir joué la dernière fois en novembre 2022 contre l’Australie. C’est donc pour lui un retour avec les Bleus.

Cette fois, c’est Nicolas Jeanjean, préparateur physique du XV de France, qui l’a appelé la veille au soir de la publication de liste. Frustré de ne pas avoir été appelé pour le Tournoi 2023 ou la Coupe du Monde, il a accueilli la nouvelle plutôt avec froideur, sans s’enflammer.

« Ça fait toujours plaisir, évidemment. C’est même gratifiant », confie-t-il à L’Equipe. « Être avec les Bleus, tout le monde en rêve. En fait, ça vient récompenser les efforts fournis à l’entraînement pour être performant tous les week-ends. Après, je n’ai pas envie de brûler les étapes, ni même de me faire des films dans la tête.

« C’est toujours bien de faire partie du début d’une l’aventure, même si ça ne veut pas dire qu’on y sera toujours à la fin. Parce que quatre ans, c’est long. »

ADVERTISEMENT

Son coéquipier de la deuxième-ligne Emmanuel Meafou (145 kg pour 2,03 m) n’a pas non plus sauté au plafond, tant on lui rabâchait que, avec son passeport français en poche depuis novembre, il pouvait prétendre être appelé par le staff tricolore à n’importe quelle occasion.

Lui, c’est William Servat, entraîneur des avants du XV de France, qui l’a appelé la veille au soir. « Cela fait cinq voire six semaines que je suis en contact avec lui et il m’a cette fois contacté pour m’annoncer que j’étais bien dans le groupe », raconte Manny à Rugbyrama.

« Je n’ai pas la prétention de dire que ma présence est logique, mais il est certain que je m’y attendais peut-être plus que d’autres. Avant le Mondial, le staff du XV de France m’avait expliqué que lorsque tout sera réglé au niveau administratif, je serais convoqué. Ils ont tenu parole, et je me dis aussi que j’ai fait ce qu’il fallait pour garder leur confiance. »

Le programme de la France pour le Tournoi 2024

France Ireland Toutes les stats et les données

Scotland France Toutes les stats et les données

France Italy Toutes les stats et les données

Wales France Toutes les stats et les données