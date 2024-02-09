Hollie Davidson, première femme arbitre assistante sur le terrain pour un match du Six Nations masculin
Le prochain affrontement entre l’Angleterre et le Pays de Galles lors du Tournoi des Six Nations, programmé pour le samedi 10 février à Twickenham, représentera un moment significatif à la fois dans le domaine sportif et dans la carrière de Hollie Davidson.
Davidson, jeune arbitre, a été sélectionnée pour être l’une des deux assistantes de l’arbitre James Doleman, une nomination qui la propulse vers une première historique dans cette compétition. Depuis l’introduction de l’Italie en 2000 dans le Tournoi des Six Nations, et bien avant, lorsque le tournoi se jouait avec quatre ou cinq équipes, les matchs étaient toujours dirigés par des arbitres masculins. Mais Davidson, aux côtés d’autres arbitres féminines remarquables telles que Joy Neville et Aimee Barrett-Theron, continue de faire tomber les barrières et de briser les plafonds de verre.
Pionnière
Avec plus de 30 matchs arbitrés, deux Coupes du Monde de Rugby Féminin et même une participation aux Jeux Olympiques à seulement 31 ans, Davidson est familière avec les grands événements et possède une expertise incontestable dans le rugby international. En juin 2022, elle est entrée dans l’histoire en étant la première femme à arbitrer une équipe du Six Nations lors du Portugal contre l’Italie à Lisbonne.
Le week-end dernier, elle a également officié lors du match d’ouverture du Rugby Europe Championship masculin de 2024 opposant les Pays-Bas à l’Espagne. Cependant, même avec cette expérience, Davidson admet être prise au dépourvu par sa dernière désignation, consciente de l’histoire et du prestige qui entourent le match, qui en est à sa 143e année.
« Même si vous n’êtes pas un fervent amateur de rugby, tout le monde se sent concerné par le Tournoi des Six Nations, tout le monde le regarde en grandissant et tout le monde s’enthousiasme, alors être sur la ligne pour l’un de ces matchs, je pense que c’est un rêve qui devient réalité.
« Notre école avait l’habitude d’organiser des voyages en bus jusqu’à Murrayfield et c’était l’un des meilleurs souvenirs de mon enfance, lorsque j’allais voir l’Écosse jouer.
« Je pense que pour les jeunes garçons et les jeunes filles, voir une femme arbitre assistante sur la ligne de touche, c’est leur montrer qu’ils peuvent accomplir tout ce qu’ils veulent et qu’ils peuvent s’engager dans l’avenir. »
Une nouvelle façon d’inspirer les jeunes générations
Pour Hollie Davidson, l’exposition sur une scène aussi prestigieuse revêt une importance capitale, non seulement pour rétablir l’équilibre entre les sexes, mais aussi pour élever les normes d’arbitrage dans leur ensemble.
Elle déclare : « Je crois que cela recentre l’attention sur le fait que le rugby est un sport pour tous, hommes et femmes, tant du point de vue du jeu que de l’arbitrage des matchs. » Davidson souligne également l’importance des discussions autour des opportunités, soulignant que la visibilité de modèles féminins peut inspirer les jeunes, garçons et filles, à aspirer à des postes similaires.
« En me voyant sur le terrain, j’espère que les jeunes auront envie de prendre le sifflet et de viser l’excellence », ajoute-t-elle. Elle souligne l’impact positif de la participation accrue à l’arbitrage sur l’élévation du niveau global, exprimant l’espoir que davantage de personnes se lanceront dans cette voie à l’avenir, créant ainsi une concurrence saine pour ces postes.
Davidson rêve même un avenir où une femme pourrait arbitrer un match du Tournoi des Six Nations au milieu du terrain, un objectif qu’elle pourrait bien atteindre, compte tenu de son jeune âge et de son parcours de pionnière.
