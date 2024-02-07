24 - 27
Six Nations

George North de retour avec le Pays de Galles contre l’Angleterre

Par Josh Raisey
George North (Pays de Galles) pendant le match de quarts de finale de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023 entre le Pays de Galles et l'Argentine au Stade Vélodrome, le 14 octobre 2023 à Marseille, en France. (Photo par Henry Browne - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

George North s’est remis de la blessure à l’épaule qui l’avait empêché de participer à la défaite du Pays de Galles contre l’Écosse et sera titulaire au poste de second centre contre l’Angleterre samedi à Twickenham.

Il sera associé au milieu du terrain à Nick Tompkins après avoir manqué le premier tour du Six Nations en raison d’une blessure à l’épaule contractée lors d’un match avec les Ospreys en janvier.

Rencontre
Six Nations
England
11:45
10 Fév 24
Wales
Toutes les stats et les données

Le retour de North à la place d’Owen Watkin est l’un des sept changements apportés au XV de départ qui s’est incliné 27-26 face à l’Écosse au Principality Stadium.

Le sélectionneur Warren Gatland a aussi nommé une nouvelle charnière. En l’absence de Gareth Davies et de Sam Costelow, Tomos Williams occupera le poste de numéro 9 et Ioan Lloyd celui de numéro 10.

Un pack modifié

La première ligne a également été complètement modifiée, Gareth Thomas revenant de blessure pour débuter à la place de Corey Domachowski.

Il sera associé à Keiron Assiratti et Elliot Dee qui prendront respectivement la place de Leon Brown et de Ryan Elias au poste de pilier droit et de talonneur. Le pilier Archie Griffin, qui n’a encore jamais été sélectionné, fait également partie des remplaçants.

Le seul changement apporté dans la cage est la première titularisation d’Alex Mann pour le Pays de Galles, en remplacement de James Botham, qui est forfait cette semaine après s’être blessé au genou.

Six Nations

P
W
L
D
PF
PA
PD
BP T
BP-7
BP
Total
1
Ireland
1
1
0
0
5
2
England
1
1
0
0
4
3
Scotland
1
1
0
0
4
4
Wales
1
0
1
0
2
5
Italy
1
0
1
0
1
6
France
1
0
1
0
0

Ne pas recommencer les mêmes erreurs

« Nous avons été critiques et durs avec nous-mêmes cette semaine. La première période était loin d’être à la hauteur de nos attentes. Nous ne pouvons tout simplement pas recommencer comme ça ce samedi », a déclaré le sélectionneur Warren Gatland.

« Nous avons montré en deuxième mi-temps contre l’Écosse ce dont nous sommes capables. Il faut maintenant s’appuyer sur cette performance et de mettre beaucoup de rythme dès le début.

« Nous avons effectué quelques changements dans le quinze de départ ce week-end, ce qui donne des opportunités aux joueurs qui entrent en jeu. Nous devons être précis et faire preuve de discipline.

« C’est un match très important, non seulement en raison du contexte et de ce qu’il représente pour tous les habitants du Pays de Galles, mais aussi parce que c’est l’occasion d’obtenir un résultat positif. C’est aussi l’occasion de mieux faire avancer les choses. L’Angleterre est en phase de reconstruction. Nous irons là-bas avec beaucoup de confiance et nous pourrons nous appuyer sur cette deuxième mi-temps et cette conviction. »

Composition du Pays de Galles (contre l’Angleterre)

  1. Gareth Thomas (Ospreys – 26 sélections)
  2. Elliot Dee (Dragons – 47 sélections)
  3. Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff Rugby – 3 sélections)
  4. Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs – capitaine, 13 sélections)
  5. Adam Beard (Ospreys – 52 sélections)
  6. Alex Mann (Cardiff Rugby – 1 sélection)
  7. Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers – 14 sélections)
  8. Aaron Wainwright (Dragons – 44 sélections)
  9. Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby – 54 sélections)
  10. Ioan Lloyd (Scarlets – 3 sélections)
  11. Rio Dyer (Dragons – 15 sélections)
  12. Nick Tompkins (Saracens – 33 sélections)
  13. George North (Ospreys – 118 sélections)
  14. Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby – 55 sélections)
  15. Cameron Winnett (Cardiff Rugby– 1 sélection)

Remplaçants

  1. Ryan Elias (Scarlets – 39 sélections)
  2. Corey Domachowski (Cardiff Rugby – 7 sélections)
  3. Archie Griffin (Bath Rugby – débutant)
  4. Will Rowlands (Racing 92 – 29 sélections)
  5. Taine Basham (Dragons – 16 sélections)
  6. Kieran Hardy (Scarlets – 18 sélections)
  7. Cai Evans (Dragons – 1 sélection)
  8. Mason Grady (Cardiff Rugby – 7 sélections)

