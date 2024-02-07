George North de retour avec le Pays de Galles contre l’Angleterre
George North s’est remis de la blessure à l’épaule qui l’avait empêché de participer à la défaite du Pays de Galles contre l’Écosse et sera titulaire au poste de second centre contre l’Angleterre samedi à Twickenham.
Il sera associé au milieu du terrain à Nick Tompkins après avoir manqué le premier tour du Six Nations en raison d’une blessure à l’épaule contractée lors d’un match avec les Ospreys en janvier.
Le retour de North à la place d’Owen Watkin est l’un des sept changements apportés au XV de départ qui s’est incliné 27-26 face à l’Écosse au Principality Stadium.
Le sélectionneur Warren Gatland a aussi nommé une nouvelle charnière. En l’absence de Gareth Davies et de Sam Costelow, Tomos Williams occupera le poste de numéro 9 et Ioan Lloyd celui de numéro 10.
Un pack modifié
La première ligne a également été complètement modifiée, Gareth Thomas revenant de blessure pour débuter à la place de Corey Domachowski.
Il sera associé à Keiron Assiratti et Elliot Dee qui prendront respectivement la place de Leon Brown et de Ryan Elias au poste de pilier droit et de talonneur. Le pilier Archie Griffin, qui n’a encore jamais été sélectionné, fait également partie des remplaçants.
Le seul changement apporté dans la cage est la première titularisation d’Alex Mann pour le Pays de Galles, en remplacement de James Botham, qui est forfait cette semaine après s’être blessé au genou.
Ne pas recommencer les mêmes erreurs
« Nous avons été critiques et durs avec nous-mêmes cette semaine. La première période était loin d’être à la hauteur de nos attentes. Nous ne pouvons tout simplement pas recommencer comme ça ce samedi », a déclaré le sélectionneur Warren Gatland.
« Nous avons montré en deuxième mi-temps contre l’Écosse ce dont nous sommes capables. Il faut maintenant s’appuyer sur cette performance et de mettre beaucoup de rythme dès le début.
« Nous avons effectué quelques changements dans le quinze de départ ce week-end, ce qui donne des opportunités aux joueurs qui entrent en jeu. Nous devons être précis et faire preuve de discipline.
« C’est un match très important, non seulement en raison du contexte et de ce qu’il représente pour tous les habitants du Pays de Galles, mais aussi parce que c’est l’occasion d’obtenir un résultat positif. C’est aussi l’occasion de mieux faire avancer les choses. L’Angleterre est en phase de reconstruction. Nous irons là-bas avec beaucoup de confiance et nous pourrons nous appuyer sur cette deuxième mi-temps et cette conviction. »
Composition du Pays de Galles (contre l’Angleterre)
- Gareth Thomas (Ospreys – 26 sélections)
- Elliot Dee (Dragons – 47 sélections)
- Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff Rugby – 3 sélections)
- Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs – capitaine, 13 sélections)
- Adam Beard (Ospreys – 52 sélections)
- Alex Mann (Cardiff Rugby – 1 sélection)
- Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers – 14 sélections)
- Aaron Wainwright (Dragons – 44 sélections)
- Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby – 54 sélections)
- Ioan Lloyd (Scarlets – 3 sélections)
- Rio Dyer (Dragons – 15 sélections)
- Nick Tompkins (Saracens – 33 sélections)
- George North (Ospreys – 118 sélections)
- Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby – 55 sélections)
- Cameron Winnett (Cardiff Rugby– 1 sélection)
Remplaçants
- Ryan Elias (Scarlets – 39 sélections)
- Corey Domachowski (Cardiff Rugby – 7 sélections)
- Archie Griffin (Bath Rugby – débutant)
- Will Rowlands (Racing 92 – 29 sélections)
- Taine Basham (Dragons – 16 sélections)
- Kieran Hardy (Scarlets – 18 sélections)
- Cai Evans (Dragons – 1 sélection)
- Mason Grady (Cardiff Rugby – 7 sélections)
Comments on RugbyPass
Very good player & another 1 missed by England14 Go to comments
Great to have him back and hope the Tahs have a good season this year.1 Go to comments
Welsh need to poach more RSA talent to win…see Scotland2 Go to comments
12-11 that’s all that matters. The rest is just talk.9 Go to comments
Hopefully SA doss a better job this year. It was utterly embarrassing how crap it was at every venue last year. The third world needs to pull one out - or they don’t deserve to host marquee tournaments.2 Go to comments
I wanted Scotland to wipe the floor with Wales. Wales deserves a better coach with fresh ideas. Gatland was clenching in that 1st half. Beads of sweat and awkward eye contact.3 Go to comments
Its all so boring. Just engrave the Saders name on the trophy already. The Chiefs generational opportunity went west last yr and they will fade this yr without all those stars. None of the others will seriously challenge rednblack. I purely regard SR as All Black Trial games now.1 Go to comments
I squat 300 on Tuesdays.2 Go to comments
To be fair, New Zealand and the pacific islands at large got into the 6N much sooner than SA. I can’t be be bothered to be sure, but I counted 6 or 7 Irishmen that played on Friday? After 8 beers though. So we could comfortably call it the “Anything between 9 and 11 (on the day) Nations”. Or Super Rugby. Or the World Cup (without the minnows).21 Go to comments
This French storyline is just bizarre. I really hope the French bounce back. The key will be to transcend the negativity and just get the f@ck on with it already. So what if du Pont is out. You were “favourites” to win the WC just a few weeks ago!4 Go to comments
To be fair, Ireland proved once again they are clearly the best team in the world. And Barnes is clearly both the BEST bok and AB simultaneously for shitty inferior SH sides.9 Go to comments
Another weak column from Rugby Passes weakest contributor.9 Go to comments
As an England fan I might be more excited for the u20s games this year than the senior competition. I really hope Pollock and Opoku-Fordjour are given the opportunity to play against Portugal later this month. Pollock especially looks like he needs testing against a higher quality of opposition than is available at age-grade level.1 Go to comments
Should be 4 more in u20 championship, And allow 4 other teams in u20 Trophy. To expose more nations young talent to elite rugby at this level. Expansion is needed. Scotland play in six nations and Japan were relegated. So they would both fit back in easily. In this way you can add more teams from regions into u20 Trophy competition. RUGBY wins in the long run. But I love these championships, very entertaining 👏2 Go to comments
Couldn’t resist the little jibe at the Boks😂 IRE showed SA what they ought to have done and SA showed IRE how to progress past the QF and win the whole thing! IRE also wasn’t down to 14 men for 20mins nor did IRE have to replace Sheehan with a 38yr old flanker after 3mins into the match….context can be such a schlep😴9 Go to comments
England will no doubt kick more and be more conservative on attack against the stronger teams. I think Italy was partly a forced situation given that England were behind on tries. I think they’ll continue building around (and focusing) on the rush defence system they’re adopting. You can’t do it half arsed and it needs serious concentration and commitment from the players to get right. Teams like France and Ireland can tear it apart if it goes wrong.68 Go to comments
Italy, 3 tries. England, 2.68 Go to comments
Without Dupont the out half needs to control the game more. Jaminet may not be the man.4 Go to comments
Ireland are good enough to impose the type of phisical game that suites them: a mix between mobility and power. France were not able to impose a power only game against Ireland. A key to this was Ireland winning the kicking exchanges forcing either France to lose ground or keep the ball in play, tiring their very powerful but aerobically weak pack. Ireland forward’s also used quick ball and footwork to attacked spaces between defenders. The quick ball was secured by really excellent ruck work. France literally could not impose themselves physically on Ireland and even when they had possession Ireland really pressured Lucu behind the French ruck. The first 30 mins were outstanding from Ireland and should have put them out of sight. Van Der Flier was just short when France were holding the ball in the ruck in what was a certain try and should have meant a yello and Irish penalty. The forward touch by a French hand to stop a certain try by Aki was also controversially as the player had absolutlely no possibility of doing anything but a forward knock by putting his hands out. The French TV director also played a blinder to get a penalty against Crowley when he clearly played the ball during a legitimate aerial battle with Fickou. This reversed field position from 10 metres from the French line to the Irish 22 and France scored a minute later (although this was the second half). I am not complaining just showing that Ireland’s performance particularly in first 30 could have resulted in 50+ on the scoreboard.2 Go to comments
RSA boys saying it was all physicality is not newsworthy It is hard to say anything else when your brain is pure muscle2 Go to comments