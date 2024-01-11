Farrell père peut-il sélectionner Farrell fils ?
La relation unique qui existe entre Andy et Owen dans le monde du rugby est extraordinaire, sans doute unique à plus d’un titre. Les deux ont partagé brièvement le terrain en tant que coéquipiers pour les Saracens en 2008, lorsque Andy s’est blessé et qu’Owen l’a remplacé.
Par la suite, Andy a assumé le rôle d’entraîneur d’Owen, tant en tant qu’adjoint pour le XV de la Rose que chez les British & Irish Lions. Enfin, la dynamique a pris une tournure inédite lorsque Andy a été adversaire d’Owen, coachant l’Irlande contre l’Angleterre, marquant ainsi une série d’expériences rares dans le rugby moderne.
Aujourd’hui, cette dynamique père-fils pourrait connaître un nouveau chapitre puisque Andy pourrait potentiellement sélectionner Owen, en tant que nouvel entraîneur des British & Irish Lions.
Un précédent il y a 10 ans
Lors de la tournée des Lions en 2013, un moment particulièrement touchant s’est produit. Andy Farrell, alors entraîneur adjoint de Warren Gatland (à qui il devrait succéder aujourd’hui), se trouvait sur le terrain, serrant la main de ses joueurs après un match.
Arrivé au bout de la file, il a salué son fils Owen en lui donnant une tape affectueuse, preuve d’une immense fierté dans cette démonstration paternelle.
Cependant, l’avenir reste incertain. Owen Farrell, actuellement en pause internationale pour préserver sa santé mentale et celle de sa famille, n’a pas confirmé s’il reprendra le maillot anglais ou celui des Lions lors de la tournée en Australie en 2025.
Les rumeurs entourant son éventuel transfert au Racing 92 pour la saison prochaine, entraîne une mise en veilleuse de ses engagements avec l’Angleterre pendant au moins deux ans.
Pour les Lions, la situation pourrait être différente. Bien que rejoindre le Racing 92 ne l’empêche pas d’être sélectionné, cela complique les choses. Les règles strictes de la Rugby Football Union (RFU) stipulent que les joueurs basés en France ne peuvent pas participer au rugby international. Les exceptions à cette règle sont rares, mais pas impossibles.
Une question de calendrier
Dans l’hypothèse où Owen Farrell s’engage avec le Racing 92 et que le club francilien accède à la finale du Top 14 2025 fin juin, cela pourrait créer des difficultés – si tant est qu’Owen serait retenu avec les Lions ! Avec des si, on pourrait mettre Paris en boîte, cettes.
En Angleterre, la Premiership a déjà prévu le coup en avançant la date de sa finale pour permettre la participation des joueurs à tous les événements précédant la tournée des Lions.
Il est évident qu’il reste de nombreux matchs à disputer d’ici là avant que Farrell père ne commence à envisager les nombreuses combinaisons possibles.
Un ouvreur incontournable
Cela étant dit, Farrell fils semble être un choix évident pour le poste de demi d’ouverture et de capitaine. Jonathan Sexton et Dan Biggar, qui ont chacun porté le numéro 10 lors de huit des neuf derniers tests des Lions, ont tous deux pris leur retraite du rugby international.
Aucun successeur clairement défini ne se profile pour le poste de demi d’ouverture en Irlande et au Pays de Galles. De plus, la stabilité du capitanat n’est pas assurée en Irlande, en Angleterre et au Pays de Galles.
De plus, indépendamment de ses qualités en tant que joueur, aucun autre concurrent ne peut rivaliser avec la force de leadership de Farrell ni avec l’étendue de son expérience, surtout à l’approche de sa quatrième tournée avec les Lions.
Une polémique à craindre ?
Andy Farrell a souvent vanté ce que le port du maillot rouge des Lions représente pour lui, mais cela serait nuancé par l’augmentation de la toxicité des réseaux sociaux entourant les débats autour de la sélection des Lions.
Historiquement, tous les entraîneurs des Lions ont été accusés de favoritisme à un moment donné, mais cette accusation prendrait une toute nouvelle ampleur si Andy Farrell venait à sélectionner son propre fils.
Pourtant, personne à l’intérieur du camp des Lions ne jugerait qu’il y ait favoritisme, compte tenu des circonstances. Mais si Owen a décidé de couper avec le niveau international, c’est justement pour se tenir loin des polémiques et de la bêtise des réseaux sociaux. Certainement pas pour se jeter dans la gueule du loup et chercher les coups à nouveau.
