En quoi le Hongkong Sevens a été décisif pour la suite

Pour la deuxième année consécutive, la Nouvelle-Zélande a réussi le doublé au Cathay/HSBC Hongkong Sevens, qui a fait ses adieux au Hongkong Stadium en beauté.

Les deux équipes espèrent que leurs victoires en finale de Cup leur donneront de l’élan avant le dernier tournoi de la saison régulière du HSBC SVNS 2024, à Singapour le mois prochain, et la grande finale à Madrid.

Mais les All Blacks Sevens et les Black Ferns Sevens n’ont pas été les seules belles performances à Hongkong ce week-end, puisque Terry Kennedy a aidé l’Irlande à capitaliser sur le faux pas de l’Argentine et Ilona Maher a conduit l’équipe féminine américaine Eagles Sevens vers une médaille d’argent.

Voici ce que nous avons retenu de ces trois jours de rugby à sept au Hongkong Stadium.

Les All Blacks Sevens frappent fort

Nous ne saurons pas avant Singapour si Hongkong a marqué un tournant pour les All Blacks Sevens, mais on ne peut pas nier l’ampleur de leur performance ce week-end.

Privée de Leroy Carter, Akuila Rokolisoa, Sam Dickson et Tim Mikkelson – et après une 10e place à Los Angeles – la Nouvelle-Zélande a enchaîné six victoires consécutives à Hongkong pour défendre son titre et remporter sa première médaille d’or de la saison.

Regan Ware a terminé le tournoi en tant que meilleur plaqueur chez les hommes (18), tandis que Tone Ng Shiu a marqué quatre essais et que Tepaea Cook-Savage a contribué à la cause avec 22 points et 14 plaquages.

Si les All Blacks Sevens ont fait preuve de leur habituel jeu en défense (89 plaquages, un record dans le tournoi), ils se sont également montrés très efficaces en attaque.

Seule la France (25) a pénétré dans les 22 adverses à plus de reprises que la Nouvelle-Zélande (22) et les All Blacks Sevens ont marqué 17 essais lors de ces incursions.

Ce résultat porte la Nouvelle-Zélande à la cinquième place du classement masculin et lui permet de relever la tête alors que la fin de la saison se profile à l’horizon.

Hooper fait ses premiers pas sur le circuit

Alors qu’Antoine Dupont était de retour à Toulouse pour qualifier son équipe pour les quarts de finale de la European Champions Cup, les spectateurs du Hongkong Stadium ont pu assister à l’arrivée sur la planète Sevens d’une autre légende du XV : l’Australien Michael Hooper.

L’ancien capitaine des Wallabies est entré principalement comme remplaçant tout au long du week-end, avant d’obtenir sa première titularisation sur le circuit lors du match pour la troisième place contre l’Irlande dimanche 7 avril.

Hooper a admis qu’il n’était pas habitué au rôle de super-remplaçant, mais il s’est bien amusé à Hongkong et se rendra à Singapour avec une meilleure expérience, après avoir aidé l’Australie à obtenir son meilleur résultat depuis Perth, ce qui lui a permis d’assurer sa place dans le Top 8.

« La rapidité du jeu », a répondu Hooper lorsqu’on lui a demandé ce qu’il avait appris. « C’est passé en un clin d’œil. Je me sentais bien sur le terrain, je sentais que je pouvais rivaliser.

« Il y a des domaines du jeu dans lesquels je pense pouvoir m’améliorer, c’est sûr, la façon dont je m’associe aux autres joueurs et le moment où je peux avoir un impact sur le jeu. C’était un bon week-end. »

Maher ouvre la voie pour les Etats-Unis

Après leur médaille de bronze à Los Angeles, les Etats-Unis ont obtenu leur meilleur résultat de la saison en s’inclinant en finale de Cup face à la Nouvelle-Zélande à Hongkong.

Leur parcours jusqu’à la finale a été rendu possible par une nouvelle performance d’Ilona Maher, qui s’est montrée très active.

Elle a terminé le week-end au Hongkong Stadium en tête du classement des Impact Player, après avoir réalisé 22 plaquages, trois franchissements, cinq offloads et 24 courses avec ballon pour le compte des Women’s Eagles Sevens.

Elle a également marqué un essai lors du quart de finale de Cup contre les Fidji, puis lors de la demi-finale contre la France. Ce dernier essai est intervenu à un moment crucial face aux Bleues après l’essai de Chloé Jacquet.

Kennedy fait avancer l’Irlande

Terry Kennedy a fait un retour en force dans les Series cette saison et a poursuivi sur sa lancée au Hongkong Stadium.

Le Joueur de Rugby à Sept de l’Année 2022 de World Rugby a mené le tournoi à Hongkong en termes de courses (28) et d’offloads (huit), alors que seul l’Argentin Rodrigo Isgro a marqué plus que ses cinq essais.

Kennedy s’est distingué lors du quart de finale de Cup contre les États-Unis, lorsque son triplé a permis à son équipe de s’imposer 24-19.

Il ne semblait pas y avoir grand-chose à faire lorsque Kennedy a reçu le ballon lors du dernier temps de jeu effectif du quart de finale. Sa vitesse lui a permis de gagner la course et d’envoyer l’Irlande en demi-finale.

Cette intervention a finalement permis à l’Irlande de rester en course pour le titre final de champion.

La course aux vainqueurs s’intensifie

Il ne reste plus qu’un tournoi à disputer dans la saison régulière, à Singapour du 3 au 5 mai, et la course au titre de vainqueur du championnat et au maintien dans le SVNS est presque lancée.

En tête du classement féminin, seule une différence de points sépare la Nouvelle-Zélande, première, de l’Australie, deuxième.

La France étant à 18 points des deux premiers, il semble que les adversaires d’outre-Tasmanie se disputeront directement le titre de championne au Singapore National Stadium.

Au classement masculin, l’échec de l’Argentine en quarts de finale de Cup à Hongkong – la première fois que Los Pumas Sevens tombent au stade des poules depuis Sydney en janvier 2023 – a ouvert la porte à l’Irlande.

Harry McNulty et ses coéquipiers ont terminé troisièmes pour la troisième fois en quatre tournois et comptent désormais huit points de retard sur Los Pumas Sevens, avec 20 points à jouer à Singapour.

Des équipes qui se battent pour les huit premières places

Le 284e essai de Perry Baker sur le circuit mondial pourrait s’avérer décisif dans les efforts des États-Unis pour s’assurer une place dans les huit premiers pour la Grande Finale de Madrid, et leur maintien dans le SVNS 2025.

L’essai de Baker à la 13e minute contre l’Espagne a permis aux Men’s Eagles Sevens de s’imposer 19-17 dans le match pour la septième place dimanche et de réduire à sept points l’écart entre les États-Unis, huitièmes, et la Grande-Bretagne, neuvième. Los Leones Sevens sont à quatre points de la 10e place.

Les perspectives pour la Grande-Bretagne sont meilleures dans le classement féminin, après qu’elle ait doublé son avance sur le Brésil, neuvième, à deux points, en s’imposant 14-5 contre elle dans le match pour la neuvième place.

La Grande-Bretagne a battu le Brésil deux fois au Hongkong Stadium – après l’avoir également battu lors de la phase de poule – mais a manqué les quarts de finale de Cup pour la troisième fois consécutive, à la différence de points avec l’Irlande.

Le Brésil, qui s’est déjà qualifié pour trois quarts de finale – contre deux pour la Grande-Bretagne – cette saison, sera confiant dans sa capacité à combler son retard de deux points au Singapore National Stadium, après avoir surclassé ses adversaires européens dans la moitié des six tournois disputés jusqu’à présent.

L’essai sur le tard de Mei Ohtani lors du match pour la septième place contre l’Irlande permet au Japon d’espérer une remontée dans les huit premières places, même si les Japonais partiront de Singapour avec neuf points de retard sur la Grande-Bretagne.