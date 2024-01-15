Eddie Jones : échec, cicatrices et paranoïa
Force est de reconnaître qu’il est assez rare d’écouter Eddie Jones formuler des regrets et reconnaître ses échecs – même s’il a souvent déclaré qu’il en portait l’énorme responsabilité.
C’est pourtant ce qui transparait dans une interview exclusive accordée au Guardian dans laquelle le nouvel entraîneur de l’équipe du Japon porte un regard personnel parsemé d’auto-critique sur ses dernières années alors qu’il était en charge de l’Angleterre puis de l’Australie.
Comment il a perdu de son aura
Après avoir enregistré seulement deux victoires lors des neuf matchs qu’il a dirigés en 2023 avec l’Australie, son pays d’origine, notamment une campagne désastreuse lors de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby où les Wallabies ont été éliminés dès les phases de poule, Eddie Jones vient de prendre un nouveau poste avec une de ses anciennes équipes, le Japon.
Il y a quatre ans, suite à une brillante performance contre la Nouvelle-Zélande qui a conduit l’Angleterre en finale de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2019, Jones jouissait encore d’une réputation considérable en tant qu’un des meilleurs entraîneurs du rugby international.
Cependant, les trois années qui ont suivi ont été marquées par une série de déceptions, et malgré un taux de victoires de 73 %, dépassant celui de tous les entraîneurs précédents de l’équipe anglaise, il a été renvoyé en décembre 2022.
Sa pige piteuse en Australie n’a pas redoré son blason et le retour sur l’île continent a marqué une triste fin de règne à peine un an après avoir accepté le job en replacement de Dave Rennie, lui aussi remercié pour absence de résultats (cinq victoires en 14 matchs).
« Je reconnais que j’ai échoué »
« J’avais l’impression d’avoir laissé tomber les gens. Mais j’ai aussi senti que j’avais un rôle à jouer en essayant de faire comprendre à l’Australie où elle en était », explique Eddie Jones au Guardian.
« Je suis content de reconnaître que j’ai échoué. Je n’ai pas pu apporter le changement que je souhaitais en peu de temps, mais je me suis donné à fond et j’ai échoué. Je n’ai pas été assez bon. J’en porte les cicatrices.
« Il faut relever ces défis et être prêt à échouer, sinon on reste les bras croisés. J’aurais pu ne rien faire pendant 12 mois, mais j’ai voulu tenter ma chance. J’ai été très déçu que nous n’ayons pas apporté le changement dont nous avions besoin et que nous n’ayons pas obtenu de résultats à court terme. Mais je suis sûr que certaines de ces choses vont aider le rugby australien à long terme. »
Les raisons de son échec
« Nous avons essayé d’apporter trop de changements en trop peu de temps, ce qui a créé de l’instabilité. La chose que j’ai probablement le plus mal gérée, c’est la relation avec les médias. C’est une question difficile, car il était nécessaire de créer une certaine exposition médiatique parce que le rugby ne bénéficiait pas de cette attention.
« J’avais un rôle à jouer, mais j’ai probablement été trop clivant dans ce domaine. En fin de compte, quand vous vous attaquez aux médias, ils ne faut pas s’étonner qu’ils viennent vous chercher.
« En ce qui concerne la sélection, la chose la plus sûre aurait été de garder les joueurs les plus expérimentés, cela ne fait aucun doute. Mais est-ce que ça va aider l’Australie à long terme ? Je ne le crois pas.
« Pour moi, il s’agissait d’une Coupe du monde intermédiaire pour l’Australie [pays organisateur du tournoi de 2027]. On ne sacrifie pas une Coupe du monde, mais il faut parfois faire évoluer cette équipe pour qu’elle soit au poste qu’elle doit occuper. Nous avons essayé de le faire trop vite et nous n’en avons pas été capables. »
Un côté paranoïaque
« Le doute fait partie de tout. Personne ne se lève tous les jours en se disant : “J’ai raison à 100 %”. On se réveille tous les matins en se disant : “Est-ce que je fais ce qu’il faut ? ”
« Je viens de lire le résumé d’un livre intitulé Only the Paranoid Survive (Seuls les paranoïaques survivent, édité en 2004 chez Pearson France), écrit par le type [Andrew Grove] qui dirigeait Intel. Et c’est vrai. Seuls les paranoïaques survivent.
« Vous êtes paranoïaque à propos de tout, vous avez des doutes en permanence. Mais vous vous dites : “Je vais suivre cette voie”, et vous soutenez votre décision. J’ai toujours eu des doutes.
« Chaque fois que l’on entreprend quelque chose de difficile, on évalue toujours et, oui, on a des doutes. Mais vous évaluez la situation, vous recueillez autant de preuves que possible et vous prenez des décisions dans ce que vous pensez être le meilleur intérêt de l’organisation. »
Un Tournoi des Six Nations très ouvert
« C’est une compétition très intéressante. L’équilibre des forces est censé être entre la France et l’Irlande. Mais l’Irlande va connaître une mini-rénovation, car [Jonny] Sexton a terminé sa carrière et il se situe au-dessus de beaucoup d’autres joueurs irlandais en termes d’apport à l’équipe. Je ne sais pas si [Peter] O’Mahony sera en forme, il pourrait donc y avoir un léger changement dans la hiérarchie. Mais leur capacité à faire émerger systématiquement des talents rendra la tâche moins difficile que celle de certains pays.
« La France, psychologiquement, a probablement le plus de travail à faire parce qu’elle s’est fixé cet objectif [de gagner la Coupe du monde]. Tout le pays a joué le jeu et ils ont échoué dans des circonstances difficiles. La façon dont ils réagiront sera intéressante. Parfois, une équipe jeune, comme elle l’est, peut inconsciemment s’effondrer et c’est un grand défi pour Fabien [Galthié] en tant qu’entraîneur.
« L’Angleterre est en train de changer de génération. L’Écosse sera assez stable. L’Italie change à nouveau d’entraîneur. Warren Gatland est revenu au Pays de Galles, il a ramené des joueurs seniors et ils ont été très solides à la Coupe du monde. Il est difficile de savoir s’il poursuivra dans cette voie ou s’il fera appel à des joueurs plus jeunes. C’est l’un des Tournoi des Six Nations les plus ouverts depuis longtemps. »
