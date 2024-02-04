Comment Warren Gatland a failli réussir le coup parfait
Rio Dyer est convaincu que le Pays de Galles devra s’appuyer sur sa superbe deuxième mi-temps contre l’Écosse pour affronter l’Angleterre à Twickenham samedi 10 février.
Bien que le Pays de Galles se soit incliné 26-27 au terme d’un match incroyable du Tournoi des Six Nations contre les Écossais, cela n’a pas pu éclipser le rugby de grande qualité qu’il a pratiqué en partant de très, très loin, voire de nulle part.
Menés de 27 points à la 47e, ils remontent à un point
Mené de 27 points à presque la moitié du match, le Pays de Galles se dirigeait vers une défaite record dans le Tournoi des Six Nations à une vitesse effrayante.
Mais quatre essais en 20 minutes de Dyer, James Botham, Aaron Wainwright et Alex Mann, plus trois transformations de Ioan Lloyd, ont permis à l’Écosse de s’accrocher.
« Nous étions dans notre coquille pendant la première période », confie Rio Dyer, l’ailier du Pays de Galles, sur la jambe duquel s’est arrêté l’ultime essai écossais que Van der Merwe voulait inscrire.
« Nous étions malmenés et acculés au pied du mur, alors la seule chose que nous pouvions faire, c’était de botter le ballon. »
« Gats (Warren Gatland, sélectionneur du Pays de Galles, ndlr) a dit à la mi-temps : “Jouons, allons-y, nous n’avons plus rien à perdre. Nous sommes sous pression, alors allons-y et montrons ce que nous sommes capables de faire”.
« Il a parlé doucement, il n’a pas crié, il a juste rassemblé les garçons et leur a dit qu’on ne pouvait pas jouer comme ça en première période lors d’un premier match du Tournoi des Six Nations.
« Je trouve que c’est génial de voir à quel point les garçons se sont serré les coudes.
« Nous sommes une jeune équipe qui n’est en stage que depuis deux semaines. Il faut s’habituer les uns aux autres, mais tout au long de la deuxième mi-temps, nous avons montré ce que nous pouvions faire. »
« Je dois m’excuser pour la première période »
Le sélectionneur du Pays de Galles a terminé le match en étant fier de la façon dont son équipe s’est battue pour presque réussir la plus grande remontée de l’histoire du Tournoi des Six Nations.
Malgré un nouvel essai encaissé en début de seconde mi-temps (27-0), l’équipe de Dafydd Jenkins a réussi à revenir à 27-26 à la fin du match.
« Je pense que je dois m’excuser pour la première période. C’est probablement l’une des pires performances en première période, 40 minutes, de toute ma carrière en tant qu’entraîneur », a concédé Gatland.
« Nous avons été terribles, consternants. La discipline était médiocre et nous n’avons pas réussi à imposer certaines choses.
« Le message à la mi-temps était de faire ce que nous aurions voulu faire en première période, c’est-à-dire apporter du rythme, jouer avec un peu d’intensité et jouer du rugby, rien de clinquant.
« Je pense que certains joueurs ont quitté le banc et ont eu un impact. Nous étions tellement lents en première période, des choses comme des opportunités de relances rapides pour nous remettre dans le match.
« Les joueurs doivent être déçus de la première période mais fiers de la seconde. Ils n’ont pas jeté l’éponge et auraient pu gagner le match.
« Pour faire ce que nous avons fait, être menés 27-0, d’autres équipes auraient pu montrer moins de caractère et commencer à penser à la semaine prochaine. On n’a pas réagi comme ça.
« L’équipe a continué à se battre et s’est mise en place pour gagner. Elle a fait preuve d’une grande force de caractère. »
Pas la même contre l’Angleterre
Il faudra sans doute faire davantage samedi 10 février face à l’Angleterre, dont le bilan récent à Twickenham dans ce duel est imposant.
Le Pays de Galles a perdu ses sept derniers matchs dans le sud-ouest de Londres depuis sa victoire en poule lors de la Coupe du monde 2015, et n’a remporté que deux victoires dans le Six Nations – en 2008 et 2012 – depuis l’élargissement de la compétition il y a 24 ans.
« Je pense que ce genre de seconde période devrait donner aux gars la confiance nécessaire pour dire que nous pouvons nous épauler un peu plus que nous ne l’avons fait en première période », estime Rio Dyer.
« Personnellement, je pense que la confiance en soi est essentielle. Nous devons nous soutenir mutuellement, et c’était le message à la mi-temps avant que nous ne retournions sur le terrain.
« Nous sommes tous là pour une raison, nous avons tous des choses à prouver et nous ne devons pas nous enfermer dans notre coquille.
« Il s’agit de se surpasser en tant que jeune équipe pour continuer sur notre lancée jusqu’à la semaine prochaine. »
Des changements sont à prévoir dans l’équipe du Pays de Galles contre l’Angleterre, avec en tête le retour attendu de George North au milieu de terrain.
Compte tenu de l’impact considérable de certains de ses remplaçants, Gatland pourrait facilement titulariser des joueurs comme le demi de mêlée Tomos Williams, le talonneur Elliot Dee et le pilier Keiron Assiratti.
Gatland affirme : « Nous irons là-bas (à Twickenham) avec beaucoup de confiance, car nous pouvons nous appuyer sur cette deuxième mi-temps et cette conviction. C’est le plus important, vraiment.
« Je pense que nous pouvons aller là-bas et dire que nous savons ce que nous voulons faire. »
