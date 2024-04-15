C’est quoi cette bosse derrière les maillots de rugby ?

Par Idriss Chaplain

Cette caractéristique a commencé à faire son apparition autour de 2014 sur les maillots professionnels de rugby à XV. C’est un élément que l’on appelle une poche GPS.

Comme son nom l’indique, il s’agit d’une petite poche dans laquelle se trouve un GPS minuscule qui permet aux staffs de suivre les performances des joueurs en direct via des logiciels spécialisés, ce qui leur permet, par exemple, de voir s’ils sont plus fatigués que d’habitude et ainsi les remplacer.

Plus qu’une poche !

Ces poches GPS peuvent prendre différentes formes. La plupart du temps, elles se composent de mousse souple et légère pour ne pas gêner les joueurs. Mais elles peuvent aussi se composer d’un tissu fin, plus léger, encore plus agréable à porter mais parfois pas assez robuste.

La plupart du temps, les équipementiers s’occupent de la fabrication et la pose de la poche GPS sur les maillots de rugby.

Ainsi, les maillots arrivent prêts à être portés dans les vestiaires. Mais dans certains cas, notamment pour les clubs d’un standing intermédiaire en comparaison de celui de l’équipementier, il se peut que la marque en question s’épargne cette étape, comme ce pouvait être le cas pour l’USAP lors de ses premières saisons chez Adidas, ou encore les franchises japonaises équipées par la marque aux trois bandes aujourd’hui. Dans ces cas-là, les intendants doivent sortir la machine à coudre et poser lesdites poches GPS eux-mêmes – ces poches sont soit « faites maison », soit fournies par une entreprise indépendante.

Cette situation s’est déjà produite pour le XV de France, qui fait pourtant partie des sélections « premium ». Le Coq Sportif, dont le partenariat avec France Rugby prend fin en 2024, a réalisé des maillots « pro » sans poche GPS sur ses trois premiers maillots – les maillots portés lors du Six Nations 2019, 2020 et 2021. Ces années-là, les joueurs portaient des brassières GPS sous les maillots, une solution qui soulage les intendants d’une corvée fastidieuse mais qui n’est pas nécessairement la plus confortable pour les joueurs.

27 février 2015 – Unités GPS avec les noms des joueurs irlandais avant l’entraînement de l’équipe. Carton House, Maynooth, Co. Kildare. Crédit photo : Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE (Photo by Sportsfile/Corbis/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Le confort, un vrai point d’interrogation

Les maillots que portent les joueurs sur le terrain sont différents des maillots « replica » commercialisés pour le grand public. Ils sont souvent plus solides et plus proches du corps afin de correspondre aux exigences du rugby de haut niveau.

Pour autant, dans le but de satisfaire les puristes, de plus en plus de clubs et sélections commercialisent les maillots professionnels. Sauf que porter une poche GPS pour une personne lambda – sans GPS qui plus est – peut s’avérer inconfortable et ça, certains équipementiers l’ont compris.

Ainsi, dans les boutiques officielles de clubs comme Toulouse (Nike) ou Bayonne (Le Coq Sportif), où l’on pouvait auparavant acquérir les « vrais » maillots des pro, on trouve aujourd’hui des maillots dits « authentiques » qui reprennent toutes les caractéristiques des maillots portés par les joueurs à l’exception de la poche GPS, qui est absente.

Dans la Ville Rose, le concept de poche GPS dépasse le rugby, puisque Craft, équipementier suédois du Toulouse Football Club, a repris le modèle instauré par Nike avec le Stade Toulousain. En effet, Craft fait partie des très rares équipementiers du monde du football à poser une poche GPS sur le maillot porté par les joueurs.