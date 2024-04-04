Ces légendes du Sevens qui ont fait trembler Hongkong

Par Joe Byrnes

Joe Byrnes se souvient de quatre légendes du rugby à sept qui ont illuminé le Hongkong Stadium au fil des ans, alors que la série HSBC SVNS 2024 fait étape pour la dernière fois dans ce lieu légendaire.

Jonah Lomu

Les exploits remarquables de cet homme imposent une pression considérable pour tenter d’exprimer pleinement la grandeur de Lomu par les mots, une tâche presque aussi redoutable que celle de le défier sur le terrain. Cependant, cette appréhension diminue dès lors que l’on prend en compte les statistiques…

Mesurant 1,96m, pesant 120 kg et réalisant un 100 mètres en moins de 11 secondes, Lomu a remporté trois Cups entre 1994 et 1996.

Cet athlète d’une envergure colossale était prédestiné à devenir une légende, et le tournoi du Hong Kong Sevens a sans aucun doute été le catalyseur de son ascension. À ce jour, aucun joueur n’a surpassé Lomu dans sa capacité à transcender le rugby. Ses années formatrices, qui ont coïncidé avec l’essor de l’engouement pour le tournoi de Hong Kong, ont solidifié un lien indéfectible entre ces deux piliers du sport, les inscrivant à jamais dans l’histoire du jeu.

Sa vitesse, sa puissance et la dévastation qu’il laissait derrière lui étaient incomparables, et le public de Hong Kong l’admirait pour cela. Bien qu’il ait joué aux côtés de certains des plus grands noms tels que Eric Rush, Christian Cullen et Karl Te Nana, entre autres, c’est toujours lui qui demeure au sommet du folklore du rugby à sept à Hong Kong.

Lorsqu’il ne se déchaînait pas sur ses adversaires, il innovait dans le plus pur esprit du rugby à sept. Une autre légende du rugby, le commentateur Bill McLaren, a décrit les All Blacks de 1994 comme faisant des passes « à la manière du basket-ball », mais Big Jonah est allé encore plus loin lorsqu’il a réalisé une passe de quater-back à la manière du football américain, presque ligne de touche à ligne de touche, laissant l’Angleterre incrédule et le public de So Kon Po en délire.

Ben Gollings

Le plus grand marqueur de points de l’histoire du sport porte seul le drapeau de l’hémisphère nord dans cette liste des grands du Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens, avec 276 de ses 2 652 points marqués lors de ce même tournoi. Personne n’a marqué autant de points dans l’histoire de Hongkong et, fait encore plus remarquable, il a récolté tous ses points en seulement huit participations.

Il a été le pivot de la domination de l’Angleterre au début des années 2000, lorsque les Anglais ont remporté quatre titres en cinq ans, dont un triplé entre 2002 et 2004. L’Angleterre n’a été privée d’un « Famous Five » qu’en raison du parcours victorieux des Fidji à la Coupe du monde 2005, inspiré par Serevi.

Cependant, l’Angleterre a pris sa revanche l’année suivante de manière spectaculaire, Gollings étant le héros, marquant et transformant dans les dernières secondes pour remporter le titre 2006 sur le score 26-24.

Ce groupe endiablé était loin de se douter qu’il serait, à ce jour, la dernière équipe de l’hémisphère nord à gravir les célèbres marches.

« Hongkong est le plus grand tournoi de rugby à sept du monde », a déclaré Gollings au lendemain de cette finale. Et lorsque le plus grand tournoi arrivé, le plus prolifique des marqueurs anglais répond toujours présent.

Stacey Waaka

Là où il y a une Waaka, il y a un chemin… vers la ligne d’essai. La « Smiling Assassin » était à son meilleur l’année dernière, lorsque le rugby à sept féminin a partagé la scène du So Kon Po pour la première fois.

Elle a inscrit un triplé lors du match d’ouverture des Black Ferns et a terminé par un doublé en finale, qui a permis de remporter le tournoi.

Se retrouver dans le vieux stade pour assister à la finale palpitante contre les adversaires de toujours, l’Australie, c’était voir le rugby à sept dans toute sa splendeur.

L’air était lourd, pas seulement à cause de l’humidité de Hongkong, mais aussi à cause de l’attente suffocante d’une finale inoubliable. Le spectacle a été à la hauteur des espérances. Deux équipes au sommet de leur art dans l’un des plus grands matchs de tous les temps – un souvenir à savourer.

Pour une grande finale, il faut deux grandes équipes, mais pour une épopée, il faut une héroïne, et Stacey Waaka, la joueuse aux deux essais de la finale, a été celle-ci.

Équilibre, rythme, astuce, désir, instinct inimitable de marqueuse d’essais… le tout accompagné d’un sourire ultra brite… Du rugby à sept époustouflant et joyeux. Waaka incarne les deux principes du Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens. Comme le dit le vieil adage : les vainqueurs ont toujours le sourire.

Waisale Serevi

Et enfin, le roi. L’homme qui nous a émerveillés. La raison pour laquelle nous nous sommes tous agenouillés devant l’autel du rugby à sept.

Waisale Serevi a amorcé sa liaison passionnée avec Hong Kong en 1989, en laissant une empreinte indélébile avec une performance remarquable qui lui a valu le titre de joueur du tournoi. Par la suite, il a continuellement enchanté les foules à quinze reprises supplémentaires, aussi bien en tant que joueur qu’en tant qu’entraîneur.

Cinq victoires en Cup, sept participations à d’autres finales et non pas un mais deux triomphes à la RWC7s sur le sol de Hongkong, avec plus de 1 000 points à la clé, font de ce petit magicien le plus grand joueur de l’histoire du tournoi.

Son impact sur le rugby à sept fidjien ne pourra jamais être sous-estimé. Sans Serevi, il n’y aurait ni William Ryder, ni Jerry Tuwai – il n’y aurait peut-être même pas deux médailles d’or olympiques fidjiennes. Hongkong et Serevi seraient-ils aussi vénérés l’un sans l’autre ? Peut-être pas.

Les deux ont fait ressortir le meilleur d’eux-mêmes et lorsque l’on cherche à intéresser la prochaine génération à ce sport envoûtant, on lui dit de chercher « Serevi à Hongkong » sur YouTube, car il n’y a pas plus puissant dans l’histoire de ce sport.

Le sultan du pas de côté, le dieu des appuis, le prince de l’équilibre, le créateur de la célébration la plus célèbre de l’histoire de Hongkong… Le roi du Sevens.

Voici donc une dernière danse dans la tribune Sud, une dernière chance pour un joueur de rejoindre le panthéon des immortels du SVNS, et un dernier passage dans le plus grand stade de l’histoire du circuit mondial de rugby à sept. A bientôt, mon vieil ami… et merci pour les souvenirs.