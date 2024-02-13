Ce qu’a pensé Wayne Barnes de la 2e journée du Tournoi des Six Nations
Si la deuxième journée du Tournoi des Six Nations les 10 et 11 février n’a pas été surprenante, plusieurs faits liés aux règles et par conséquent à l’arbitrage ont beaucoup fait parler et la mayonnaise n’est pas encore prête de retomber. Que ce soit la fameuse « Loi Dupont », l’essai refusé à l’Ecosse ou la transformation contrée de George Ford, les débats sont lancés.
La « Loi Dupont » qu’il faut abroger
La « Loi Dupont » porte arbitrairement le nom du grand Antoine car le demi de mêlée du Stade Toulousain a été le premier à trouver une faille dans la règle du hors-jeu à la suite d’un coup de pied.
Les directives de World Rugby stipulent qu’un joueur peut se trouver à au moins 10 mètres du receveur et rester immobile, avant d’être remis en jeu lorsque le receveur a parcouru cinq mètres.
En conséquence, il peut empêcher de véritables phases offensives et contraindre les équipes à un jeu au pied de dégagement, ce qui nuit au spectacle du rugby.
Une exploitation de la règle qui n’a pas plu aux supporters qui l’ont fait bruyamment savoir.
« Le rugby a besoin de plus d’espace et il ne faut pas s’étonner si cette règle n’est pas modifiée dans un avenir proche. Je pense qu’elle devrait l’être », écrit Wayne Barnes dans sa chronique du Telegraph qui rappelle que si Dupont a su exploiter la faille, c’est sans doute un autre maître à penser des Bleus qui l’a trouvée.
« Jérôme Garcès, l’arbitre de la finale de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2019, est désormais à côté des autres entraîneurs adjoints dans le box des entraîneurs français », poursuit Barnes.
« Il a non seulement apporté de la discipline à l’équipe de France – elle a concédé en moyenne moins de six pénalités lors de sa campagne de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby – mais il a également apporté un éclairage unique, pas plus que sur la règle du hors-jeu en jeu ouvert lorsque les équipes se donnent des coups de pied.
« À la 68e minute, les Français ont dégagé leurs lignes et le ballon a été récupéré d’abord par Kyle Rowe, puis par Russell. Comme aucun joueur français ne se trouvait à moins de 10 mètres de l’endroit où le ballon a atterri, les règles du jeu stipulent qu’ils n’ont pas à se retirer, qu’ils peuvent garder leur position mais ne peuvent pas se déplacer vers le ballon.
« Non seulement les joueurs français n’ont pas à se retirer, mais lorsqu’un joueur écossais passe ou se déplace de cinq mètres avec le ballon, alors les joueurs français peuvent avancer. »
L’essai de la gagne refusé à l’Ecosse
Wayne Barnes s’est également penché sur l’incident à la dernière minute à Murrayfield, où l’Écosse s’est vu refuser un essai de manière controversée.
L’arbitre vidéo a finalement jugé qu’il n’y avait pas de preuve suffisamment évidente pour annuler la décision de Nic Berry, l’arbitre de champ ayant convoqué la vidéo, persuadé que l’essai n’avait pas été marqué car le ballon avait été maintenu.
« Le TMO dit ‘extrêmement serré’ à la première vision et c’est clairement le cas. C’est pourquoi il prend son temps pour étudier tous les angles fournis par le diffuseur », écrit Barnes.
« Certains vont faire remarquer que pendant que le TMO analysait cette décision difficile, il a dit ‘il y a la balle au sol’. Mais après un examen plus approfondi, il explique qu’il a besoin d’une ‘preuve définitive de la présence du ballon au sol’ pour accorder l’essai.
« Sa conclusion selon laquelle il “ne peut pas dire avec certitude” que c’est le cas signifie que les officiels de match s’en tiennent à la décision initiale de Nic, qui était après tout la personne la plus proche de l’action.
« Cet exemple montre la difficulté de l’arbitrage et le fait que parfois un pays applaudit une décision tandis qu’un autre la condamne. »
La transformation contrée de George Ford
Autre débat de cette deuxième journée du Tournoi des Six Nations, la transformation de George Ford, contrée par le Pays de Galles.
Après l’essai de Ben Earl, Ford se prépare pour exécuter le coup de pied mais, alors qu’il cherche à jouer la montre et que le XV de la Rose est en infériorité numérique avec deux joueurs suspendus, il veut ajuster son tir par un petit pas sur la gauche.
Automatiquement, les joueurs gallois – ainsi que l’arbitre James Doleman – ont estimé qu’il avait commencé sa course.
Wayne Barnes laisse entendre que la règle en l’occurrence est très sujette à interprétation, mais que le meneur de jeu ne commettra plus la même erreur.
« La règle stipule qu’une équipe peut charger le contre une fois que “le botteur se déplace dans quelque direction que ce soit pour commencer son élan pour botter”. Ford a clairement bougé, mais cela faisait-il partie de sa préparation ou de son lancement ?
« La règle ne précise pas ce que signifie “commencer sa course”. Il y aura donc des avis partagés lors de la réunion des arbitres cette semaine, comme ce fut le cas dans les tribunes de Twickenham. »
Comments on RugbyPass
I am a ‘Saders fan, but Ennor is injured, Reece is coming back from injury. No matter, I would not see the ‘Saders rolling over and playing dead. Whether they will be good enough to make it to the very top, has to be seen, I for one I hope they do. BTW, when Dan Carter and Taylor and Colin Slade all left about the same time it was pretty bad - there was just one youngster, inexperienced and untested coming through. That was Richie Mo’unga. So it’s not that bad I rckon2 Go to comments
+36 This was poor from Italy, in their last two meetings Italy managed to put points on the board, keeping the score to +14&+16 are they going backwards?2 Go to comments
Spot on perspective 👌 Insanity; trying the same thing with same players over and over again expecting different results👊1 Go to comments
Silly nonsense about the Saders. If preseason form is the metric as suggested in this article, didn’t the Chiefs get belted in their first match? Plus, I don’t think the Saders won many if any preseason games under Razor did we? Not to mention we left behind 10 All Blacks, all fit. Codie Taylor Tawaiti Williams Joe Moody Fletcher Newell Scott Barrett Ethan Blackadder Sevu Reece David Havili Braydon Ennor Will Jordan And 5 other players nursing injuries: Finlay Brewis Fergus Burke Zach Gallagher Corey Kellow Brodie McAllister Bring it on.2 Go to comments
Typical Northern teams, looking for ways to slow the game down. There was already zero kick tennis in SRP anyway. This law just affirms what we already do. Play positive rugby.1 Go to comments
Good discussion Nick. A common comment here in Oz is that non rugby fans don't get the rules. We have rugby league here which is very popular and much simpler to understand. I'd love to see some simplified rules but also focus on making rugby more accessible and not just a rich man's game which turns so many Aussies off watching (along with the scrum resets,).50 Go to comments
Fin . Think you must be thinking of another Marcus Smith . The one i am talking about , in the 2022 six nations , started against Scotland scoring points and to everyones surprise , came off after 60 mins and England fell apart. He won man of the match in the next 2 consecutive games against Italy and Wales. Scoring tries in both . All three games without the interferences of the Farrell,/ Ford mafia as both injured . If that is not going well for him he should give up . All this at 22 years of age. Ford now 30 and was nowhere near as good as Marcus at that age. Yes played for England at same age but nowhere near as memorable7 Go to comments
hardly a “transformation” if he’s only gained 2kg!1 Go to comments
It's been so long since he had anything vaguely positive to say about anything other than himself that anything perceptive he might have to say is lost amongst the background noise of moaning. He's like a professional grumpy old man. One of the few things that are actually more boring than watching the current England side’s attack is hearing this dinosaur wang on and on about it. England aren't great right now and haven't been for a while but they could win every match by 100 points for the next 12 months and he’d write a 1500 word pinion piece about how the kit man was no good at reverse parking.2 Go to comments
I’m obviously happy tuilagi, martin, and cowan-dickie are back fit, but i wouldn’t pick any of them to start martin i would have on the bench; cowan-dickie i would have in the wider squad but not ahead of theo dan; and tuilagi i would leave out entirely martin had one incredible game at the world cup, but i don’t know if he’s proven himself as a regular test starter. cowan-dickie i just think doesn’t offer quite as much as theo dan, and i do find it disheartening than borthwick still doesn’t trust dan to play more than token minutes. tuilagi is probably our best currently available option at 12, but he won’t be when lawrence is fit, and by the summer i expect him to also be behind seb atkinson, dan kelly, and fraser dingwall in the pecking order, so it makes more sense to stick with dingwall for the time being.3 Go to comments
£100 says there will be a cracking atmosphere on Saturday week.2 Go to comments
After the France game and the Ireland game, it was nice hearing the kiwi accents during the POTM awards. Didn’t seem bizarre at all.5 Go to comments
Referee got it right according to the letter of the law. Had it been given the other way though nobody except France would have complained and even some French supporters might have conceded logic prevailed. In a funny sense it didnt matter what the referee decided. Either way there would be a case for the decision.7 Go to comments
To say it was a low quality game was a bit harsh. Sure both teams spurned chances and werent accurate at times but it was really entertaining and to be honest the quality was of an international standard. Just because its not the quality of a match between the All Blacks and Ireland doesnt mean its low quality. It was just average4 Go to comments
Hopefully Garry Ringrose will be back for Ireland. And Hugo Keenan won’t be out.3 Go to comments
Ireland are going to win the world cup 🗑️5 Go to comments
I’m struggling to understand the relevance of these NFL articles on Rugbypass. There’s nothing uniquely rugby about the goose step. Any more than running fast in a straight line is unique to athletics. Sometimes people do things with their legs to evade another player in a variety of sports. Are we short on content ideas?1 Go to comments
“was some effort from the big Austrian…..” Sorry to be pedantic but Erwin Schrodinger was 167.5cm tall (5ft 6ins in your quaint English system). It’s not recorded how big (dead or alive) his cat was…..7 Go to comments
Erm I think they would be blue cards in Football but we see what you mean1 Go to comments
“Like with Martin, Borthwick said that…..” Wow - I’m not English but even I know that’s dreadful grammar…..3 Go to comments