A Los Angeles, les Françaises en quarts contre le Canada
L’Afrique du Sud s’est qualifiée pour les quarts de finale du HSBC SVNS Los Angeles pour la première fois de la saison après une victoire surprise 19-7 sur les Fidji dans la poule A.
La Nouvelle-Zélande, championne de Vancouver, a pris la tête de la poule A après trois victoires sur trois, mais les Fidjiennes, en perte de vitesse, se sont inclinées contre l’Afrique du Sud en plus du Brésil la veille (5-12) et ont été éliminées de la course aux quarts de finale.
Par ailleurs, l’Australie s’est hissée au sommet de la poule B en battant la France et les États-Unis, pays hôte, ont tenu tête à un Canada plein d’allant pour prendre la tête de la poule C.
L’Australie jouera le Brésil en quarts et les États-Unis affronteront l’Afrique du Sud. La France rencontrera le Canada et la Nouvelle-Zélande l’Irlande dans les autres quarts de finale.
Poule A : Tyla King devient la meilleure marqueuse de points de tous les temps
La Nouvelle-Zélande a assuré sa place en quarts de finale en écrasant le Brésil 40-0, mais c’est l’essai de Tyla King qui a fait les gros titres car c’est à ce moment-là qu’elle a dépassé la Canadienne Ghislaine Landry en devenant la meilleure marqueuse de l’histoire des Series féminines.
Tyla King a aplati juste avant la pause pour compléter l’essai de Portia Woodman-Wickliffe et le doublé de Michaela Blyde, cette dernière complétant son triplé au début de la seconde mi-temps.
En battant ensuite facilement les Fidji 38-7, la Nouvelle-Zélande s’est assurée la première place de sa poule et un quart de finale contre l’Irlande.
Dans la poule A, l’Afrique du Sud a battu les Fidji sur le score de 19 à 7. Heleina Young a ouvert le score pour les Fidji, menant 7-5 à la mi-temps, mais ce fut le seul essai des Fidji dans le match. Ayanda Malinga, Zintle Mpupha et Liske Lategan ont été les marqueuses de l’Afrique du Sud, qui a accumulé les points dans l’espoir de disputer les quarts de finale.
L’Afrique du Sud s’est imposée 10 à 7, mais le point de bonus défensif arraché par le Brésil lui a permis de se qualifier pour son deuxième quart de finale consécutif, tandis que les Fidji n’ont pas pu se qualifier.
Poule B : l’Australie se qualifie et l’Irlande passe en force
Maddison Levi a inscrit son deuxième triplé en autant de matchs. L’Australie s’est imposée 46 à 5 face au Japon dans la poule A. Les Australiennes avaient déjà marqué quatre essais à la mi-temps du match et en ont ajouté trois autres après la pause, ce qui leur a permis de remporter une victoire convaincante et de se qualifier pour les quarts de finale.
Un match plus serré contre la France a permis à l’Australie de s’emparer de la première place, en résistant à une remontée française tardive après l’essai de Joanna Grisez, pour s’imposer 17-14. Juste avant, la France avait assuré sa place dans le top 8 après une victoire 21-5 sur l’Irlande.
Grâce à sa victoire 26-12 contre le Japon, l’Irlande a obtenu suffisamment de points pour se qualifier en tant que meilleure deuxième équipe.
Poule C : Les Américaines battent le Canada et prennent la tête de la poule
Le Canada s’est facilement débarrassé de l’Espagne par 31-0 dans la poule C, faisant deux sur deux pour s’assurer une place au prochain tour. Cinq marqueuses différentes ont passé la ligne pour le Canada, et l’Espagne a été empêchée de marquer.
Cependant, les Américaines, elles-mêmes invaincues après leurs victoires 40-5 contre l’Espagne (la veille) et 34-7 contre la Grande-Bretagne, ont pris la première place en battant leurs voisines d’Amérique du Nord par 19-22. Dans un derby passionnant, les Etats-Unis ont pris l’avantage grâce à Sammy Sullivan et Alev Kelter, et bien que le Canada ait riposté, les hôtes n’ont jamais perdu leur avantage, Kayla Canett scellant la victoire.
La Grande-Bretagne avait besoin d’une victoire de cinq points contre l’Espagne pour avoir une chance de se qualifier pour les quarts de finale, mais l’Espagne menait 14-7 à la pause et tentait de remporter sa première victoire du week-end.
La Grande-Bretagne avait besoin de 12 points et Jade Shekells leur en a donné cinq avec son essai, Isla Norman-Bell en ajoutant deux autres avec la transformation. Le superbe jeu de offloads de l’Espagne a permis de reprendre l’avantage grâce à Marta Cantabrana Gil, mais la Grande-Bretagne était à deux doigts d’emmener le match en prolongation grâce à un essai d’Alicia Maude en fin de rencontre (21-19).
