Un seul débutant dans l’équipe du Pays de Galles contre l’Ecosse
L’arrière de Cardiff Cameron Winnett devrait faire ses débuts avec le Pays de Galles ce samedi 3 février contre l’Écosse dans le cadre du Tournoi des Six Nations. Warren Gatland a en effet procédé à huit changements par rapport à l’équipe qui s’était inclinée face à l’Argentine en quarts de finale de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023.
Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams, Gareth Davies, Ryan Elias, Adam Beard, Tommy Reffell et Aaron Wainwright sont les sept joueurs qui conservent leur place dans le XV de départ, Gatland ayant été contraint de procéder à des changements en raison de blessures et de départs.
Alex Mann remplaçant
Le troisième-ligne débutant Alex Mann, qui n’a encore jamais été sélectionné, pourrait également faire ses débuts sur le banc de touche au Principality Stadium.
Le capitaine Dafydd Jenkins est associé à Beard dans la deuxième-ligne, pour ce qui sera déjà la 13e sélection du joueur de 21 ans.
Gatland a déclaré : « Cameron Winnett est un joueur superbe et je pense qu’il va devenir un joueur international de qualité à l’avenir. Il est jeune et il n’y aura pas de pression sur lui. Nous avons été impressionnés par la façon dont il s’est entraîné. Il s’est très bien entraîné, a très bien progressé et, après avoir consulté son chirurgien, tout le monde était heureux qu’il soit sélectionné.
« C’est également une bonne chose qu’Alex Mann soit sur le banc et qu’il fasse ses débuts, je l’espère.
« Je pense qu’il y a un très bon équilibre dans l’équipe.
« Nous avons des joueurs qui ont participé à la Coupe du monde et qui ont donc de l’expérience, mais aussi des jeunes très prometteurs. On a un gros groupe d’avants. »
George North toujours blessé
Le centre George North ne s’est pas remis d’une blessure à l’épaule contractée lors de la victoire des Ospreys en Challenge Cup contre les Lions à Johannesburg, tandis que le deuxième-ligne Will Rowlands manquera le match pour des raisons personnelles.
A propos des absences, Gatland a ajouté : « George a eu un gros problème à l’épaule et ne s’est pas entraîné complètement la semaine dernière, donc Owen Watkin entre en jeu au centre.
« Will n’a pas encore rejoint le groupe. Sa femme a accouché il y a deux semaines en France et malheureusement il y a eu des complications. Le message qu’il a reçu est donc de rester à la maison et d’être avec sa famille. Nous parlons toujours de l’importance de la famille et il viendra quand il sera prêt. »
La composition du Pays de Galles contre l’Ecosse
- Corey Domachowski (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – 6 sélections)
- Ryan Elias (Scarlets – 38 sélections)
- Leon Brown (Dragons / Dreigiau – 23 sélections)
- Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs / Caerwysg – 12 sélections) Captain
- Adam Beard (Ospreys / Gweilch – 51 sélections)
- James Botham (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – 9 sélections)
- Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers / Caerl?r – 13 sélections)
- Aaron Wainwright (Dragons / Dreigiau – 43 sélections)
- Gareth Davies (Scarlets – 74 sélections)
- Sam Costelow (Scarlets – 8 sélections)
- Rio Dyer (Dragons / Dreigiau – 14 sélections)
- Nick Tompkins (Saracens / Saraseniaid – 32 sélections)
- Owen Watkin (Ospreys / Gweilch – 36 sélections)
- Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – 54 sélections)
- Cameron Winnett (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – 0 sélection)
- Elliot Dee (Dragons / Dreigiau – 46 sélections)
- Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets – 1 sélection)
- Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – 2 sélections)
- Teddy Williams (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – 1 sélection)
- Alex Mann (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – 0 sélection)
- Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – 53 sélections)
- Ioan Lloyd (Scarlets – 2 sélections)
- Mason Grady (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – 6 sélections)
Comments on RugbyPass
Given that the four Home Unions have only won SIXTEEN test matches against the All Blacks from a combined total of 150 tests playef, what’s the point again?1 Go to comments
In the best interest, of the ARU ,who are struggling them selves with sponsorship Melbourne should be let go, and only have 4 supersides, How can you compete with the AFL and NRL, where in WA the force have a very strong supporter base7 Go to comments
The Force never flourished before the Rebels existed.7 Go to comments
Think we can all agree that Sinckler has not had a fruitful time at Bristol.1 Go to comments
Well well. . Despite the rhetoric of new style guess who is the new orchestrator of the new attacking play . Pity the poor wingers again . Another lost chance to play one of the new kids on the block to see if they can go forward rather than just up and unders or crab across the field and cramp everyone space . Lets hope it all works .2 Go to comments
Hi! Last year’s final was held in BadAjoz, not Badejoz, Jon. Cheers!1 Go to comments
I don’t like the idea that Tommy Freeman is a bolter. He has already played 4 times for England (3 caps + 1 exhibition game) and has looked brilliant in 3 of those. If I was a selector he’d be on 15 caps right now, purely on the basis of his existing international form.1 Go to comments
First cap against the irish pack. Quite the trial by fire..1 Go to comments
This article is a reasonable attempt at treating the collective HIA effects we got from the (unaffectionately) Foster era. At a win rate of 69.5% (rounded to 70) Foster ranks 17th out of the 17 ABs coaches with 30+ tests. Of the 10 ABs coaches with 40+ tests, Foster ranks 10th. The others are over 80% with two in the 90s. In the overall rankings of the 25 ABs coaches, Foster is 20th. No wonder we're jittery leading into the Razor era. All teams face the same post RWC rebuild issues, but for us, our psyche has been dinged up. I call it “The Foster Effect”. And thus the schedule looks more ominous than usual. In actual fact, the ABs schedule looks very much like business as usual, with two tests v Japan & Fiji added. We’ve only had one perfect season, 2013, saved by an 85th minute try & a two attempt conversion, v Ireland. So yes, losses are definitely on the cards. But what a challenge. Bring it on!!!!!9 Go to comments
Well if Ireland (who’ve never won a RWC knock-out match) can beat the ABs in their back yard then England (4 RWC finals) certainly can…👍2 Go to comments
Josh Lewsey said it all on the Wasps’ training pitch back in the day……👊2 Go to comments
How much are Munster regretting losing Ben Healy now?!1 Go to comments
Interesting to see the double headers in the rugby championship…. Good move I think. Bit more like touring2 Go to comments
There’s no doubt the rebels need to go. Like the rest of the Australian franchises they have about 12 players who are up to Super Rugby (NZ) standard, but the rest are too young or perpetual journeyman. Distribute those 12 players around the remaining 4 clubs and we’ll have 4 (closer to) competitive sides. That could be the beginning of a more even and eventually thriving comp.3 Go to comments
9 teams? There won’t be that many in the Prem in 5 years’ time…4 Go to comments
Indeed Italy can be “competitive”, but not a winner against ENG. In Rome the weather is and will be fine on saturday (15 celsius, no rain in weeks): a good startin’ point for Menoncello, Capuozzo, Garbisi and Vintcent legs. A 21-15 for the rose side4 Go to comments
10 wins would be great but if there’s a year to experiment it’s this one. I wouldn’t hold a couple more losses against the man if he took some liberties with the combos and bench composition.9 Go to comments
I’m exhausted just reading the schedule…9 Go to comments
He is taking over the team that should have won the RWC final. But there are some big names gone. It is a chance to build a new team to dominate the sport.9 Go to comments
Very bold from Eng.2 Go to comments