Six Nations

Un seul débutant dans l’équipe du Pays de Galles contre l’Ecosse

Par Liam Heagney
Le capitaine du Pays de Galles, Dafydd Jenkins (à droite), chante l'hymne avant le quart de finale de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby (Photo by Nicolas Tucat/AFP via Getty Images)

L’arrière de Cardiff Cameron Winnett devrait faire ses débuts avec le Pays de Galles ce samedi 3 février contre l’Écosse dans le cadre du Tournoi des Six Nations. Warren Gatland a en effet procédé à huit changements par rapport à l’équipe qui s’était inclinée face à l’Argentine en quarts de finale de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023.

Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams, Gareth Davies, Ryan Elias, Adam Beard, Tommy Reffell et Aaron Wainwright sont les sept joueurs qui conservent leur place dans le XV de départ, Gatland ayant été contraint de procéder à des changements en raison de blessures et de départs.

Alex Mann remplaçant

Le troisième-ligne débutant Alex Mann, qui n’a encore jamais été sélectionné, pourrait également faire ses débuts sur le banc de touche au Principality Stadium.

Le capitaine Dafydd Jenkins est associé à Beard dans la deuxième-ligne, pour ce qui sera déjà la 13e sélection du joueur de 21 ans.

Gatland a déclaré : « Cameron Winnett est un joueur superbe et je pense qu’il va devenir un joueur international de qualité à l’avenir. Il est jeune et il n’y aura pas de pression sur lui. Nous avons été impressionnés par la façon dont il s’est entraîné. Il s’est très bien entraîné, a très bien progressé et, après avoir consulté son chirurgien, tout le monde était heureux qu’il soit sélectionné.

« C’est également une bonne chose qu’Alex Mann soit sur le banc et qu’il fasse ses débuts, je l’espère.

« Je pense qu’il y a un très bon équilibre dans l’équipe.

« Nous avons des joueurs qui ont participé à la Coupe du monde et qui ont donc de l’expérience, mais aussi des jeunes très prometteurs. On a un gros groupe d’avants. »

George North toujours blessé

Le centre George North ne s’est pas remis d’une blessure à l’épaule contractée lors de la victoire des Ospreys en Challenge Cup contre les Lions à Johannesburg, tandis que le deuxième-ligne Will Rowlands manquera le match pour des raisons personnelles.

A propos des absences, Gatland a ajouté : « George a eu un gros problème à l’épaule et ne s’est pas entraîné complètement la semaine dernière, donc Owen Watkin entre en jeu au centre.

« Will n’a pas encore rejoint le groupe. Sa femme a accouché il y a deux semaines en France et malheureusement il y a eu des complications. Le message qu’il a reçu est donc de rester à la maison et d’être avec sa famille. Nous parlons toujours de l’importance de la famille et il viendra quand il sera prêt. »

La composition du Pays de Galles contre l’Ecosse

  1. Corey Domachowski (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – 6 sélections)
  2. Ryan Elias (Scarlets – 38 sélections)
  3. Leon Brown (Dragons / Dreigiau – 23 sélections)
  4. Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs / Caerwysg – 12 sélections) Captain
  5. Adam Beard (Ospreys / Gweilch – 51 sélections)
  6. James Botham (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – 9 sélections)
  7. Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers / Caerl?r – 13 sélections)
  8. Aaron Wainwright (Dragons / Dreigiau – 43 sélections)
  9. Gareth Davies (Scarlets – 74 sélections)
  10. Sam Costelow (Scarlets – 8 sélections)
  11. Rio Dyer (Dragons / Dreigiau – 14 sélections)
  12. Nick Tompkins (Saracens / Saraseniaid – 32 sélections)
  13. Owen Watkin (Ospreys / Gweilch – 36 sélections)
  14. Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – 54 sélections)
  15. Cameron Winnett (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – 0 sélection)
  16. Elliot Dee (Dragons / Dreigiau – 46 sélections)
  17. Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets – 1 sélection)
  18. Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – 2 sélections)
  19. Teddy Williams (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – 1 sélection)
  20. Alex Mann (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – 0 sélection)
  21. Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – 53 sélections)
  22. Ioan Lloyd (Scarlets – 2 sélections)
  23. Mason Grady (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – 6 sélections)

