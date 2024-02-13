Trois arbitres françaises sur le Six Nations féminin
Les yeux du monde du rugby féminin sont tournés vers deux compétitions majeures dans les prochains mois avec le Tournoi des Six Nations féminin (du 23 mars au 27 avril) et le World Rugby Pacific Four Series (du 27 avril au 25 mai).
Onze arbitres venant de dix pays différents sont convoqués pour diriger les premiers matchs internationaux de rugby féminin depuis la fin du WXV à l’automne 2023.
Les trois Françaises sur un même match, le 25 mars
Le Tournoi des Six Nations féminin, une compétition légendaire dans le calendrier du rugby féminin, verra neuf officielles de match venant de huit nations différentes superviser les 15 rencontres programmées. Le coup d’envoi sera donné par l’Américaine Kat Roche, qui dirigera le match d’ouverture opposant la France à l’Irlande au Mans le 23 mars.
Le Tournoi se terminera avec la Néo-Zélandaise Maggie Cogger-Orr qui supervisera le Crunch entre la France et l’Angleterre à Bordeaux le 27 avril.
Cogger-Orr, Sara Cox (Angleterre), Hollie Davidson (Écosse), Aurélie Groizeleau (France), Clara Munarini (Italie) et Kat Roche arbitreront chacune deux rencontres du Tournoi.
Le match entre l’Italie et l’Angleterre à Parme le 25 mars sera particulièrement remarquable pour les arbitres françaises puisque Aurélie Groizeleau sera au sifflet tandis que Doriane Domenjo et Mélissa Leboeuf seront ses assistantes. Pour ses débuts, la Rhodanienne Mélissa Leboeuf ne sera mobilisée que sur cette unique rencontre.
Groizeleau arbitera également le Angleterre-Irlande du 20 avril à Twickenham avec Domenjo à ses côtés. Les deux femmes se retrouveront assistantes toutes les deux sur le Angleterre-Pays de Galles du 30 mars à Bristol.
Le Tournoi des Six Nations offre une vitrine internationale aux arbitres émergents, avec des débuts prévus pour Natarsha Ganley (Nouvelle-Zélande) avec l’Irlande contre l’Écosse au Kingspan Stadium le 27 avril. Elle sera épaulée de l’arbitre française Aurélie Groizeleau sur la ligne de touche.
La première arbitre belge au rendez-vous
Pour son deuxième Tournoi des Six Nations, la Belge Adèle Robert a été désignée sur trois rencontres, à chaque fois comme arbitre assistante : Ecosse-France à Edimbourg le 30 mars, Ecosse-Angleterre au même endroit le 13 avril et Angleterre-Irlande à Twickenham avec ses voisines Aurélie Groizeleau et Doriane Domenjo.
Arrivée à l’arbitrage par hasard (elle était plutôt branchée tennis de table), Adèle Robert a arbitré son premier match international en novembre 2022 (victoire de la Suède au Portugal 7-5) avant d’être appelée sur le Tournoi des Six Nations féminin et des tests quelques mois plus tard ainsi que sur le WXV 3 en octobre à Dubaï.
A noter que la pionnière Joy Neville (Irlande) fera ses adieux au rugby international lors du match France-Italie à Paris le 14 avril, sa dernière nomination en test-match.
La Canadienne Julianne Zussman appelée sur le Pacific Four Series
Après le Tournoi des Six Nations, les Pacific Four Series entreront en scène, avec des matchs prévus en Australie, en Nouvelle-Zélande et aux États-Unis entre le 27 avril et le 25 mai. L’enjeu est de taille puisque le classement à l’issue de la compétition déterminera la prochaine équipe qualifiée pour la Coupe du Monde de Rugby féminin 2025, le tournoi offrant également une voie de qualification pour le WXV 2024.
Les officielles de match sélectionnées pour ces rencontres cruciales ont été choisies sur la base du mérite, après un examen attentif des compétitions nationales et internationales de l’année précédente.
C’est ainsi que la Canadienne Julianne Zussman arbitrera le match Nouvelle-Zélande – États-Unis le 11 mai, son premier test depuis la dernière rencontre entre les deux équipes lors de l’édition 2023.
Tyler Miller (Australie) fera ses débuts en tant qu’arbitre lors du match d’ouverture entre les États-Unis et le Canada, le 27 avril et Natarsha Ganley (Nouvelle-Zélande) arbitrera son premier match des Pacific Four Series en mai.
Les arbitres assistantes Tiana Anderson (Nouvelle-Zélande), Ella Goldsmith (Australie), Jess Ling (Australie), Chloe Sampson (Nouvelle-Zélande) et Tanieka Uerata (Nouvelle-Zélande) participeront pour la première fois au tournoi, de même que les arbitre vidéo (TMO) Rachel Horton (Australie), Quinton Immelman (Afrique du Sud). Glenn Newman (Nouvelle-Zélande) et Aaron Paterson (Nouvelle-Zélande).
