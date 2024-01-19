Qui sont les 34 U20 français pour préparer le Tournoi des Six Nations
Prêts à embrasser un nouveau chapitre, les Bleuets, champions du monde en titre, se lancent dans la préparation intense du prochain Tournoi des Six Nations. Sébastien Calvet a rebattu les cartes en dévoilant la liste des 34 joueurs qui participeront au stage à Marcoussis du 22 au 28 janvier.
Ces jeunes talents ne se contenteront pas seulement de se préparer, ils joueront également le rôle de partenaires d’entraînement pour le XV de France.
Le coup d’envoi de leur compétition est prévu le 3 février à Aix-en-Provence, juste 24 heures après le début de la campagne de leurs aînés, avec un affrontement contre l’Irlande.
Un entraînement en commun avec le XV de France
« Les joueurs retenus auront l’honneur et la chance de pouvoir s’entraîner avec le XV de France dans le respect des projets respectifs », a confirmé le coach des U20 Sébastien Calvet.
« Cela est dû à une relation de confiance instaurée depuis maintenant quelques saisons grâce à l’ouverture mise en place par Fabien Galthié.
« À la fin de ce stage des joueurs resteront pour jouer le premier match tant attendu contre l’Irlande. D’autres repartiront mais ils seront préparés à participer aux matchs suivants.
« Rappelons que l’objectif de cette compétition au-delà de la victoire est de pouvoir évaluer les joueurs pour constituer la meilleure équipe possible pour la Coupe du Monde moins 20 ans 2024.
« C’est pourquoi la saison passée 47 joueurs avaient participé à cette compétition. Les joueurs et le staff vont tout donner pour continuer la belle dynamique de ces dernières saisons et représenter leur pays. »
Quelques joueurs à suivre
Parmi les joueurs à suivre sur ce Tournoi, deux Montpelliérains. Le premier, le deuxième-ligne Maël Perrin (1,91 m, 118 kg), vient tout juste de faire ses premiers pas dans le monde professionnel. Issu du centre de formation du MHR, il est capable de jouer numéro 8. Il a été titulaire lors de la récente victoire contre les Lions de Johannesbourg.
Il joue au même poste que son coéquipier Lenni Nouchi, ancien capitaine des U20 champion du monde 2023 en Afrique du Sud.
Le second Montpelliérain est Adam Bouaré, un authentique produit de l’école de rugby du MHR, qui occupe le poste de pilier droit et qui a déjà porté les couleurs de l’équipe de France U18.
Le groupe comporte également quatre U20 champions du monde : les piliers Thomas Duchenne et Lino Julien, le troisième-ligne Noa Zinzen et le trois-quarts centre Maxence Biasotto.
LE GROUPE DES U20 POUR PREPARER LE SIX NATIONS
Avants
- AOUAD Zinedine (Union Bordeaux-Bègles)
- AMETLLA Léo (RC Toulon)
- BOUARE Adam (Montpellier HR)
- CHAUVIN Léo (Union Bordeaux-Bègles)
- CHINARRO Bastien (USA Perpignan)
- CORSO Antonin (US Oyonnax)
- COULY Robin (ASM Clermont Auvergne)
- DUCHENE Thomas (ASM Clermont Auvergne)
- GAMBINI Charly (Provence Rugby)
- JULIEN Lino (Racing 92)
- MARCELINE Thomas (LOU Rugby)
- MÉZOU Corentin (RC Toulon)
- NGUIMBOUS Jacques (Union Bordeaux-Bègles)
- PEDEMONS Théo (Colomiers Rugby)
- PERRIN Maël (Montpellier HR)
- QUERE KARABA Joé (RC Toulon)
- TLILI Mehdi (Section Paloise)
- TOLOFUA Sialevailea (Stade Toulousain)
- TUIFUA Patrick (Hawke’s Bay Magpies)
- ZINZEN Noa (Racing 92)
Arrières
- ARFEUIL Grégoire (Section Paloise)
- BARTHES Clément (Castres Olympique)
- BIASOTTO Maxence (CA Brive)
- BOSMORIN Hoani (Stade Rochelais)
- BRAU BOIRIE Fabien (Section Paloise)
- GRANELL Maxime (USA Perpignan)
- IBO Mathis (Stade Français)
- MONTEIL Adrien (US Oyonnax)
- MOUSQUES Xan (Aviron Bayonnais)
- NENE Noah (Stade Français)
- PACOME NASSAR Ugo (Colomiers Rugby)
- SOUVERBIE Thomas (Section Paloise)
- TACCOLA Robin (RC Vannes)
- ZAMORA Lucas (Stade Rochelais)
Le programme de la France pour le Tournoi 2024
