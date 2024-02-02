17 - 38
Quatre candidats pour entraîner les Fidji

Par Chris Jones
Mick Byrne, ancien entraîneur des skills des Wallabies, actuel entraîneur de la Fijian Drua. Il est également passé par le Leinster, l'Ecosse puis la Nouvelle-Zélande

Mick Byrne, entraîneur de la Fijian Drua, est l’un des quatre candidats qui espèrent remplacer Simon Raiwalui et prendre en charge les Flying Fijians.

Le populaire Simon Raiwalui a quitté son poste de sélectionneur après la Coupe du Monde de Rugby et joue désormais un rôle important au sein de World Rugby. Le directeur général de la Fiji Rugby Union High Performance Unit, Barrie-Jon Mather, a depuis confirmé la liste des quatre candidats qui devaient être audités le jeudi 1er et vendredi 2 février, déclarant au Fiji Sun :

« S’ils se démarquent, nous les ferons venir dans les îles pour voir la culture et établir des liens avec les fédérations, la Drua et les joueurs, afin de vérifier comment ils se sentent. »

La Drua a confirmé que Byrne était engagé dans le processus de recrutement dans un communiqué : « Aucun commentaire supplémentaire sur cette question, car il faut permettre au processus de la Fédération de rugby des Fidji de suivre son cours. »

De l’importance d’adhérer à la culture fidjienne

La deuxième série d’entretiens aura lieu à la mi-février et Mather a révélé que la compréhension de la culture fidjienne était l’un des éléments clés recherchés.

« L’expérience internationale sera l’élément clé ; nous voulons quelqu’un qui connaisse l’environnement et sache comment réussir. Simon (Raiwalui) a montré que l’équipe était prête à passer au niveau supérieur lors de la Coupe du monde.

« Nous avons besoin de quelqu’un qui sache ce que c’est que d’être en demi-finale ou ce qu’il faut faire pour y arriver. S’il s’agit d’un Fidjien, c’est parfait, mais s’il s’agit d’un habitant de l’île du Nord, il faut qu’il sache comment s’intégrer dans la culture fidjienne. »

De nouveaux tests programmés

Barrie-Jon Mather se réjouit des programmes internationaux à venir pour les XV masculin et féminin : « Les féminines joueront plus de matchs qu’auparavant, avec de très bonnes équipes, et elles disputeront un certain nombre de matchs aux Fidji.

« Nous aurons également quatre matchs pour les Flying Fijians dans l’hémisphère nord dans la fenêtre de novembre. C’est vraiment un programme passionnant pour le XV. »

