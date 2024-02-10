Pourquoi les joueurs sont restés figés sur le terrain pour le Ecosse-France

La France a battu l’Écosse 20 à 16 lors de la deuxième journée du Tournoi des Six Nations. Mise à part la décision polémique de l’arbitre vidéo en fin de rencontre, ce qui a retenu l’attention pendant le match, ce sont les séquences de ping pong qu’on ne voyait plus guère.

Cette pratique – il faut le dire, agaçante – a connu une résurgence ces derniers temps, avec l’apparition de ce qu’on a appelé arbitrairement « loi Dupont » car c’est le demi de mêlée du Stade Toulousain qui a eu la malice d’exploiter une faille du règlement.

Cette lacune de la règle relative au hors-jeu permet aux joueurs de disposer d’un temps considérable pour exécuter leurs coups de pied en profitant du fait que leurs adversaires sont hors-jeu (c’est-à-dire placés devant le botteur) – un scénario qui s’est déroulé péniblement à Murrayfield et que l’Ecosse avait déjà exploité la semaine précédente face au Pays de Galles.

Les joueurs se trouvant en position hors-jeu risquent en effet une sanction s’ils interfèrent avec le jeu ou s’ils avancent vers le ballon. Dans l’attente, ils donc doivent rester immobiles sur le terrain jusqu’à ce que le joueur qui a récupéré le ballon avance de cinq mètres, le passe ou effectue un coup de pied, leur permettant ainsi de participer au jeu sans être considérés hors-jeu.

Ainsi, pendant de longs temps de jeu, les botteurs (Thomas Ramos et Finn Russell) n’avançaient pas de cinq mètres et ne passaient pas le ballon, ce qui maintenait les joueurs adverses en position de hors-jeu. Cette tactique, bien que légale, a conduit à une paralysie.

Le temps est alors comme suspendu, le rythme cassé, les joueurs se transformant en statues comme jadis dans la cour de récré, le temps que les deux botteurs en aient fini avec leur partie de ping pong.

« C’était intelligent de la part de Dupont et tout le monde le copie maintenant, mais c’est un domaine qu’ils (les autorités) devront changer », avait plaidé Bernard Jackman à l’émission Against the Head de RTE en début de semaine.

‘It was smart by Dupont and everyone is copying it now, but it is an area that they (authorities) will have to change’ – @bernardjackman explains the ‘Dupont law’ and its impact on the game #AgainstTheHead pic.twitter.com/pG4OYkCZOM

— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) February 5, 2024