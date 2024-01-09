Pourquoi JPR Williams est considéré comme une légende
John Peter Rhys Williams – connu sous le nom de JPR et décédé lundi 8 janvier à l’âge de 74 ans – était l’un des joueurs les plus célèbres du Pays de Galles durant l’âge d’or des années 1970.
L’arrière, réputé pour sa dureté, a acquis une réputation mondiale pour son jeu défensif redoutable, sa fiabilité absolue sous les ballons hauts et ses prouesses offensives qui lui ont permis d’exceller au côté d’autres grands noms comme Gareth Edwards, Barry John, Phil Bennett et Gerald Davies.
Deux tournées victorieuses avec les Lions
Le surnom de JPR est apparu en 1973 pour le distinguer de son coéquipier gallois John JJ Williams. Sa carrière de rugbyman a été marquée par 55 sélections internationales au cours de 12 saisons, par sa participation aux tournées victorieuses des British and Irish Lions en 1971 et 1974 et par sa place au sein du cercle restreint de Gallois ayant remporté trois Grands Chelems.
Chaussettes toujours aux chevilles et longues rouflaquettes resplendissantes, il était aussi populaire parmi les supporters de rugby que n’importe lequel de ses illustres pairs. Parallèlement, loin des cercles de rugby, il est devenu chirurgien orthopédiste et a été membre du Royal College of Surgeons.
Il aurait pu être champion de tennis
Cependant, sa carrière sportive aurait pu être tout à fait différente, compte tenu des prouesses de Williams en tant que joueur de tennis quand il était jeune.
Né le 2 mars 1949 près de la ville de Bridgend, dans le Mid-Glamorgan, Williams a fréquenté la Bridgend Boys Grammar School, puis la Millfield School dans le Somerset. Il a démontré son potentiel en jouant et en remportant une compétition junior britannique au All England Club de Wimbledon, battant l’ancien capitaine britannique de la Coupe Davis, David Lloyd.
Le concasseur chirurgien
Mais le rugby à XV était sa vocation, qu’il a conciliée avec une carrière de médecin. Il a obtenu son diplôme de médecin en 1973 après avoir étudié à la St Mary’s Hospital Medical School de Londres, époque pendant laquelle il s’imposait fermement comme arrière.
« J’avais l’habitude de dire que je passais la moitié de ma vie à casser des os sur le terrain de rugby, et l’autre moitié à les remettre en place dans la salle d’opération », a-t-il écrit dans son livre JPR Given The Breaks – My Life In Rugby, paru en 2007 (non traduit en français).
En ce qui concerne sa carrière en club, JPR a fait partie d’une grande équipe des London Welsh à la fin des années 1960 et au début des années 1970, qui a battu tous ses adversaires avec un style de jeu unique qui a trouvé sa récompense ultime lorsque sept joueurs des Exiles – dont JPR – ont été sélectionnés pour la tournée des Lions en Nouvelle-Zélande en 1971, sous la houlette de Carwyn James, le maître à penser de l’équipe galloise.
Jamais plus les Lions ont réussi un tel exploit en Nouvelle-Zélande
Williams a joué un rôle majeur dans la série de quatre matchs, marquant un drop-goal décisif lors du dernier affrontement avec les All Blacks. Ce drop-goal a permis d’arracher un match nul 14-14 et d’assurer la victoire 2-1 des Lions dans la série, un exploit qui n’a jamais été égalé depuis par aucune équipe des Lions en tournée en Nouvelle-Zélande.
Deux ans plus tôt, il avait été capé par le Pays de Galles à l’âge de 19 ans et, lorsque sa carrière internationale s’est achevée par sa retraite en 1981, il était déjà entré dans l’histoire du rugby gallois.
Sa capacité à transformer la défense en attaque grâce à un engagement physique téméraire lui a valu d’innombrables admirateurs. Le Pays de Galles savait qu’il pouvait compter sur un joueur aux allures de roc, dont le courage sous les ballons hauts ne laissait souvent aucune place à l’inquiétude quant à sa propre sécurité.
Le sens du sacrifice
L’instinct de précaution n’a jamais été une priorité pour lui, comme il l’a illustré de façon saisissante lorsqu’il a empêché l’ailier français Jean-François Gourdon d’inscrire un essai qui aurait pu changer le cours du match lors d’un match des Cinq Nations en 1976, en le poussant sans crainte en touche dans le coin alors que Gourdon s’élançait à fond.
Dans le rugby que l’on connaît aujourd’hui, Williams aurait pu écoper d’une pénalité pour ce coup d’épaule, mais c’est un moment d’engagement physique à l’état brut qui a inévitablement pris sa place dans les livres d’histoire du rugby gallois.
30 points de suture sur la ligne de touche
Le seuil de tolérance à la douleur de Williams a été mis en évidence lors du match de Bridgend contre les All Blacks en tournée en 1978. Ayant rejoint le club gallois deux ans plus tôt, il était un joueur essentiel pour les espoirs de renverser la Nouvelle-Zélande au Brewery Field.
Mais au cours du match, le pilier néo-zélandais John Ashworth l’a piétiné au visage, et Williams a reçu 30 points de suture – son père Peter, qui était médecin, s’est chargé des travaux d’aiguille sur la ligne de touche – avant de retourner au combat.
Ce seul épisode, aussi moche soit-il, est l’exemple même d’un joueur qui semble ne pas montrer sa douleur, qu’elle soit d’ordre physique ou moral.
Il n’a jamais perdu contre l’Angleterre
Williams a été capitaine du Pays de Galles à cinq reprises avant de se retirer du rugby international – il a également participé à une deuxième tournée des Lions, également couronnée de succès, en Afrique du Sud en 1974 – et s’est enorgueilli de n’avoir jamais fait partie d’une équipe du Pays de Galles battue par l’Angleterre en 10 tests.
Il a été décoré du MBE (membre de l’Ordre de l’Empire britannique) pour sa contribution au rugby. Il a continué à jouer jusqu’à la cinquantaine pour le club de son village, Tondu, souvent en troisième-ligne, avant de raccrocher les crampons en 2003.
Habitué des œuvres caritatives
Comme beaucoup de ses pairs du rugby international, Williams a beaucoup œuvré pour des causes caritatives, comme son ascension du Kilimandjaro, qui a permis de récolter une somme à six chiffres pour la National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (Société nationale pour la prévention de la cruauté envers les enfants).
Williams, qui travaillait comme consultant au Princess of Wales Hospital, à Bridgend, laisse dans le deuil sa femme Scilla et ses enfants Peter, Lauren et Annie.
A true great of the game. RIP.1 Go to comments
