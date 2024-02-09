Pourquoi Gregor Townsend n’a pas retenu Jamie Ritchie contre la France
Le sélectionneur de l’Écosse, Gregor Townsend, a assuré à Jamie Ritchie qu’il avait encore un rôle à jouer dans le Tournoi des Six Nations, après que le capitaine récemment démis de ses fonctions ait été écarté de la liste des 23 pour le match du samedi 10 février à Murrayfield contre la France.
Le flanker d’Édimbourg, âgé de 27 ans, a été informé le mois dernier qu’il ne continuerait pas à être capitaine parce qu’il n’était plus assuré d’avoir une place dans la troisième-ligne dans un contexte de forte concurrence pour les places. Depuis, Rory Darge et Finn Russell se partagent les responsabilités de capitaine.
Jamie Ritchie a débuté les matchs du week-end dernier lors de la victoire 27-26 au Pays de Galles, mais il est le seul joueur à ne pas figurer dans l’équipe pour le match de ce week-end, à l’exception de Luke Crosbie et Richie Gray, qui se sont tous deux blessés en fin de match à Cardiff.
Une troisième-ligne 100% Glasgow
Les deux troisième-lignes de Glasgow, Jack Dempsey et Darge, rétabli après six semaines d’absence en raison d’une blessure au genou, remplacent les deux joueurs d’Édimbourg, Crosbie et Ritchie, tandis que Grant Gilchrist prend la place du deuxième-ligne Gray. Le troisième-ligne des Saracens, Andy Christie, a été choisi comme remplaçant du troisième-ligne.
Interrogé pour savoir si Jamie Ritchie était absent pour cause de blessure, Townsend a déclaré jeudi : « Non, c’est juste une question de sélection. »
Un choix assumé
« Une fois que nous avons su que Luke serait forfait et que Rory était disponible, nous avons regardé la troisième-ligne et nous avons opté pour une troisième-ligne de Glasgow (composée de Matt Fagerson, Darge et Dempsey).
« La cohésion qu’ils ont, le fait qu’ils connaissent le jeu de l’autre et, surtout, les automatismes qu’ils ont. Rory est un sept à part entière qui peut bien porter le ballon – il a un jeu complet – mais nous pensons que les qualités de porteur de Matt et de Jack nous donnent un meilleur choix cette semaine.
« Andy était sur le point d’être titularisé et il était également sur le point d’être titularisé la semaine dernière. Il est en très bonne forme, mais nous pensons qu’en dehors du banc, il peut couvrir les trois postes et apporter un plus à nos courses. »
Lorsqu’on lui a fait remarquer que Ritchie a connu une déchéance assez spectaculaire en passant du statut de capitaine pendant la Coupe du monde il y a seulement six mois à celui de joueur absent des 23, Townsend a fait remarquer : « il était vice-capitaine la semaine dernière et a participé à la très bonne performance des 45 premières minutes.
Déchéance ou concurrence
« Il a aidé Finn par son leadership, a vraiment aidé l’équipe pendant la semaine et a ensuite bien joué.
« J’ai eu l’impression qu’il n’a pas pu faire valoir ses atouts en raison de la manière dont le match a été arbitré. Le Pays de Galles a réussi à obtenir un certain nombre de pénalités dans la zone plaqueur-plaqué, alors que nous n’en obtenions aucune.
« Je suis sûr que Jamie aurait eu une plus grande influence si le match avait été arbitré différemment.
« C’est vraiment une question d’équilibre cette semaine. Jamie a réagi de manière exceptionnelle en tant que personne et coéquipier, mais aussi dans la manière dont il s’est entraîné et a joué au cours des deux derniers matchs. Il sera à nouveau dans la boucle pour le match contre l’Angleterre. »
L’Écosse et la France se sont affrontées à trois reprises l’année dernière. Les Écossais ont remporté cinq de leurs sept dernières confrontations avec les Bleus à Murrayfield.
Townsend s’attend à une réponse de la part des Français après leur défaite 38-17 à domicile contre l’Irlande le week-end dernier.
« Nous les connaissons aussi bien que n’importe quelle autre équipe que nous affronterons », a-t-il déclaré. « Ce sera le quatrième match en un an.
confrontations
« Nous devrons être à notre meilleur niveau physiquement, en défense et dans les zones de contact, parce qu’ils ont beaucoup de bons gratteurs dans leur équipe.
« Ils ont affronté une très bonne équipe irlandaise et ils ont été en infériorité numérique pendant la majeure partie du match.
« Les Français savent qu’ils n’ont pas joué leur meilleur rugby et j’imagine qu’il y aura une réaction de leur part.
« Ils sont revenus à un moment donné – même à 14 sur le terrain – mais nous savons qu’à 15 sur le terrain, c’est une équipe de qualité, qui fait toujours partie des trois ou quatre meilleures équipes du monde. »
