Pourquoi avoir le nom des joueurs sur le maillot pose question
La France, l’Irlande et le Pays de Galles vont suivre l’Angleterre, l’Écosse et l’Italie en faisant figurer le nom des joueurs au dos des maillots lors du Tournoi des Six Nations.
Le Telegraph a révélé que cette mesure, attendue depuis longtemps, a été « soutenue sur le principe » par les six fédérations, après que l’Angleterre, l’Écosse et l’Italie ont été les premiers à la mettre en pratique lors du Tournoi 2023 et de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby de l’année dernière.
L’objectif affiché est d’attirer davantage de téléspectateurs occasionnels, les joueurs étant plus facilement identifiables pendant un match. Il s’agit de la dernière mesure en date prise par le monde du rugby pour attirer de nouveaux marchés, une mesure que de nombreux autres sports ont déjà adoptée.
La France l’a expérimenté pour la première fois à l’été 2023
L’Irlande a porté le nom des joueurs au dos de son maillot pendant les matchs de préparation à la Coupe du Monde de Rugby en août, tandis que l’Angleterre et l’Écosse l’ont fait pendant les Autumn Nations Series de 2022 et ont continué pendant le Six Nations en même temps que l’Italie.
La France a pour sa part expérimenté ce principe pour la première fois en match de préparation à la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023, le 12 août dernier à Saint-Étienne face à l’Ecosse. On avait alors parlé de « révolution ».
« Lors du Tournoi 2023, des équipes l’ont fait et d’autres, dont la France, ne l’ont pas fait », rappelait alors Jean-Marc Lhermet, vice-président de la FFR en septembre sur RMC Sport. « Quand le Summer Series a commencé, ils ont réitéré la demande et la France s’est retrouvée toute seule à ne pas avoir les noms dans le dos. Il y a eu une discussion en interne au niveau du staff. Ils ont dit: ‘On va voir ce que ça donne, on le fait, c’est expérimental, on va faire comme les autres pour ne pas se démarquer.’ »
Le directeur général de la Rugby Football Union, Bill Sweeney, déclarait en 2022 : « Nous pensons que les noms des joueurs sur les maillots peuvent avoir le potentiel de rapprocher les supporters des stars internationales de notre jeu et nous avons hâte de voir la réaction à cette initiative. »
Les puristes n’en veulent pas
Mais certains s’opposent à ce changement en craignant que cela ne mette en avant le joueur au détriment de l’équipe. Les puristes soutiennent ainsi l’idée du numéro unique, considéré comme représentatif de l’esprit d’équipe du rugby où aucun joueur ne peut se démarquer des quatorze autres. Comme un signe de solidarité.
Dans les clubs, le flocage des maillots se heurte à des conditions logistiques – les équipes ne disposent pas de jeux de maillots de match à l’infini – et commerciales – des sponsors se trouvant généralement au-dessus des numéros des joueurs, donc moins d’espace sur le maillot entraîne moins de rentrées financières.
Jean-Marc Lhermet annonçait un débat en interne après le mondial pour savoir si le XV de France sauterait le pas. « Car ça mérite une vraie réflexion, c’est plus qu’un simple nom sur un maillot. C’est aussi un esprit rugby », insistait-il en septembre sur RMC Sport.
Des supporters n’ont pas attendu
« Il y a tout un tas de répercussions derrière. On va se réunir après la Coupe du monde en essayant de rassembler un maximum d’acteurs, des joueurs, des entraîneurs, des gens du marketing et même des anciens joueurs pour savoir si on fait ce choix ou pas. »
Les supporters n’ont pas attendu et ont eux-mêmes confectionné des maillots de n°9 avec le nom d’Antoine Dupont au-dessus lors de la dernière Coupe du Monde.
Certains fans n’hésitent pas à aller plus loin et à demander que des numéros fixes soient attribués à chaque joueur, comme c’est le cas dans le football, ce qui rendrait les joueurs encore plus identifiables et plus commercialisables à la fois.
L’Angleterre et l’Australie ont adopté cette mesure en 2019 dans le cadre d’un Test en cricket, suivant ainsi l’exemple du football qui, pendant près de 150 ans, n’a inscrit ni nom ni numéro sur les maillots.
Le Pays de Galles était pionnier en la matière
La France et l’Irlande lanceront le Tournoi de cette année le 2 février à Marseille, et toutes deux revêtiront donc leur nouveau maillot.
Les joueurs du Pays de Galles verront leur nom inscrit sur leur maillot pour la première fois depuis plus de dix ans dans le Tournoi des Six Nations, lorsqu’ils accueilleront l’Écosse le lendemain.
Le Pays de Galles avait été pionnier en la matière dans les années 2000, avant de revenir sur cette idée, bien qu’il l’ait relancée l’an dernier à l’occasion des matchs de préparation à la Coupe du monde.
