Paul Willemse suspendu quatre semaines
Le numéro 5 de l’équipe de France, Paul Willemse, a comparu mardi 5 février par visio devant une commission disciplinaire indépendante après avoir reçu un carton rouge lors du match entre la France et l’Irlande, le vendredi 2 février 2024.
Willemse avait reçu un premier carton jaune pour un déblayage épaule contre tête (9e), ce qui, selon les règles de World Rugby, équivaut à une suspension de quatre semaines. Son deuxième carton jaune a été attribué pour un plaquage dangereux (32e), entraînant un nouvel avertissement pouvant aller jusqu’à six semaines.
Les deux infractions ont été traitées séparément.
Willemse reconnaît ses fautes mais conteste le rouge
« En ce qui concerne le déblayage, le joueur a admis qu’il avait commis une faute qui méritait un carton rouge (ce qui a été confirmé). En ce qui concerne le plaquage, le joueur a reconnu avoir commis une faute mais a nié qu’elle méritait un carton rouge », a indiqué la Commission disciplinaire dans un communiqué.
« Après avoir examiné les incidents séparément – au vu des déclarations et des images – la Commission a estimé que le seuil du carton rouge avait été atteint et donc est confirmé. La Commission a toutefois reconnu que si les deux actions étaient imprudentes, il n’y avait aucune évidence suggérant que le joueur avait agi de manière malveillante ou intentionnelle dans les deux cas. La Commission a également souligné que le joueur s’était admirablement comporté au cours de la procédure et qu’il avait fait preuve de remords pour ses actions. »
Circonstances atténuantes
Alors qu’un plaquage dangereux est passible de six semaines de suspension, la Commission a appliqué un certain nombre de circonstances atténuantes, réduisant de deux semaines la durée pour la porter à quatre semaines.
En revanche, en ce qui concerne le déblayage, alors que le joueur risquait quatre semaines de suspension, « ayant appliqué le même niveau de circonstances atténuantes, la commission a réduit le point d’entrée de quatre semaines d’une semaine, ce qui a donné lieu à une sanction de trois semaines », a indiqué la Commission.
« Après avoir examiné un certain nombre d’affaires antérieures et pris en compte les faits de cette affaire, la commission a estimé qu’il serait disproportionné que les suspensions soient appliquées les unes à la suite des autres (soit sur sept semaines consécutives, ndlr). Par conséquent, les sanctions seront appliquées de manière simultanée pendant une période de quatre semaines (sur la base de la sanction la plus longue). »
Les matchs de suspension :
- 10 février 2024 – Écosse vs France, Tournoi des Six Nations
- 17 février 2024 – Racing 92 vs Montpellier, Top 14
- 24 ou 25 février 2024 – Montpellier vs Bayonne, Top 14 OU France vs Italie, Tournoi des Six Nations
- 2 mars 2024 – Oyonnax vs Montpellier, Top 14
Néanmoins, Paul Willemse peut demander à participer au Programme de formation au plaquage de World Rugby pour s’éviter le dernier match de sa sanction.
Il devrait être de retour avec le groupe France pour le dernier match du Tournoi contre l’Angleterre le 16 mars à Lyon.
Le joueur a le droit de faire appel.
Comments on RugbyPass
I'm an England supporter and I watched the game with my Scottish wife. As much as I enjoyed her discomfort during the second half, I was equally horrified at the level of JD’s biased commentary, it was like listening to a fan. I think they should only let him commentate on games not involving Wales.1 Go to comments
No comment11 Go to comments
Again. The negativity coming out of France is next level. Toxic. It’s increasingly headed towards a famous implosion. Why? I still remember the commentary on the day of the QF. When Galthie was getting off the bus and being hailed as a rugby genius. 160mins of rugby later and it’s a sh1t-show. Unreal.1 Go to comments
A big loss for Quins but you can’t restrict his progress.2 Go to comments
2027 aside. This team will have nothing else on their mind than taking the Irish series and RC in 2024. Knockout rugby all the way. Pressure to perform from day one. There won’t be any of that “building” talk around this team to 2027.4 Go to comments
Ireland could put out three teams of international quality at the moment, if everyone is fit - Hansen and Jimmy O’Brien aren't - but they’re not interchangeable. The first XV is a good bit superior.15 Go to comments
It’s just boring now. There comes a point where we have to pull the offer and move on our terms. One injury and that’s him done. Not worth it when we have young English talent to hold onto as their wages go up from international experience over the next few years. He’s choosing a few extra quid and uprooting his family over retiring a one club legend. Personally don’t get it and it’s not like he’s living in poverty is it. We have plenty of back row options let’s just move on.6 Go to comments
Crowley shines, but the article gushes. More analysis, less drama, and ditch the Sexton comparisons. Let Crowley stand on his own two feet.2 Go to comments
Looks like South Africa is assembling a dream team, poaching talent from rivals like it's a rugby supermarket sweep! First, it was Felix Jones, and now Jerry Flannery joins the Springboks' coaching lineup. The only defense these coaches are interested in is breaking down opposition strategies. Good luck, rest of the world – you're going to need it!2 Go to comments
With Rassie Erasmus back at the helm, the Springboks are gearing up for another World Cup conquest – a hat-trick, no less! Adding Tony Brown and Jerry Flannery to the coaching lineup is like spicing up a winning recipe with some international flair. And who better to keep the refs in check than Jaco Peyper? It seems even retired Springboks are on a mission to conquer the rugby world, one cheeky move at a time. Watch out, rivals – the Boks are cooking up something special Down Under! 🏉🇿🇦 #BackToBackToBack #RugbyRoyalty4 Go to comments
Felix jones was great for South Africa and in combination with the workaholic that is Nienaber they really did mastermind a fantastic defensive pattern for the Springboks. When Nienaber entered as the defence coach for the Boks they had an awful defence that shipped more than 50 on 2 separate occasions in the 2 years prior. Just think back to 2018 for a moment though and look at the scores for the Boks in that year. Nienaber tried to turn the ship around with a new pattern but still plenty of teams racked up substantial points against the Boks. They were solid one week and a disaster the next but in 2019 they turned it around big time. Jones will have a big impact with England but expect a roller coaster until England adapt to this new defensive pattern. England will have to adapt and their fans will have to be patient.11 Go to comments
Looks like SA have the right balance in the coaching set up. Pretty good move to snatch Peyper up4 Go to comments
If you watch the URC this performance and the quality Crowley produced will come as no surprise. Still shocked he never played in that quarter final at the world cup last year when Sexton’s legs had gone.2 Go to comments
Hi Nick, excellent approach to the defense problem…! In truth, matches are won by scoring more points than your opponent and preventing him from doing the same. We saw an England team putting a lot of defensive pressure on the field, contesting 68% of the rucks constructed by Italy and contact finally prevailing. However, with the ball England showed less aggressiveness than Italy, despite having possession. Clearly, the risk was assumed by Italy, even in the poor administration of discipline: England converted 45% or more of the penalties conceded by the Italians into points. I would love to see a more aggressive English team, capable of building possession across the width up and down the field and with great finishing power at 22 M. I think the narrative on which the English game is awakening is in full development, and that's stimulating.11 Go to comments
An interesting article, Nick. I wonder on two fronts. First with so much change being pressed on the English, players, will they get anywhere near to where they need to be this season to really challenge teams like France and Ireland. It may be they only really gel over the next two seasons. And second, does England currently have the quality of player they need, to play the type of game Bothwick and his coaches are working on. Ofc, a big factor will also be selecting well from their talent pool. And will they look across the channel to France, where currently at least two very good players won’t be part of the England campaign in this current 6N. Felix Jones is a fascinating piece in this puzzle. I watch with great interest. A piece of trivia. I see Jones was educated at St Andrew’s College in Dublin. Same as Andrew Porter and Jordan Larmour. And way back before them, St Andrew’s produced the legendary Jammie Clinch, who played for Ireland and the Lions between 1921 - 1933. Lore has it that England’s winger, crossing into the in goal to score it seemed, was seized by Clinch and thrown into the crowd.11 Go to comments
Ok so half the teams in the Six Nations: Ireland, England & Wales don’t currently have any players from South Africa. Italy have Ross Vintcent who didn’t play and France have Willemse who got sent off. So it is only Scotland who are relying on South African talent.15 Go to comments
Here we are again after a game saying England fail to excite and are plain drab . They utterly do not have anyone who can be a game changer . That x factor. The wonderful Barry John has just passed away. He retired early to be replaced by the equally mercurial Phil Bennett. My , they would never have made an England team today . Run the ball ,side step , what are you doing man , kick the bloody thing . Supporters today have been brainwashed into thinking this is how the game is played . Mix it up is the way. Keep em guessing . Barry said any 10 who is predictable is no use to any team . How he must have been laughing at Englands attempts at 10 . Change is Way overdue .7 Go to comments
Foster opted for the experience of Finlay Christie over the raw talent of an attacking Cam Roigard…the QF vs Ireland, Christie was selected but was “kept benched” after Aaron Smith was given a 10 minute rest and returned to play on to the end. Christie was selected to play the final vs Sth.Africa and when he went on didn't add any value to the attack, he just passed the ball and tackled. Cam Roigard scored the only try against Sth.Africa at Twickenham where the AB’s got smashed..he has what Finlay Christie lacks, the Xfactor..Scott(Razor)Robertson was impressed with Cam..4 Go to comments
Lack of size? He's a truck.1 Go to comments
Thanks for a top article Nick. Hope the start of 2024 has gone well so far. McCarthy was really impressive with his physicality on the weekend. It was great to see a big young tigh forward display such a good workrate and was very effective in the physical exchanges. Thanks for highlighting Beirne. I thought he was exceptional vs France. His ability to disrupt the French lineout was a key for their victory and I really enjoyed how well he took his try.26 Go to comments