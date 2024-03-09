On connait les dates du Tournoi des Six Nations 2025
Le calendrier des matchs du Tournoi des Six Nations masculin 2025 a été validé. Le Tournoi de l’année prochaine débutera à Paris, encore un vendredi soir, le 31 janvier, avec le retour de la France au Stade de France pour accueillir le Pays de Galles.
Pour la première fois de son histoire, le Tournoi des Six Nations débutera en janvier. Le plus tôt jusqu’à présent était le 1er février (éditions 2014, 2019 et 2020). Pour avoir un tournoi qui débute au mois de janvier, il faut largement remonter à la toute première édition du Tournoi des Cinq Nations qui avait commencé le 1er janvier 1910.
Traditionnellement, à la grande époque du Home Nations (Angleterre, Irlande, Ecosse et Pays de Galles), le Tournoi se déroulait également dès les premiers jours de janvier (le 2 janvier 1886, par exemple).
L’ouverture et la clôture en France
Lors de la première journée de l’édition 2025, l’Écosse accueillera l’Italie et l’Angleterre se rendra à Dublin pour affronter l’Irlande, le samedi 1er février. Les journées suivantes s’enchaîneront jusqu’au Super Samedi du 15 mars.
L’Italie accueillera l’Irlande à Rome pour le premier match de la journée, suivi par l’une des plus grandes rivalités du sport, le Pays de Galles contre l’Angleterre à Cardiff, avant de conclure à Paris lorsque la France recevra l’Écosse.
Comme une année sur deux, la France n’accueillera que deux rencontres à domicile en 2025 (contre trois en 2024) : le match d’ouverture donc contre le Pays de Galles, puis le match de clôture contre l’Ecosse le samedi 15 mars.
Un record d’audience en 2023
En 2023, la couverture télévisuelle à elle seule a attiré 130 millions de spectateurs, soit une augmentation de deux millions de téléspectateurs par rapport à l’année précédente.
En France, le Tournoi avait été particulièrement suivi. 37,5 millions de personnes avaient regardé les matchs sur les antennes de France Télévisions – 15 rencontres en clair du 4 février au 18 mars. C’était alors la meilleure audience depuis 2006.
Dans un communiqué de presse, France Télévisions avait développé ce chiffre, précisant que « tous les matchs avaient rassemblé 3,8 millions de téléspectateurs et 30,6 % de PdA (part d’audience) en moyenne.
« Les matchs du XV de France avaient rassemblé au total 6,2 millions de téléspectateurs et 45,6 % de PdA en moyenne avec un reach de 29,1 millions.
« Enfin, le match Angleterre-France (diffusé le 11/3) avait été regardé par plus de 7,2 millions de téléspectateurs en moyenne (pic à 9,2 millions), avec un reach de 14 millions de téléspectateurs. Il s’agissait de la meilleure audience pour France 2 en 2023 tous programmes confondus. »
Un succès confirmé en 2024
En 2024, le Tournoi est diffusé dans 190 marchés internationaux, offrant aux fans toutes les opportunités de ne jamais manquer un moment de l’action.
Rien qu’en France, le succès est toujours au rendez-vous avec un 6,6 millions de téléspectateurs pour le match d’ouverture France – Irlande à Marseille le vendredi 2 février, soit le programme le plus regardé ce soir-là avec 33,6 % du public présent devant son poste de télévision.
Le match suivant avec la victoire compliquée face à l’Ecosse avait été suivie par 5 millions de téléspectateurs devant leur écran le samedi 10 février à partir de 15h (42% de PdA).
Ce chiffre était même remonté à 5,7 millions pour suivre le match de la troisième journée France-Italie (41,2% de PdA). Les autres rencontres oscillent entre 1,6 millions et 2,8 millions.
« Le Tournoi masculin des Six Nations est l’un des événements sportifs les plus attendus de l’année, offrant un divertissement à grand spectacle aux fans du monde entier », a déclaré Tom Harrison, directeur général de Six Nations Rugby.
« Le Tournoi ne manque jamais d’offrir des émotions imprévisibles, rassemblant les fans pour cette fête annuelle du rugby. Le prochain Tournoi des Six Nations est toujours très attendu par les fans, et aux côtés de plans de diffusion complets, les fans des Six Nations peuvent commencer à se préparer à ce qui les attend l’année prochaine. »
LE CALENDRIER 2025 (heures GMT)
1re journée
Vendredi 31 janvier 2025 :
- 20h15 : France – Pays de Galles (Stade de France)
Samedi 1er février 2025 :
- 14h15 : Ecosse – Italie
- 16h45 : Irlande – Angleterre
2e journée
Samedi 8 février 2025 :
- 14h15 : Italie – Pays de Galles
- 16h45 : Angleterre – France
Dimanche 9 février 2025 :
- 15h : Ecosse – Irlande
3e journée
Samedi 22 février 2025 :
- 14h15 : Pays de Galles – Irlande
- 16h45 : Angleterre – Ecosse
Dimanche 23 février 2025 :
- 15h : Italie – France
4e journée
Samedi 8 mars 2025 :
- 14h15 : Irlande – France
- 16h45 : Ecosse – Pays de Galles
Dimanche 9 mars 2025 :
- 15h : Angleterre – Italie
5e journée
Samedi 15 mars 2025 :
- 14h15 : Italie – Irlande
- 16h45 : Pays de Galles – Angleterre
- 20h : France – Ecosse
