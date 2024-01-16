Non capé, né en Afrique du Sud et capitaine de l’Italie pour le Six Nations
Cette première sélection de l’Italie était très attendue par Gonzalo Quesada, l’ancien international argentin, ayant représenté son pays à 38 reprises, qui occupait le poste de manager du Stade français jusqu’en juin dernier (2013 et 2017 et 2020-2023).
Quesada accorde toute sa confiance au numéro 8 des Exeter Chiefs, Ross Vintcent, dans l’équipe d’Italie pour le Tournoi des Six Nations, au côté de quatre autres joueurs non capés.
Le troisième-ligne des Chiefs, âgé de 21 ans, est né à Johannesburg mais est passé par l’Académie de la Fédération italienne de rugby avant de rejoindre Exeter en 2022. Avant de rejoindre la Gallagher Premiership, il a joué pour Zebre.
Le dynamique troisième-ligne est l’un des cinq joueurs non capés du pack des Azzurri, au côté des piliers Matteo Nocera, Luca Rizzoli et Mirco Spagnolo, et de son compatriote Alessandro Izekor.
De Ceccarelli à Menoncello
Le groupe compte vingt joueurs chez les avants et quatorze chez les trois-quarts. Pietro Ceccarelli, né en 1992, est le joueur le plus expérimenté du groupe tandis que Tommaso Menoncello (né en août 2002, la même année que Rizzoli, A. Garbisi, Vintcent et Pani) est le plus jeune joueur à la disposition du staff.
La sélection présente un mélange de joueurs d’expérience – dont Tommaso Allan qui, avec ses 79 sélections, est l’Azzurri le plus actif – et de jeunes joueurs avec une moyenne d’âge dans l’équipe d’environ 25 ans.
On compte également sept joueurs du Top 14 : l’arrière du Stade Toulousain Ange Capuozzo (24 ans), le demi d’ouverture du MHR Paolo Garbisi (23 ans), l’ailier du LOU Monty Ioane (29 ans), le demi de mêlée de Lyon Martin Page-Relo (25 ans), le polyvalent arrière de l’USAP Tommaso Allan (30 ans), le pilier droit de Perpignan Pietro Ceccarelli (31 ans) et le centre de l’Aviron Bayonnais Federico Mori (23 ans).
Trois jours pour se préparer au complet
« Nous aurons l’occasion de travailler pour la première fois, même si ce n’est que pour trois jours, avec le groupe au complet », a déclaré Gonzalo Quesada, le sélectionneur de l’Italie.
« Au cours de la première partie du mois de janvier, nous nous sommes concentrés sur la nouvelle méthodologie de travail et sur les grandes lignes du projet. Maintenant, nous allons aborder les bases de notre jeu et les schémas d’attaque et de défense.
« Nous n’aurons pas beaucoup de temps et nous essaierons de concentrer le travail le plus possible. Le staff a très bien travaillé et il y a eu des échanges réguliers pendant cette période pour communiquer toutes les informations aux joueurs de la meilleure façon possible. »
L’équipe nationale restera à Vérone jusqu’au samedi 27 janvier avant de se rendre à Rome, au Centre de préparation olympique Giulio Onesti, où les Azzurri s’entraîneront en vue de leur entrée dans le Tournoi des Six Nations le samedi 3 février contre l’Angleterre au Stadio Olimpico de Rome.
SELECTION DE L’ITALIE POUR LE TOURNOI DES SIX NATIONS 2024 (LES SELECTIONS SONT ENTRE PARENTHESES) :
Avants (20)
- Pietro CECCARELLI (Perpignan, 31 sélections)
- Danilo FISCHETTI (Zebre Parma, 36 sélections)
- Matteo NOCERA (Zebre Parma, non capé)
- Luca RIZZOLI (Zebre Parma, non capé)
- Mirco SPAGNOLO (Benetton Rugby, non capé)
- Giosuè ZILOCCHI (Benetton Rugby, 16 sélections)
- Gianmarco LUCCHESI (Benetton Rugby, 17 sélections)
- Marco MANFREDI (Zebre Parma, 3 sélections)
- Giacomo NICOTERA (Benetton Rugby, 18 sélections)
- Niccolò CANNONE (Benetton Rugby, 36 sélections)
- Edoardo IACHIZZI (Benetton Rugby, 6 sélections)
- Federico RUZZA (Benetton Rugby, 49 sélections)
- Andrea ZAMBONIN (Zebre Parma, 3 sélections)
- Lorenzo CANNONE (Benetton Rugby, 16 sélections)
- Riccardo FAVRETTO (Benetton Rugby, 1 sélection)
- Alessandro IZEKOR (Benetton Rugby, non titularisé)
- Michele LAMARO (Benetton Rugby, 33 sélections)
- Sebastian NEGRI (Benetton Rugby, 52 sélections)
- Ross VINTCENT (Exeter, non capé)
- Manuel ZULIANI (Benetton Rugby, 17 sélections)
Arrières (14)
- Alessandro GARBISI (Benetton Rugby, 7 sélections)
- Martin PAGE-RELO (Lyon, 4 sélections)
- Stephen VARNEY (Gloucester, 24 sélections)
- Tommaso ALLAN (Perpignan, 79 sélections)
- Paolo GARBISI (Montpellier, 31 sélections)
- Juan Ignacio BREX (Benetton Rugby, 30 sélections)
- Tommaso MENONCELLO (Benetton Rugby, 12 sélections)
- Federico MORI (Bayonne, 13 sélections)
- Marco ZANON (Benetton Rugby, 16 sélections)
- Pierre BRUNO (Zebre Parma, 15 sélections)
- Ange CAPUOZZO (Stade Toulousain, 16 sélections)
- Monty IOANE (Lyon 25 sélections)
- Simone GESI (Zebre Parma, 1 sélection)
- Lorenzo PANI (Zebre Parma, 5 sélections)
Comments on RugbyPass
Amazing athlete and player. A bit flaky when the pressure came on, cant really be held aloft with ice-bloods’ Lynagh and Larkham but a great Wallaby nevertheless.2 Go to comments
He's got an outside chance of becoming an “ok” NFL player but much more likely to be back in rugby in a few years. America is full of athletes like him and they've been playing football since kindergarten. By the time he's squandered some of his best years then had to readapt to rugby he will have ruined his career… I can't see him eating humble pie and coming back to Wales so he'll probably sign for a French club in a few years and never fulfill his potential to be the greatest Welsh winger of all time.3 Go to comments
Very good. The sooner the Aupiki & the SRW competitions can be joined the better. Four teams in a comp quickly wears thin.1 Go to comments
Why would Rees Zammit feel passionate about playing for Wales when they have a kiwi coach ? It’s just a team of mercenaries without a welsh coach.1 Go to comments
There are tons of athletes like him in the US, he isn’t that special!!!! He’ll be back in union as fast as Perry Baker or Carlin Isles can run, both who played football as youth.3 Go to comments
Another Cheat cos of course they don’t have discipline or attitude issues.1 Go to comments
Nearly gave away the Glasgow game, hugely talented, pace to burn but needs more experience.1 Go to comments
What is the net effect of key Boks playing in Japan rather than Europe? I have a sense that Japan is becoming an increasingly useful place to mitigate some of the burnout risks associated with the timing of seasons. Better on the bodies too. And, is the world league idea not going to assist with reconfiguring seasons across the NH and SH? But over and above this, is the answer not going to be around making players ineligible for provincial duty in SA as we are already seeing at the moment? I don’t know the answers. Asking for a friend. Hardly panic stations imho.17 Go to comments
given gus warr hasn’t been named, does that mean he’s in contention for england?1 Go to comments
Journalists should inform us how the funding is completed for Women’s rugby. Is women’s rugby self funding or are they reliant on taking money from men’s rugby. This is controversial but it is a relevant question. My rugby club at Level 6/7 had the infrastructure built on the men’s game for over 80 years. Over 25 years ago we were encouraged by the RFU to start girl’s and women’s rugby. So far so good. However no subs came from the girls or women whereas men had to pay to play rugby. Further the demands for “better” changing facilities, new showers, new kit and the club bar to be open for them keeps coming. But they hardly drink so the bar loses money by staying open for the women. I wonder whether womens rugby is still largely subsidised by mens rugby at the elite levels. This is a conversation that needs to be had.1 Go to comments
I would have loved to see Ritchie play under Razor. The games Ritchie performed well, our forwards either dominated or matched the opposition. That was not the case in the RWC final and the Twick thrashing by that same team.15 Go to comments
Very naive artical from GP with regards to SA. With WR still enforcing (and increasingly so) their mandate that all their officials protect and molly coddle SA rugby teams in all forms of the game against international opponents) SA must be left to sleep in the bed they made. They fled from Super Rugby with their tails between their legs after 9 winless years and now the clown Erasmus is crying wolf about too much rugby for the mediocre journeymen that SA churn out en masse. Stupid is as stupid does but when you have the sport's governing body ensuring (through increasingly more desperate and embarrassing protective measures) it's easy to see why he bkeats so. Hell, another pathetic, laughable social media cry baby dump can’t be far away.17 Go to comments
Eddie’s plan was to pick a young team who would do what he said/not challenge him and pick up on the fact that he was doing a half-arsed job while he bided his time before starting his new job lined up after the WC in Japan. Maybe if Aus got lucky and surprised at the WC (bonus) he’d have stuck around… Where’d I put my tinfoil hat? Oh, there it is… Eddie’s integrity is sadly questionable.4 Go to comments
Having 5 out 6 international 10s like in 2010/11 is a luxury. Having 3 is a need.15 Go to comments
The author is over the top in his critique as usual but we can't afford to blow up our domestic game for a few players, let's alone on one who is good rather than great and has made a conscious decision not to be an All Black.15 Go to comments
Go away Donaldson. You were part of the problem. Too many second rate Tah players getting an undeserved leg up from fellow Tah Jones.1 Go to comments
Come on bitter and twisted kiwi haters. You know you want to ha ha.2 Go to comments
Ben finding blame wherever he can. Poor man. Springboks pumped them all over the field and missed opportunities too. AB try was a blatant knock forward too, game wasn't even close. 4X🏆 . Thanks for participating.15 Go to comments
Dan Carter was a luxury but Mo is tourist class. At a time when world No 10s are at a low ebb Mo hardly shines above the others. He was not even the best 10 at Super level in 2022 and has had two goes at World Cups, with little impact.15 Go to comments
So many sad Europeans still crying themselves to sleep because the Boks CONSISTENTLY better them 🤣🤣 how many world cups have france and ireland won again? Maybe make a semi final at least before coming here all tough 😂😂67 Go to comments