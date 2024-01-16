Non capé, né en Afrique du Sud et capitaine de l’Italie pour le Six Nations

Cette première sélection de l’Italie était très attendue par Gonzalo Quesada, l’ancien international argentin, ayant représenté son pays à 38 reprises, qui occupait le poste de manager du Stade français jusqu’en juin dernier (2013 et 2017 et 2020-2023).

Quesada accorde toute sa confiance au numéro 8 des Exeter Chiefs, Ross Vintcent, dans l’équipe d’Italie pour le Tournoi des Six Nations, au côté de quatre autres joueurs non capés.

Le troisième-ligne des Chiefs, âgé de 21 ans, est né à Johannesburg mais est passé par l’Académie de la Fédération italienne de rugby avant de rejoindre Exeter en 2022. Avant de rejoindre la Gallagher Premiership, il a joué pour Zebre.

Le dynamique troisième-ligne est l’un des cinq joueurs non capés du pack des Azzurri, au côté des piliers Matteo Nocera, Luca Rizzoli et Mirco Spagnolo, et de son compatriote Alessandro Izekor.

De Ceccarelli à Menoncello

Le groupe compte vingt joueurs chez les avants et quatorze chez les trois-quarts. Pietro Ceccarelli, né en 1992, est le joueur le plus expérimenté du groupe tandis que Tommaso Menoncello (né en août 2002, la même année que Rizzoli, A. Garbisi, Vintcent et Pani) est le plus jeune joueur à la disposition du staff.

La sélection présente un mélange de joueurs d’expérience – dont Tommaso Allan qui, avec ses 79 sélections, est l’Azzurri le plus actif – et de jeunes joueurs avec une moyenne d’âge dans l’équipe d’environ 25 ans.

On compte également sept joueurs du Top 14 : l’arrière du Stade Toulousain Ange Capuozzo (24 ans), le demi d’ouverture du MHR Paolo Garbisi (23 ans), l’ailier du LOU Monty Ioane (29 ans), le demi de mêlée de Lyon Martin Page-Relo (25 ans), le polyvalent arrière de l’USAP Tommaso Allan (30 ans), le pilier droit de Perpignan Pietro Ceccarelli (31 ans) et le centre de l’Aviron Bayonnais Federico Mori (23 ans).

Trois jours pour se préparer au complet

« Nous aurons l’occasion de travailler pour la première fois, même si ce n’est que pour trois jours, avec le groupe au complet », a déclaré Gonzalo Quesada, le sélectionneur de l’Italie.

« Au cours de la première partie du mois de janvier, nous nous sommes concentrés sur la nouvelle méthodologie de travail et sur les grandes lignes du projet. Maintenant, nous allons aborder les bases de notre jeu et les schémas d’attaque et de défense.

« Nous n’aurons pas beaucoup de temps et nous essaierons de concentrer le travail le plus possible. Le staff a très bien travaillé et il y a eu des échanges réguliers pendant cette période pour communiquer toutes les informations aux joueurs de la meilleure façon possible. »

L’équipe nationale restera à Vérone jusqu’au samedi 27 janvier avant de se rendre à Rome, au Centre de préparation olympique Giulio Onesti, où les Azzurri s’entraîneront en vue de leur entrée dans le Tournoi des Six Nations le samedi 3 février contre l’Angleterre au Stadio Olimpico de Rome.

SELECTION DE L’ITALIE POUR LE TOURNOI DES SIX NATIONS 2024 (LES SELECTIONS SONT ENTRE PARENTHESES) :

Avants (20)

Pietro CECCARELLI (Perpignan, 31 sélections)

Danilo FISCHETTI (Zebre Parma, 36 sélections)

Matteo NOCERA (Zebre Parma, non capé)

Luca RIZZOLI (Zebre Parma, non capé)

Mirco SPAGNOLO (Benetton Rugby, non capé)

Giosuè ZILOCCHI (Benetton Rugby, 16 sélections)

Gianmarco LUCCHESI (Benetton Rugby, 17 sélections)

Marco MANFREDI (Zebre Parma, 3 sélections)

Giacomo NICOTERA (Benetton Rugby, 18 sélections)

Niccolò CANNONE (Benetton Rugby, 36 sélections)

Edoardo IACHIZZI (Benetton Rugby, 6 sélections)

Federico RUZZA (Benetton Rugby, 49 sélections)

Andrea ZAMBONIN (Zebre Parma, 3 sélections)

Lorenzo CANNONE (Benetton Rugby, 16 sélections)

Riccardo FAVRETTO (Benetton Rugby, 1 sélection)

Alessandro IZEKOR (Benetton Rugby, non titularisé)

Michele LAMARO (Benetton Rugby, 33 sélections)

Sebastian NEGRI (Benetton Rugby, 52 sélections)

Ross VINTCENT (Exeter, non capé)

Manuel ZULIANI (Benetton Rugby, 17 sélections)

Arrières (14)

Alessandro GARBISI (Benetton Rugby, 7 sélections)

Martin PAGE-RELO (Lyon, 4 sélections)

Stephen VARNEY (Gloucester, 24 sélections)

Tommaso ALLAN (Perpignan, 79 sélections)

Paolo GARBISI (Montpellier, 31 sélections)

Juan Ignacio BREX (Benetton Rugby, 30 sélections)

Tommaso MENONCELLO (Benetton Rugby, 12 sélections)

Federico MORI (Bayonne, 13 sélections)

Marco ZANON (Benetton Rugby, 16 sélections)

Pierre BRUNO (Zebre Parma, 15 sélections)

Ange CAPUOZZO (Stade Toulousain, 16 sélections)

Monty IOANE (Lyon 25 sélections)

Simone GESI (Zebre Parma, 1 sélection)

Lorenzo PANI (Zebre Parma, 5 sélections)

Le programme de l’Italie pour le Tournoi 2024

