36 - 0
FT
Tomorrow
14h35
Tomorrow
14h35
Samedi
8h00
Samedi
10h00
Samedi
10h05
Samedi
12h15
Samedi
14h35
Dimanche
10h00
Six Nations

L’Italien Tommaso Allan au bord du burn-out ?

Par Willy Billiard
Tommaso Allan (Italie) a l'air déprimé pendant le match de la Coupe du Monde Rugby France 2023 entre la Nouvelle-Zélande et l'Italie au Parc Olympique le 29 septembre 2023 à Lyon, en France. (Photo de Michael Steele - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Les mots de Tommaso Allan sont forts et viennent du plus profond de lui-même : « Ce fut une année très fatigante physiquement et mentalement. Être loin de ma famille pendant des mois n’a fait que rendre les choses encore plus difficiles. La décision a été prise pour mon bien-être et celui de l’équipe. »

ADVERTISEMENT

L’arrière/ouvreur aux 80 sélections pour l’Italie (dont 62 défaites) a demandé à sa sélection de le décharger de toute obligation de participer au Tournoi des Six Nations et ce, à dix jours de la rencontre face à la France à Lille.

Une décision respectée par la fédération et le nouveau sélectionneur, Gonzalo Quesada qui avait échangé avec lui à ce sujet à l’issue du match à Dublin perdu contre l’Irlande.

« Tommaso est un excellent professionnel et, plus important encore, une personne d’une valeur incontestable », a plaidé Gonzalo Quesada. Les hommes, avant même les athlètes, sont au centre de nos évaluations et c’est pourquoi, après avoir discuté avec Tommaso et bien compris ses besoins, nous avons décidé avec lui d’une période de repos supplémentaire. »

International U20 avec l’Ecosse

Sa décision n’est pas sans rappeler celle du capitaine de l’Angleterre Owen Farrell qui avait surpris tout le monde au lendemain de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023 en France. Il est fort à parier que Farrell ne revêtira plus jamais le maillot de la rose alors que la question se pose pour Tomaso Allan.

Le joueur de 30 ans a commencé sa carrière de rugbyman quasi pro en 2012 en étant international moins de 20 ans avec… l’Ecosse, sélection avec laquelle il a disputé deux éditions du Championnat du Monde des Moins de 20 ans (2012 et 2013).

Actuellement cadre à l’USA Perpignan, il a également joué pour la Western Province (2012) et Benetton Rugby (2019).

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

How England are adopting the Springbok defensive structure | Beyond 80

WHISTLEBLOWERS

Rugby Europe Men's Championship | Belgium v Portugal | Full Match Replay

Big Jim Show with Siya Kolisi

Stronger Than You Think | Ep 4 | Milly Pickles

GATLAND A'I GARFAN

Rugby Europe Women's Championship | Netherlands v Sweden

Perth HSBC SVNS - Day Three - Men's Highlights

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Ce qu’a pensé Wayne Barnes de la 2e journée du Tournoi des Six Nations

2

Essai refusé de l’Ecosse : les raisons implacables qui ont clos le débat

3

L’Italien Tommaso Allan au bord du burn-out ?

4

Faut-il encore pouvoir contrer les transformations ?

5

Une nouvelle compétition pour les U20 dans le Pacifique

6

Pierre Dantin : « Quoi de plus naturel que d’avoir un doute pour progresser ? »

7

Le Super Rugby Pacific 2024 officiellement lancé

8

Trois arbitres françaises sur le Six Nations féminin

Commentaires

Inscrivez-vous gratuitement et dites-nous ce que vous en pensez vraiment !

Inscription gratuite
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Why Ireland haven't felt the loss of 'irreplaceable' Johnny Sexton

Jack Crowley's seamless ascent to the number 10 jersey has assuaged the great man's retirement.

FEATURE

Who can replace the iconic All Blacks duo Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick?

Josh Lord could be the answer as New Zealand seek to replace lock legends Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock.

FEATURE

Why have France fallen off a World Cup cliff?

Shorn of Antoine Dupont, Les Bleus look oddly toothless and confused.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
Joseph 2 minutes ago
Why have France fallen off a World Cup cliff?

So Dupont doesn’t want to be a bad loser by complaining, but he complains anyway. Great, great player; not so great diplomat.

7 Go to comments
C
Colin 9 minutes ago
England make three squad changes, including return of Manu Tuilagi

Charlie Ewels!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

6 Go to comments
C
Colin 13 minutes ago
Why Ireland haven't felt the loss of 'irreplaceable' Johnny Sexton

While Crowley is a good player any 10 that plays behind the current Irish forwards and 9 will look good. Reserve judgement if and when the Ireland team are under pressure.

1 Go to comments
D
Dan 1 hours ago
Box-office coaching hires show the scale of South Africa's ambition

It’s going to be impossible for the Boks to repeat with their MVP now retired. Barnes isn’t going to be be to hand you another undeserved championship again. Now go back to your third world ignorance. It’s what you truly excel at.

16 Go to comments
S
Steve 3 hours ago
Schrodinger's Try

With all the technology around (it started with Hawkeye in cricket 25 years ago!) you would have thought that someone would have been able to come up with _some_ idea or other for rugby? Oh no, sorry, of course the amateurs in the English RFU would have vetoed it I'm sure. Moving on…

18 Go to comments
J
Jen 3 hours ago
Damian McKenzie back for the Chiefs’ final pre-season clash against Blues

I wonder why Narawa isn’t playing. Still injured?

1 Go to comments
J
Jen 3 hours ago
Are you not entertained by Steve Borthwick's exciting England? - Six Nations

Entertained? No.

8 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 4 hours ago
Who can replace the iconic All Blacks duo Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick?

I like Selby-Rickett for mongrel, good handling and lineout skills, effort and up-side. Jase Ryan’s perspective on him would be interesting. He has had some off-field issues in his distant past but, if that is well behind him, he works on adding some more bulk he could be a good option.

13 Go to comments
R
Reuben 7 hours ago
Box-office coaching hires show the scale of South Africa's ambition

What a joke… the boks were not even the 4th best team at the last world cup. Won on luck.

16 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 8 hours ago
Who can replace the iconic All Blacks duo Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick?

“_At 128kg (20st 2lb) and 2.02m (6ft 7in), Tuipulotu_“. Most sources state that Tuipulotu is 1.98m, not 2.02m.

13 Go to comments
J
Jen 9 hours ago
Schrodinger's Try

It was a fricking try. Sorry Scotland, I feel for you x

18 Go to comments
J
Jen 9 hours ago
Bledisloe Cup rugby is just better during the day time

Day time matches are great and make it heaps easier for families and youngens to get to games. I’m really looking forward to the Bledisloe this year.

1 Go to comments
A
Andrew 9 hours ago
TJ Perenara to end over 450 day wait in Hurricanes' last pre-season match

Useful backup at 7 for Kirifi. Not a 9.

1 Go to comments
F
Frank 10 hours ago
Sevu Reece returns for Crusaders more than 310 days after injury

Is this the woman beater?

2 Go to comments
P
Pecos 10 hours ago
Melbourne Rebels in danger as CEO and staff lose jobs - report

Ditch them from 2025 & bring in an Argie or Japanese franchise. Or an American/Canadian combined one? Australia then has a deeper pool of players to strengthen the 4 home franchises.

5 Go to comments
P
Pete 12 hours ago
Offside rule tweak to end ‘kick tennis’ and ‘open up’ Super Rugby Pacific

The Southern Hemisphere comes to the rescue again! God forbid we have to watch what the Home Unions dish up as ‘rugby’. It was exactly the same from England in the last World Cup…..b o r i n g. Just the TMO’s to get rid of now, and the game will return to it’s past glories.

4 Go to comments
P
Pete 12 hours ago
Schrodinger's Try

Clearly a try. The sooner they get rid of the TMO’s the better the games will be. These TMO’s ego’s and attitudes of ‘we know best’ are a blight on the game. As rugby fans, how long do we have to put up with this cr**?

18 Go to comments
D
David 12 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific 2024: Crusaders to crumble, Brumbies will shine

lets wait and see pre season is the time for injuries look at the blues losing their captain already and remember out of thenz teams the highlanders and hurricanes havent been overseas yet look what happened in Hamilton in the final hopefully some of the aussie sides play well and dont forget fiji drua amd mana or tana pacific will be betterthis year

13 Go to comments
D
David 12 hours ago
Who can replace the iconic All Blacks duo Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick?

we have got them think barrett lord strange vai amongst others remember patrick a lock for the blues will be out for about 6 to 8 games with his broken jaw

13 Go to comments
A
Alexander 12 hours ago
Schrodinger's Try

The commentary is the winner on the day!! Love it!!

18 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING 'I have made the decision to stand down as national coach' - Mike Ruddock OTD 'I have made the decision to stand down' - Ruddock OTD
Search