L’Italien Tommaso Allan au bord du burn-out ?
Les mots de Tommaso Allan sont forts et viennent du plus profond de lui-même : « Ce fut une année très fatigante physiquement et mentalement. Être loin de ma famille pendant des mois n’a fait que rendre les choses encore plus difficiles. La décision a été prise pour mon bien-être et celui de l’équipe. »
L’arrière/ouvreur aux 80 sélections pour l’Italie (dont 62 défaites) a demandé à sa sélection de le décharger de toute obligation de participer au Tournoi des Six Nations et ce, à dix jours de la rencontre face à la France à Lille.
Une décision respectée par la fédération et le nouveau sélectionneur, Gonzalo Quesada qui avait échangé avec lui à ce sujet à l’issue du match à Dublin perdu contre l’Irlande.
« Tommaso est un excellent professionnel et, plus important encore, une personne d’une valeur incontestable », a plaidé Gonzalo Quesada. Les hommes, avant même les athlètes, sont au centre de nos évaluations et c’est pourquoi, après avoir discuté avec Tommaso et bien compris ses besoins, nous avons décidé avec lui d’une période de repos supplémentaire. »
International U20 avec l’Ecosse
Sa décision n’est pas sans rappeler celle du capitaine de l’Angleterre Owen Farrell qui avait surpris tout le monde au lendemain de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023 en France. Il est fort à parier que Farrell ne revêtira plus jamais le maillot de la rose alors que la question se pose pour Tomaso Allan.
Le joueur de 30 ans a commencé sa carrière de rugbyman quasi pro en 2012 en étant international moins de 20 ans avec… l’Ecosse, sélection avec laquelle il a disputé deux éditions du Championnat du Monde des Moins de 20 ans (2012 et 2013).
Actuellement cadre à l’USA Perpignan, il a également joué pour la Western Province (2012) et Benetton Rugby (2019).
