L'Italie sans Capuozzo, Cannone de retour dans le XV
L’Italie a effectué trois changements par rapport à l’équipe qui a battu l’Écosse le week-end dernier pour le match décisif de la Cuillère de bois contre le Pays de Galles au Principality Stadium, samedi, dans le cadre de la cinquième journée du tournoi Guinness Six Nations.
L’arrière Ange Capuozzo est le grand absent de l’équipe, deux ans après avoir inscrit un essai décisif dans le même stade. L’arrière du Stade Toulousain s’est cassé le doigt lors de la victoire 31-29 contre l’Écosse à Rome, samedi dernier. Lorenzo Pani revient dans le groupe pour porter le maillot n°15 à sa place.
Autre changement parmi les lignes arrière : les demis de mêlée Stephen Varney et Martin Page-Relo échangent leurs rôles par rapport à la semaine dernière, le premier étant titulaire à Cardiff. Page-Relo sera l’un des deux trois-quarts sur le banc, en compagnie de Leonardo Marin, Gonzalo Quesada ayant opté pour une répartition 6-2.
Le numéro 8 Lorenzo Cannone reprend sa place dans le XV de départ, tandis que Ross Vintcent des Exeter Chiefs est relégué sur le banc. Cannone a manqué les deuxième et troisième journées du championnat en raison d’une blessure au genou, mais il est revenu sur le banc le week-end dernier.
Après le match nul 13-13 contre la France lors de la troisième journée et la victoire contre l’Écosse lors de la quatrième, l’Italie aborde ce match avec beaucoup de confiance, d’autant plus en gardant à l’esprit qu’elle a remporté cette même rencontre il y a deux ans.
Les Azzurri ont quatre points d’avance sur l’équipe de Warren Gatland au classement et une différence de points supérieure de onze points. Cela signifie qu’ils peuvent se permettre de perdre le match et éviter quand même de recevoir la cuillère de bois, à condition de ne pas laisser de points de bonus au Pays de Galles et de garder de la marge à la différence de points.
Un point de bonus perdu garantirait à l’Italie de ne pas terminer en bas du tableau, quel que soit le nombre d’essais marqués par le Pays de Galles.
XV de départ
15 Lorenzo PANI (Zebre Parma, 7 caps)
14 Louis LYNAGH (Harlequins, 1 cap)
13 Juan Ignacio BREX (Benetton Rugby, 34 caps)
12 Tommaso MENONCELLO (Benetton Rugby, 16 caps)
11 Monty IOANE (Lyon29 caps)
10 Paolo GARBISI (Toulon, 35 caps)
9 Stephen VARNEY (Gloucester, 28 caps)
8 Lorenzo CANNONE (Benetton Rugby, 18 caps)
7 Michele LAMARO (Benetton Rugby, 37 caps) – cap
6 Sebastian NEGRI (Benetton Rugby, 54 caps)
5 Federico RUZZA (Benetton Rugby, 53 caps)
4 Niccolò CANNONE (Benetton Rugby, 40 caps)
3 Simone FERRARI (Benetton Rugby, 52 caps)
2 Giacomo NICOTERA (Benetton Rugby, 22 caps)
1 Danilo FISCHETTI (Zebre Parma, 40 caps)
Remplaçants
16 Gianmarco LUCCHESI (Benetton Rugby, 21 caps)
17 Mirco SPAGNOLO (Benetton Rugby, 4 caps)
18 Giosuè ZILOCCHI (Benetton Rugby, 20 caps)
19 Andrea ZAMBONIN (Zebre Parma, 7 caps)
20 Ross VINTCENT (Exeter Chiefs, 3 caps)
21 Manuel ZULIANI (Benetton Rugby, 20 caps)
22 Martin PAGE-RELO (Lyon, 7 caps)
23 Leonardo MARIN (Benetton Rugby, 8 caps)
Comments on RugbyPass
‘No one likes us because we are a proper rugby team'-Springbok Proverb3 Go to comments
No-one likes England? Try being South African.3 Go to comments
“Ben Smith” is just a moniker gents. RP must pay him handsomely to write stuff that’ll garner enough views and comments from irate Springboks supporters. He was in full flow during the RWC.11 Go to comments
7 days since maximum emotional and physical performance against Ireland. Less preparation for France and element of suprise used on Ireland. A big physical French team with fast backs may not be what England want. UnlikeIreland, Fickou will make sure the back line is intelligent in defense and kick chase.2 Go to comments
Glocester, you do realise Wade is English and not Welsh?1 Go to comments
Lyon in the southeast ? It’s the far north for people from the south ! 😅 We’re always excited to play the English but, honestly, who’s affraid of this team today ? I really hope it will change : rugby need a strong England that we all love to hate 😋 (relax : I’m joking !) Aaaah, even when our teams aren’t in a good shape… Le Crunch is Le Crunch 😉2 Go to comments
Well when you look at the all time great players a lot of the Kiwi sides have lost and the fact the Aussie sides haven't lost any, it’s more a case of the kiwi teams sliding backwards while they rebuild rather than the Aussies suddenly being great. I fact, the Reds look the only truly threatening Aus side, and frankly the Chiefs and Hurricanes might be the only other decent teams. The rest of the sides compared to Super sides of old, pretty average.1 Go to comments
I don’t know this writer, but I'm sure I’ve been around since he has been in diapers. I watched the great 1970 All Black team tour South Africa and every Bok test match after that. I I think I know a little bit about rugby. The writer states that the Boks only win by exploiting the mistakes of the opposition. Wow. What a revelation. Is that not the whole aim of rugby? To get the other team to make mistakes? I.e. on defence etc. The great All Black teams always made you pay when you made a mistake. So does the French and England. The Boks have been the most innovative team in the world since Erasmus and Nienaber took over. PS - A note to Rugby Pass… I understand that you need to blood new rookie writers, but surely you have better candidates than this Smith bloke?11 Go to comments
Feeling lazy, copied parts from my comment on Tony Brown from Nick Bishop’s article on RugbyPass _Is the balance of power shifting across the Tasman_? *The Impact on the bokke by Tony.* The ship will keep sailing straight on. I think TB will look to value add, he is a man with a grab bag of tricks and smart plays. Watch you will see one or two come out. Some plays you might not see as they are for specific instance, like if you are behind by one score and there is 10 mins to play and you are on halfway or against a specific opposition player that he has seen a weakness in. Some plays are subtle and you may not see. Some tricks are not plays but coachings skills methods or mental skills. *Tony Eion Brown - was and is a battler.* I think he is a battler, this is why. *As a player* As a young lad he was from coastal and rural South Otago towns of Balclutha and Kaitangata (population 800). For his last year of school he moved to Dunedin, School Prefect and was a representative player in Rugby and Cricket (best bowling and batting averages for the school). He went to King's High School,Not the best Rugby School In Dunedin (that would be across town at Otago Boys High School). _All Blacks from the school - Ray Bell, John Hotop, Chris Laidlaw, Ian Smith, Laurie Mains, Kupu Vanisi, Tony Brown, Tom Willis, Carl Hayman, Paul Miller, Joe McDonnell, Lindsay Clark, Ben Smith._ After school Tony completed a certificate in fitness management and played rugby for the Harbour Rugby Club in Dunedin. Not the best club in Dunedin He made his debut for Otago in the 1995 NPC. Not the best Regional team in NZ In 1996, in the Super 12 Tony was in the Highlanders squad. Not the best Super club team *Yet he made the AB'*s up against some other very good 10’s. He tends to take the harder paths in life, he is determined. Everybody likes him. *As a coach* TB fought for every inch of grass so he is calculating and he is fresh from co coaching a team that battled and did not have the best players, or heaps of ball, so he will bring efficiency and innovation like the fast-and-frugal-heuristics (FFH) approach to judgment and decision making. I think TB is loyal, go against him and he will do his bets to prove you wrong.6 Go to comments
Thanks Ben…we appreciate all you have done for the Boks😂🫡11 Go to comments
I hope that the women’s team will play some games in the North of England and not be so Twickenham focused as the men’s team.1 Go to comments
Coukd t get beyond being a backup in the NH. Back to the third world with you. Yet another failed SH player whomcouodn’t hack it.3 Go to comments
Hi BeeMc. This is interesting. The extent of the breach of trust, and control. Its amazing11 Go to comments
Shut up! Worst writer ever! Ben Smith just cant face the fact that Rassie and the Boks are living in your head rent free. Please get another job because you SUCK at this one…. Rugbypass please get rid of the this douche bag.11 Go to comments
I think the appointment of Tony brown is for one of these three things. 1) We still going to play our game, but the amount of times the springboks fail to turn 22 entries into points is scary, we play 1 or 2 fases then seem lost, Could be to improve on that. 2) So we have a extra plan in our play books, especially to be able to come from behind when needed. 3) And this is the one I hope for and I think it would be better for his creativity. The springboks feed off the oppositions mistakes, and people are more prone to mistakes when there is scoreboard pressure. We start off with a bang, get a 15-25 Point lead, then when the other team is trying to make up for lost points, we puah over the penalties. Remember, Rassie has also mentioned that its about time for a new style/Game plan, as he feels other coaches have likely caught up now11 Go to comments
Great work Ned. There is another article on RugbyPass about Brownie by ”the boy that cried Wolf” Ben Smith. It is crap.6 Go to comments
Somebody obviously is not watching what is going on with the SA clubs in the URC & Europe…11 Go to comments
Marky hasn’t worked at 15 in the past, and therefore unlikely to work now.1 Go to comments
The euphoria over the Reds win is extraordinary. They better win SR now or it could get really ugly the way expectations have been raised to the stratosphere.135 Go to comments
I can not find the source, I will and add later. It is evidence based, fact not made up. BUT of all the tier one nations the country with the most players is…… ……. England. I was surprised by that others are NZ, SA, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga etc. Thinking about it England probably have the most playing numbers in the world so it makes sense. But SA the Bokke are 100% their own team. where as NZ is the *Pacific Lions* (10-20% at times other non NZ born PI players) - Not fair.37 Go to comments