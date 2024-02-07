Les trois secteurs qui peuvent donner la victoire à la France en Ecosse

Ce n’est rien de dire que la France a pris un sérieux coup sur la tête en s’inclinant 17-38 face à l’Irlande en ouverture du Tournoi des Six Nations 2024 à Marseille. Comme pour le quart de finale perdu contre l’Afrique du Sud à la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023, il faudra attendre encore un certain temps pour digérer.

Mais contrairement au Mondial, la France a cette fois l’occasion d’effacer l’ardoise et de glaner des points qui la feront décoller de la dernière place du classement. Selon certains, la France a l’obligation de gagner.

« Quand tu rentres sur le terrain, tu rentres forcément pour gagner. Donc de là à dire le mot ‘obligation’, je suis pas sûr mais forcément plutôt je dirais ‘l’envie’, l’envie de gagner », relève l’arrière Thomas Ramos. Et pour y parvenir, les Bleus ont continué à étudier cet adversaire qu’ils ne connaissent que trop bien pour l’avoir déjà joué à 103 reprises.

Pour Ramos, une des clés réside dans la possession

« Ils ont un grand numéro 10, Finn Russel (ancien du Racing 92 parti à Bath, ndlr). Il distribue le jeu très, très bien. On l’a vu sur la première mi-temps (contre le Pays de Galles, ndlr), il a fait un peu ce qu’il voulait », analyse Thomas Ramos. « C’est une équipe qui joue pas mal, qui tient le ballon.

« Leur point faible aussi c’est qu’à chaque fois que les Gallois ont touché le ballon ils ont fait beaucoup de fautes. Il faudra donc que l’on tienne le ballon et qu’on les mette à la faute. C’est une équipe qui n’a pas bougé depuis un moment avec de très bons trois-quarts qui jouent avec de la vitesse, de la profondeur, qui arrivent à casser des plaquages, à gagner leurs duels, très costauds, très physiques. Il y a des bons joueurs un peu partout. »

Deuxième point : être plus actif à l’arrière

« J’espère qu’on ira là où on veut aller ce week-end. Pas faire n’importe quoi, pas forcément jouer dans notre camp ou s’exposer bêtement. Mais tenir un peu mieux avec des cellules plus précises que ce qu’on a pu faire et ensuite. On a été beaucoup embêté dans les phases de combat, de ruck. On souhaite être plus actif derrière », suggère l’arrière du Stade Toulousain.

« Derrière, c’est compliqué de mettre notre jeu en place quand on ne domine pas la collision ou que le ballon sort rapidement ou est contesté. On ne va pas révolutionner notre jeu, mais ce qu’on souhaite, c’est être plus actif le week-end prochain et essayer de jouer sur la totalité du terrain, chose qu’on n’a pas su faire ce week-end ou très peu ; on a surtout joué sur 20-25 mètres de largeur. Je pense qu’aujourd’hui les joueurs sont tous dans la bonne direction pour s’exprimer sur la totalité du terrain et se lâcher les ballons, de prendre du plaisir. »

Le troisième-ligne François Cros, voit d’autres points qui vont jouer pour décrocher une victoire parmi lesquels la touche. François Cros : « On n’a pas été performants sur la touche et on se doit de réagir », reconnaît il.

Troisième point : des sorties de ballon propres

En règle générale, ce sont les lancements de jeu qui ont fait défauts. Et selon le troisième-ligne aux 27 sélections, le demi de mêlée retenu contre l’Irlande, Maxime Lucu, qui a souffert de la comparaison avec le talisman Antoine Dupont, n’est pas nécessairement le seul fautif.

« Même si on avait eu Antoine (Dupont, ndlr), le niveau de rucks qu’on a eu et la qualité des sorties de balle, ça aurait été compliqué pour lui aussi », affirme François Cros.

« On ne l’a pas mis dans le confort ce week-end, il n’a pas eu un ballon propre, il n’a pas eu une sortie de balle facile à gérer. Partant de là, c’est compliqué de s’exprimer. Il n’y a pas de comparaison à faire. C’est plutôt nous devant qui l’avons mis en difficulté. C’est à nous de faire les choses bien pour qu’il puisse jouer dans un fauteuil et qu’il puisse avoir toute capacité pour exprimer son talent.

« Sur la phase de ruck, on a quand même pas mal de ballons perdus. On a été performant sur la mêlée fermée mais on a encaissé deux ballons portés. Sur le jeu au sol, nos sorties de balle n’étaient pas à la hauteur pour mettre notre jeu en place. »

La France jouera dans le pré de l’Ecosse à Murrayfield samedi 10 février à 15h15, heure locale.