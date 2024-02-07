Les trois secteurs qui peuvent donner la victoire à la France en Ecosse
Ce n’est rien de dire que la France a pris un sérieux coup sur la tête en s’inclinant 17-38 face à l’Irlande en ouverture du Tournoi des Six Nations 2024 à Marseille. Comme pour le quart de finale perdu contre l’Afrique du Sud à la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023, il faudra attendre encore un certain temps pour digérer.
Mais contrairement au Mondial, la France a cette fois l’occasion d’effacer l’ardoise et de glaner des points qui la feront décoller de la dernière place du classement. Selon certains, la France a l’obligation de gagner.
« Quand tu rentres sur le terrain, tu rentres forcément pour gagner. Donc de là à dire le mot ‘obligation’, je suis pas sûr mais forcément plutôt je dirais ‘l’envie’, l’envie de gagner », relève l’arrière Thomas Ramos. Et pour y parvenir, les Bleus ont continué à étudier cet adversaire qu’ils ne connaissent que trop bien pour l’avoir déjà joué à 103 reprises.
Pour Ramos, une des clés réside dans la possession
« Ils ont un grand numéro 10, Finn Russel (ancien du Racing 92 parti à Bath, ndlr). Il distribue le jeu très, très bien. On l’a vu sur la première mi-temps (contre le Pays de Galles, ndlr), il a fait un peu ce qu’il voulait », analyse Thomas Ramos. « C’est une équipe qui joue pas mal, qui tient le ballon.
« Leur point faible aussi c’est qu’à chaque fois que les Gallois ont touché le ballon ils ont fait beaucoup de fautes. Il faudra donc que l’on tienne le ballon et qu’on les mette à la faute. C’est une équipe qui n’a pas bougé depuis un moment avec de très bons trois-quarts qui jouent avec de la vitesse, de la profondeur, qui arrivent à casser des plaquages, à gagner leurs duels, très costauds, très physiques. Il y a des bons joueurs un peu partout. »
Deuxième point : être plus actif à l’arrière
« J’espère qu’on ira là où on veut aller ce week-end. Pas faire n’importe quoi, pas forcément jouer dans notre camp ou s’exposer bêtement. Mais tenir un peu mieux avec des cellules plus précises que ce qu’on a pu faire et ensuite. On a été beaucoup embêté dans les phases de combat, de ruck. On souhaite être plus actif derrière », suggère l’arrière du Stade Toulousain.
« Derrière, c’est compliqué de mettre notre jeu en place quand on ne domine pas la collision ou que le ballon sort rapidement ou est contesté. On ne va pas révolutionner notre jeu, mais ce qu’on souhaite, c’est être plus actif le week-end prochain et essayer de jouer sur la totalité du terrain, chose qu’on n’a pas su faire ce week-end ou très peu ; on a surtout joué sur 20-25 mètres de largeur. Je pense qu’aujourd’hui les joueurs sont tous dans la bonne direction pour s’exprimer sur la totalité du terrain et se lâcher les ballons, de prendre du plaisir. »
Le troisième-ligne François Cros, voit d’autres points qui vont jouer pour décrocher une victoire parmi lesquels la touche. François Cros : « On n’a pas été performants sur la touche et on se doit de réagir », reconnaît il.
Troisième point : des sorties de ballon propres
En règle générale, ce sont les lancements de jeu qui ont fait défauts. Et selon le troisième-ligne aux 27 sélections, le demi de mêlée retenu contre l’Irlande, Maxime Lucu, qui a souffert de la comparaison avec le talisman Antoine Dupont, n’est pas nécessairement le seul fautif.
« Même si on avait eu Antoine (Dupont, ndlr), le niveau de rucks qu’on a eu et la qualité des sorties de balle, ça aurait été compliqué pour lui aussi », affirme François Cros.
« On ne l’a pas mis dans le confort ce week-end, il n’a pas eu un ballon propre, il n’a pas eu une sortie de balle facile à gérer. Partant de là, c’est compliqué de s’exprimer. Il n’y a pas de comparaison à faire. C’est plutôt nous devant qui l’avons mis en difficulté. C’est à nous de faire les choses bien pour qu’il puisse jouer dans un fauteuil et qu’il puisse avoir toute capacité pour exprimer son talent.
« Sur la phase de ruck, on a quand même pas mal de ballons perdus. On a été performant sur la mêlée fermée mais on a encaissé deux ballons portés. Sur le jeu au sol, nos sorties de balle n’étaient pas à la hauteur pour mettre notre jeu en place. »
La France jouera dans le pré de l’Ecosse à Murrayfield samedi 10 février à 15h15, heure locale.
Comments on RugbyPass
Without Dupont the out half needs to control the game more. Jaminet may not be the man.1 Go to comments
Ireland are good enough to impose the type of phisical game that suites them: a mix between mobility and power. France were not able to impose a power only game against Ireland. A key to this was Ireland winning the kicking exchanges forcing either France to lose ground or keep the ball in play, tiring their very powerful but aerobically weak pack. Ireland forward’s also used quick ball and footwork to attacked spaces between defenders. The quick ball was secured by really excellent ruck work. France literally could not impose themselves physically on Ireland and even when they had possession Ireland really pressured Lucu behind the French ruck. The first 30 mins were outstanding from Ireland and should have put them out of sight. Van Der Flier was just short when France were holding the ball in the ruck in what was a certain try and should have meant a yello and Irish penalty. The forward touch by a French hand to stop a certain try by Aki was also controversially as the player had absolutlely no possibility of doing anything but a forward knock by putting his hands out. The French TV director also played a blinder to get a penalty against Crowley when he clearly played the ball during a legitimate aerial battle with Fickou. This reversed field position from 10 metres from the French line to the Irish 22 and France scored a minute later (although this was the second half). I am not complaining just showing that Ireland’s performance particularly in first 30 could have resulted in 50+ on the scoreboard.2 Go to comments
RSA boys saying it was all physicality is not newsworthy It is hard to say anything else when your brain is pure muscle2 Go to comments
My goodness - can’t you get rid of these dinosaurs who still see the game through their 1970s prism. The game has moved on exponentially. That other buffoon Stephen Jones in The Sunday Times a few days ago gormlessly awarding Ethan Roots and Fraser Dingwall the same mark out of 10 for their respective England performances against Italy. Put him and Cleary out to pasture and let people with at least a basic understanding of the modern game comment.2 Go to comments
Nice article, Pat. Two great players for sure. I can’t see a Kildare connection for Keenan ? Dublin born, schooled at Blackrock, so am interested in the Kildare link.1 Go to comments
Felt he was very close to being capped by England before he was injured. It seemed then that he was set on an England career in his own mind. This news does surprise me. Good luck to him, where ever he ends up playing. he is a great talent.6 Go to comments
Wales could really exploit the English defence. Italy were able to break it open a few times, despite not knowing before the match what the defensive structure would be, or where its points of weakness would be. If Wales put in a few chips and grubbers behind England’s wide defenders they will put a bit of doubt in player’s minds about whether or not to keep rushing up as the system demands, and then the running game will start to be rewarded.2 Go to comments
this is a win for everyone. he’s not quite up to england standard, but could do very well for italy!6 Go to comments
As always, boring!! Should really do something else with your time - Ben Smith.2 Go to comments
He will play for Italy since England (both Jones and Borthwick) ignore his skills. Another England coaching fail.6 Go to comments
who is he?5 Go to comments
Quite the colorful commentary, but it seems like someone's still feeling the sting of a certain team's victory.2 Go to comments
Awesome stuff. Even more impressive would be if he did it as a high bar squat 😦1 Go to comments
Bula Pecos you Can’terbury meatball MEATBALL (noun): sports fan who irrationally supports a chosen team. characterized by short sighted thinking and frequent overreaction. Bula vanaka49 Go to comments
Pecos Can’terbury lost49 Go to comments
Eina Rassie, there you go, amo for team motivation talk for the next RWC round. I will walk on broken glass for this team, I will bleed for this team … Ek sal my vel braai, en steeds daar wees vir jou.4 Go to comments
I feel like Rassie being named head coach is really old news but I probably wasn’t paying attention. Maybe we should have snaffled Tony Brown for our ABs. All these coaching moves will make it an intriguing season, anyway.8 Go to comments
Wasn’t the last England defensive coach super intensive too ? Putting too much pressure on the players to be similarly intensive can be counter productive. They become scared to fail. Personally I think this is the problem Schmidt will have with the Wallabies. They won’t enjoy his acerbic intensity.26 Go to comments
Loving Tony Brown in that mix. He’s a rugby brain of note. Surprised he got snubbed by the AB’s.8 Go to comments
I'm an England supporter and I watched the game with my Scottish wife. As much as I enjoyed her discomfort during the second half, I was equally horrified at the level of JD’s biased commentary, it was like listening to a fan. I think they should only let him commentate on games not involving Wales.1 Go to comments