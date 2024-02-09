Les Springboks sur le point de conclure un accord à 75 millions de dollars
La marque Springboks pourrait atteindre de nouveaux sommets avec un investissement de plusieurs millions de dollars que la Fédération sud-africaine de rugby (SARU) est sur le point de conclure avec la société sportive américaine Ackerley Partners.
Dans un communiqué publié jeudi 8 février par Ackerley Sports Group (ASG), la société a confirmé qu’elle négociait un accord de partenariat pour investir dans le rugby sud-africain à tous les niveaux, en soutenant le rugby professionnel et en augmentant la base de revenus des Springboks et des activités commerciales de la SARU.
Le communiqué révèle qu’ASG investira dans une société de droits commerciaux (Commercial Rights Corporation – CRC), qui détiendra tous les actifs actuels et futurs générateurs de revenus des Springboks et de la SARU. La CRC sera détenue majoritairement par la SARU, ASG prenant une participation minoritaire significative.
Alors qu’ASG n’a pas dévoilé les détails de l’accord, un média américain, Sportica, a indiqué qu’Ackerley Partners était sur le point d’investir 75 millions de dollars (1,4 milliard d’euros) dans la SARU, l’organe directeur de l’équipe nationale de football.
Sportica indique également que la SARU sera le propriétaire majoritaire de la nouvelle entité, tandis qu’ASG détiendra une participation d’environ 20 %, ce qui implique une valorisation totale de l’entreprise de 300 millions de livres sterling.
Le média ajoute que l’accord devrait être finalisé en mai, sous réserve de l’approbation des membres de la SARU.
Le cofondateur Ted Ackerley a déclaré qu’ASG avait l’intention d’étendre la portée mondiale des Springboks.
« Nous sommes ravis de nous associer à une franchise sportive mondiale légendaire comme les Springboks », a déclaré Ted Ackerley, cofondateur d’Ackerley Sports Group.
« Notre collaboration permettra à la marque la plus emblématique du rugby de se développer dans le monde entier.
« Cet investissement dans les Springboks représente une occasion unique pour nous de faire correspondre le succès de l’équipe sur le terrain avec les ressources nécessaires pour établir et soutenir la franchise en tant que puissance mondiale.
« Nous apporterons avec nous des décennies d’expérience et de passion pour l’excellence, tout en écoutant attentivement le peuple sud-africain pour nous assurer que cette équipe continue à refléter l’histoire et la culture de ce pays extraordinaire. »
Avec la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2031 qui se dirige vers les États-Unis, un accord comme celui-ci sera un avantage majeur pour les Springboks.
