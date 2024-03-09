12 - 45
Six Nations

Les frères Lynagh sur les terrains quasi en même temps à 16 000 km de distance

Par Willy Billiard
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIE - 09 MARS : Tom Lynagh des Reds est plaqué lors du match de la troisième journée du Super Rugby Pacific entre les Queensland Reds et les Chiefs au Suncorp Stadium, le 09 mars 2024, à Brisbane, en Australie. (Photo par Albert Perez/Getty Images)

Les chiens ne font pas des chats et Michael Linagh n’a pas engendré une autre génération que des rugbymen. L’ancien ouvreur vedette des Wallabies (72 sélections entre 1983 et 1995) avait le choix ce week-end : soit rester chez lui à Brisbane, en Australie, soit aller à Rome, en Italie.

Selon les informations de RugbyPassFR, c’est vers cette destination qu’il a décidé de passer le week-end pour encourager son aîné Louis après être resté à Brisbane pour le début de la saison de son cadet Tom avec les Reds deux semaines auparavant.

L’ainé de la fratrie, Louis, âgé de 23 ans, vivait en effet sa toute première sélection avec l’Italie contre l’Ecosse quelques semaines après avoir annoncé qu’il quitterait le club des Harlequins (Premiership) pour rejoindre le club italien de Benetton.

Né en Italie, il est éligible pour jouer pour l’Angleterre (il y vit depuis qu’il a 4 ans), l’Australie (de par son père) et l’Italie (par sa mère). Mais c’est sous les couleurs des Azzurri qu’il a débuté sa carrière internationale sur l’aile droite.

Rencontre
Six Nations
Italy
09:15
Aujourd'hui
Scotland
Toutes les stats et les données

Pour marquer cet évènement, Michael Lynagh, membre du Hall of Fame de World Rugby, a donc fait le déplacement en Italie pour encourager son fils.

Tom jouait à Brisbane

Il a manqué la victoire héroïque des Reds de Brisbane – club pour lequel il a disputé 100 matchs du Super Rugby entre 1982 et 1995 – où son fils Tom (20 ans) évolue depuis 2023 au même poste que lui (demi d’ouverture).

Quelques heures avant l’entrée sur le terrain de Louis à 16099 km, Tom se trouvait sur la pelouse du Suncorp Stadium face aux Chiefs de Damian McKenzie à l’occasion de la troisième journée du Super Rugby Pacific.

Un match qui est resté incertain jusqu’à l’ultime seconde lorsque les Reds ont contenu les assauts répétés et incessants des Néo-Zélandais pendant les trois dernières minutes sur leur ligne.

Victime d’un tampon important au début de la seconde période, Tom avait été remplacé à la 52e. En première période, il avait passé deux coups de pied sur trois : une pénalité et une transformation. De précieux points qui ont compté dans la victoire 25-19 face aux Chiefs pourtant mieux classés qu’eux.

Rencontre
Super Rugby Pacific
Reds
25 - 19
Temps complet
Chiefs
Toutes les stats et les données

La famille Lynagh était quand même représentée puisque les grands-parents de Tom se trouvaient dans les tribunes de Brisbane.

Le décalage horaire le permettant, la famille s’est ensuite retrouvée devant la télévision pour suivre le match Italie-Ecosse. Il était alors 0h15 à Brisbane.

