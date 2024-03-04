Les Fidji ne performent plus et c’est une affaire d’Etat
Aux Fidji, le rugby à sept est une religion. Lorsque les Flying Fijians régnaient sur le monde – époque Ben Ryan – le sélectionneur de l’époque avait reçu les plus grands honneurs de l’île après avoir permis à l’équipe nationale de remporter la toute première médaille olympique de son histoire, qui plus est une médaille d’or.
Ceci posé, on comprend mieux pourquoi l’absence de résultats des Fidji en ce moment sur le circuit mondial de rugby à sept à cinq mois des Jeux olympiques inquiète au plus haut sommet de l’Etat.
Imaginez Gabriel Attal appeler la FFR
Dans un autre pays, la troisième place au classement général ne serait pas une honte. Mais depuis le début de la saison, les Fidji n’ont remporté qu’une médaille (le bronze à Perth) et ont terminé à la 6e place à Vancouver et Los Angeles.
Ce n’est pas suffisant et le Premier ministre du pays, Sitiveni Rabuka, l’a indirectement fait savoir au sélectionneur Ben Gollings. On voit mal en France Gabriel Attal sermonner Jérôme Daret pour le début décevant de la saison – à moins qu’il l’ai fait et c’est pourquoi la France vient de remporter coup sur coup deux médailles, le bronze à Vancouver et l’or à Los Angeles !
Mais aux Fidji, c’est différent et on ne plaisante pas avec le Sevens. L’échec du sélectionneur Ben Gollings à remporter une étape du HSBC SVNS depuis sa nomination a conduit le Premier ministre à donner un ultimatum à la Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) pour convoquer une réunion afin d’examiner les performances de l’équipe nationale.
Le premier ministre pose un ultimatum
S’adressant au FijiTimes et aux médias locaux après l’ouverture officielle du Parlement, Sitiveni Rabuka a déclaré que si la fédération fidjienne de rugby ne convoquait pas de réunion, le gouvernement le ferait.
« Pourquoi avons-nous obtenu ces résultats ? Est-ce qu’on fait ce qu’il faut ? Ces questions devront faire l’objet d’une discussion entre le gouvernement et la direction », a déclaré le Premier ministre Rabuka.
La pression sur Gollings s’est accentuée depuis plusieurs semaines avec son incapacité à remporter une victoire après 19 tournois sous sa direction.
Forte pression sur Ben Gollings
Récemment, l’Anglais Ben Gollings, meilleur marqueur de tous les temps sur le circuit, a été confronté à des critiques pour ne pas avoir impliqué le double médaillé d’or olympique Jerry Tuwai en tant que membre de l’équipe ou en tant qu’entraîneur.
Une réunion organisée en début d’année par la fédé avait permis d’apaiser les tensions entre Tuwai et le sélectionneur, mais la situation n’est pas près de s’apaiser avec la défense de la médaille d’or olympique des Fidji en France.
Vilimoni Delasau, ancien ailier du rugby à sept des Fidji, a récemment fait monter la pression sur Gollings en réitérant son appel à Tuwai pour qu’il prenne la relève et entraîne l’équipe aux Jeux olympiques de Paris aux côtés de l’ancien capitaine du rugby à sept, Sireli Bobo.
« Je ne sais pas s’il (Ben Gollings) a été envoyé pour dégrader le niveau de notre rugby à sept ou quoi », a déclaré Delasau. « Je suis fatigué de ce qu’ils (la Fédération fidjienne de rugby) font. Ils le (Gollings) gardent là alors qu’il n’est pas performant. »
Comments on RugbyPass
The writer ignores the player selection issue of both Jones and Borthwick and the lack of attack play with OF or GF as 10, wingers with no pace or footwork (a la Watson), bashers instead of fast feet backs and forwards who take the ball static and go to ground very quickly. Rugby is not brain surgery but it does need the best qualities of players recognised for international standard.12 Go to comments
I think France have reverted to type which is being incredibly inconsistent the best of France is on par with Ireland and the worst of France is on par with Italy what we saw before the world cup was France finally hitting consistency now its back to normal1 Go to comments
I firmly believe everyone that wanted change, need to start defending Borthwick. He has done exactly what is needed! Pre Borthwick, our nbacks were awful the ball never got passed passed Farrell and we kicked everything away, its no wonder our attack is years behind teams like FIJI and the top 3 teams. Our forwards didn’t pass nor run with the ball and lacked power and pace. Now the team is revamped, were trying things never thought possible and were making mistakes that will soon be a thing of the past. 22 turnovers against Scotland, 3 which resulted in tries. Imagine if those turnovers did not happen, our forwards looked powerful and direct and edged the forward contest, Scotland would have only scored pens and we would have scored try after try. Yes this is a Maybe. but 22 turnovers however you put it is 22 attempts to do something. If we would have won, i wonder what the press would be saying? GIve him time… it will work12 Go to comments
Better not be some progressive crap. If it’s got a rainbow in it I’m supporting a new team5 Go to comments
Why do I have the sinking feeling, that this will end up being an unmitigated disaster. The excuse sounds like some woke verbal porridge. And to think, that some creative agency will rake in money for this fool’s-errand … money that should perhaps be spent elsewhere.5 Go to comments
Two thoughts, the plaudits for Borthwick across the game are typically for his character and specific coaching role rather than vision. Is he one job too senior. Next, what is being served up currently is tedious. Appreciate wins are important, but to me, the spectacle needs to be entertaining. It is not and has not been for 4 years.12 Go to comments
This is a never ending campaign of grip esegui which causes even more racism. These protesters should realise that most of them have blood from another ethnicity that they conveniently forget when needed. Remember all your roots and stop stirring up trouble which results in an environment where your whanau from all sides suffers.7 Go to comments
england under eddie jones were frightening. they won 18 tests in a row for christ sakes. eddie jones was peak england. never forget. 😂12 Go to comments
And who pays their way……..the redneck Govt I presume. This is racism at its worst by an ungrateful mob of numpties7 Go to comments
People outside of SA have no clue about the rugby renaissance / revolution that is happening at grass roots level in SA ever since Rassie was appointed. Coaching standards have dramatically improved across the board and the quality of rugby we are seeing on the school and university grounds is at times unbelievably good. The standard of play in the Varsity Cup competition is comparable to URC level and as a competition it is just an incredibly good entertainment event. This all contributes to why we are seeing 20k -30k and higher crowd numbers at these games. Elsewhere in the world, professional teams with multi-million dollar budgets struggle to get 5k - 10k attendance at their games whereas our top 100 schools easily get more than 10k every weekend. In just 1 week, the Bulls sold out two events they are hosting this year, the URC game against the Stormers, as well as the Test match against Ireland that sold out in just a few hours yesterday. I cannot wait to see our youngsters in action later this year int he U20 RWC being held in Cape Town. There are some players there that are already playing in the URC that I am excited to see in action wearing the Green & Gold 💚💛!8 Go to comments
Don’t leave out the details. What exactly is their grievance?7 Go to comments
No judgment on the political views of the players, they are allowed to have such opinions. But someone should tell them: National, New Zealand First, and ACT voters watch rugby too. Perhaps a fledgling competition that is trying to grow should avoid alienating half (or more than half) of their potential audience?7 Go to comments
> We wanted it to represent not just M?ori, but people of all races and cultures Except for “rednecks”, I guess. And I suspect that’s a generous translation. If they’re so concerned about Maori culture, why is a women’s team even doing a Haka?7 Go to comments
To compare Carter Gordon to Dan Carter sums up the whole article and the author’s rugby prowess… beyond laughable. Tah’s were very lucky and scores twice purely on Crusader's rookie mistakes, which everyone knows won't happen again. I’ve been a long time reader here, and the best thing this article did was to push me into signing up with the page, just so I can state the obvious. I guess any publicity after all is publicity!10 Go to comments
Remember what life was like before Eddie Jones? Welcome to your future England fans.12 Go to comments
LOL only 1 Chiefs player. i guess I dreamt their supurb play. Tahs to win the comp eh! Not from where I sit.10 Go to comments
Glad you’re not a selector, Ben.10 Go to comments
Unless they change their logo to a Tyrannosaurus Rex,l then they are wasting their time.5 Go to comments
Brayden Iose deserves a honourable mention, he was immense for the hurricanes.10 Go to comments
“..does not scale well digitally…” For goodness sake don't ask Wayne Shelford to come back and spearhead the exciting new PR initiative…5 Go to comments