Les enjeux de France 7 à Los Angeles
L’arrivée d’Antoine Dupont au sein de France 7 n’est pas passé inaperçue le week-end dernier à Vancouver. Jamais on n’avait autant parlé de rugby à 7 dans les médias, ce qui est une excellente promotion pour le tournoi olympique à Paris 2024 auquel Dupont souhaite participer. Autant faut-il qu’il soit retenu dans le groupe de Jérôme Daret.
Antoine Dupont va-t-il réussir à enchaîner ?
Mais après la prestation qu’il a fournie à Vancouver – trois essais et plusieurs passes décisives pour sa première sur le circuit – nul doute qu’il est bien parti. Ce sera l’un des enjeux de ce tournoi de Los Angeles. Le meilleur joueur du monde réussira-t-il à enchaîner ce rythme fou cinq jours plus tard.
Entre Vancouver et los Angeles, c’est près de 2 000 km, soit près de 3h de vol, sans escale et sur le même fuseau horaire, ce qui ne devrait donc poser aucun souci à l’équipe sur ce plan. Mais Dupont devrait avoir plus de temps de jeu et devrait prendre plus de responsabilités pour réussir à s’imposer dans le groupe.
Vont-ils éloigner définitivement la menace de la relégation ?
L’autre enjeu de ce week-end, c’est la possibilité de décoller de cette 7e place au classement général obtenue au tournoi de Perth (ils avaient acquis dix points sur les deux premiers tournois, puis 26 depuis l’Australie). Actuellement, la France n’est qu’à six points des USA – qui joueront chez eux donc seront favoris pour créer quelque chose – et à 16 points des Samoa qui sont dans la zone de relégation.
Un faux pas dans les trois derniers tournois avant Madrid (Los Angeles, Hongkong et Singapour) serait inquiétant pour les Français. Si en revanche ils atteignent le Top 5 à Los Angeles, la menace serait plus lointaine, ce qui leur permettrait de se consacrer à autre chose qu’à sauver leur peau. En ce sens, le tournoi de Los Angeles est charnière.
Vont-ils être aussi menaçants qu’à Vancouver ?
Est-ce l’arrivée d’Antoine Dupont qui leur a donné des ailes ? Toujours est-il que le tournoi de Vancouver est de loin leur meilleur à ce jour depuis Toulouse l’année dernière. Jusqu’alors, ils réussissaient à marquer en moyenne 14,3 essais par tournoi, mais au Canada, leur total est monté à 27, soit autant que leur précédent record qui remonte à 2022 à Singapour.
A Vancouver, les Français ont été redoutables dans les 22 adverses en aplatissant 27 fois dans leurs 28 visites, soit un taux de réalisation de 96% (77% jusqu’alors).
Même en défense ils ont été meilleurs avec un ratio de 73% de plaquage réussis (65% avant), soit le troisième meilleur taux du tournoi.
Comment vont-ils sortir de la poule C ?
Ce ne sera que la deuxième fois que les Français (7e) joueront le Canada (12e) cette saison. Mais la fois précédente, à Cape Town, a été dévastatrice : une défaite de 16 points (33-17) dans le match pour la 7e place. Les Français avaient encaissé cinq essais et avaient réussi 71% de leurs plaquages.
Contre les Fidji (3e) aussi le début de la saison n’a pas été facile. La seule victoire des Français en quatre rencontres est intervenue en phase de poule au Cap, 17-14, et jamais, jamais, ils n’ont réussi à battre deux fois les Fidjiens la même saison (les sept victoires précédentes étaient sur plusieurs saisons). De plus, la France n’a jamais battu les Fidji aux Etats-Unis (sept défaites en tout avec un écart moyen de 19 points).
Enfin, le dernier match contre la Grande-Bretagne (10e) sera plus en faveur des Français, après avoir cumulé 57 points à 0 lors de leurs deux rencontres à Dubaï. Ils pourront compter sur Stephen Parez-Edo Martin qui avait inscrit deux essais contre les Britanniques à Dubaï. Le vétéran de France 7, redoutable gratteur (cinq ballons volés cette saison, soit le meilleur gratteur du circuit) n’est plus qu’à un seul essai pour devenir le troisième Français à passer la barre des 100 essais sur le circuit derrière Terry Bouhraoua (131) et Julien Candelon (114).
L’équipe de France 7 pour le HSBC SVNS Los Angeles
- Stephen Parez-Edo Martin – 73 tournois
- Paulin Riva – 44 tournois
- Nelson Epée – 10 tournois
- Antoine Zeghdar – 14 tournois
- Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang – 17 tournois
- Jordan Sepho – 21 tournois
- Varian Pasquet – 21 tournois
- Théo Forner – 11 tournois
- Antoine Dupont – 1 tournoi
- Rayan Rebbadj – 15tournois
- Jefferson Lee Joseph – 11 tournois
- Andy Timo – 6 tournois
- William Iraguha – 27 tournois
Les matchs de France 7
Vendredi 1er mars :
- France – Canada à 19h16 (heure de Los Angeles) – 4h16 samedi 2 mars (heure de Paris)
Samedi 2 mars :
- France – Grande-Bretagne à 9h52 (heure de Los Angeles) – 18h52 (heure de Paris)
- France – Fidji à 14h22 (heure de Los Angeles) – 23h22 (heure de Paris)
