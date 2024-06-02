Les deux équipes de France atteignent la finale à Madrid
Beau dimanche pour les septistes français. Filles comme garçons ont décroché leur ticket pour la finale de la Grande Finale du Sevens de Madrid, grâce respectivement à un succès sur le Canada (19-17) et les Fidji (21-14).
En lice à midi, l’équipe de France féminine a réussi à garder deux petits points d’avance pour s’offrir le droit de rêver à la victoire finale dans cette Grande Finale de Madrid.
Ce court succès fut difficile à aller chercher et la réaction des Bleues au coup de sifflet final trahissait autant de joie que de soulagement.
Les Françaises ont mené toute la rencontre, mais sans jamais parvenir à creuser un écart significatif sur cette équipe canadienne, surprise du tournoi. Cela s’est finalement joué aux transformations et à ce jeu-là, Yolaine Yengo (2/3) a été plus efficace que les buteuses nord-américaines (0/2 pour Chloe Daniels, 1/1 pour Olivia Apps).
Elles ouvraient le score dès la première minute de jeu par Séraphine Okemba en puissance (7-0, 1re). Les Canadiennes revenaient rapidement avec une action conclue en bout de ligne par Florence Symonds (7-5, 4e).
On remettait le couvert dans la foulée côté français avec une nouvelle course radicale d’Okemba plein centre, mise en orbite par un beau offload (14-5, 6e).
Les Bleues creusaient l’écart, sur un contre terrible juste avant la pause. Sur la dernière possession de la mi-temps, le Canada gère mal et l’équipe de France ne s’est pas privé pour dérouler une remontée de balle terminée par Yolaine Yengo (19-5, 7e).
Avec deux essais transformés d’avance, elles avaient de quoi voir venir en deuxième période. Mais en Sevens, tout va très vite et en profitant des erreurs françaises, les Canadiennes recollaient.
D’abord à 19-10 avec un essai de Kawara Wardley (9e), puis en toute fin de match à 19-17 avec l’essai d’Asia Hogan-Rochester, le seul transformé par le Canada, alors que Valentine Lothoz avait écopé d’un carton jaune.
Les dernières secondes seront irrespirables, mais la défense de l’équipe de France a tenu. Les Bleues sont en finale, elles retrouveront l’Australie, vainqueur 21-19 de la Nouvelle Zélande dans l’autre demi-finale, pour une revanche : l’Australie a battu la France 28-14 lors de la phase de poule.
Les garçons imitent les filles dans la foulée
Dans la foulée des Françaises, leurs homologues masculins entraient sur le terrain pour les imiter. Pour cela, il fallait sortir les Fidji, en retrait toute la saison mais redevenus performants dans la capitale espagnole.
Ce sont d’ailleurs les “Flying Fijians” qui prenaient les devants en début de rencontre. Prenant les Bleus à la gorge, ils marquaient rapidement par Joji Nasova (0-7, 2e). Si Théo Forner répondait rapidement (7-7, 5e), les Bleus craquaient en fin de période. Jean-Pascal Barraque ratait la touche au pied, et la sanction ne tardait pas : Iowame Teba faisait fructifier cette opportunité après la sirène (7-14 à la pause).
Remplaçant, Antoine Dupont entrait sur le terrain en début de 2e période et sans avoir l’impact décisif de la veille face à la Grande-Bretagne, le Toulousain a encore été le “game changer”.
Il a gratté un ballon dans un ruck sur une possession dangereuse des Fidji et dans la foulée, Jefferson-Lee Joseph a marqué l’essai de la gagne (21-14, 13e). Avant cela, Rayan Rebbadj avait rapidement les siens à 14-14 grâce à un essai tout en puissance.
En finale, les Bleus affronteront l’Argentine, vainqueur de la Nouvelle-Zélande, là aussi pour une revanche. Les Pumas ont battu les Bleus 26-12 lors de la phase de poule.
