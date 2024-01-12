Les British & Irish Lions vont-ils sauver le rugby australien ?

Andy Farrell's honesty, personality, charisma and humility means the 2025 tourists will be in good hands.

After two years of frustration, the Ulster flying machine is showcasing his vast talent again.

FEATURE

Late developer Lucu primed to step into Dupont limelight

Antoine Dupont will be conspicuous by his absence from the Six Nations, but his likely replacement could make life tough for France's genius when he returns.