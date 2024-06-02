40 - 19
FT
41 - 14
FT
31 - 17
FT
19 - 24
FT
29 - 24
FT
31 - 6
FT
32 - 15
FT
14 - 26
FT
31 - 23
FT
29 - 24
FT
29 - 33
FT
24 - 33
FT

Les Bleues battues par l'Australie, M. Levi refait le coup

Par Jérémy Fahner
Maddison Levi a inscrit sept essais en deux matchs face aux Bleues (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images).

Jamais deux sans trois, l’adage s’est malheureusement vérifié sur la finale de la Grande Finale de Madrid entre la France et l’Australie.

Pour la troisième fois de la saison, l’équipe de France féminine a atteint la finale d’une étape du circuit de Sevens. Et pour la troisième fois, donc, les Bleues ont perdu.

Déjà battues la veille par des Australiennes portées par les quatre essais de Maddison Levi (28-14), les Françaises n’ont pas réussi à prendre leur revanche au meilleur moment.

Le match de poule avait laissé un sentiment de supériorité « green and gold », face notamment à la puissance de Levi, insaisissable une fois que la balle lui arrive dans les mains.

Malgré l’ampleur du score final, cette finale a donné lieu à un match plus accroché qu’il n’y parait. Les Australiennes se sont en effet détachées en deuxième période et plus particulièrement dans les deux dernières minutes, Maddison Levi, encore elle, plantant trois essais coup sur coup.

La superstar australienne termine la saison avec 69 essais au compteur, loin devant tout le monde, dont sept en deux matchs ce week-end face à la France.

Les Bleues n’avaient donc pas la faveur des pronostics, d’autant plus face à l’Australie vainqueur de quatre des cinq derniers duels face à la France (succès bleue 21-19 à Vancouver).

Le début de match est empreint de tension des deux côtés avec de l’intensité dans les plaquages, un peu de chambrage inutile signée Teagan Levi. Les Australiennes sont en marche les premières, mais Séraphine Okemba est vigilante sur M. Levi (2e).

Elles ouvrent tout de même la marque deux minutes plus tard grâce à Faith Nathan et ses appuis électriques (0-7, 4e). Sur l’action, les Françaises défendaient à six, Anne-Cécile Ciofani s’étant blessée peu avant sur un plaquage.

Les Bleues répliquent rapidement. Sur une longue séquence partie d’une mêlée dans les 22 adverses, Yolaine Yengo forçait le passage jusqu’à l’en-but (7-7, 6e).

Bien en place, virulentes en défense, les Françaises sont dans le match à la mi-temps, et peuvent croire à une issue favorable.

C’était sans compter sur la tornade Levi. Surveillée comme le lait sur le feu en première période, on ne l’avait pas vu ou presque. Dans les cinq dernières minutes, chaque ballon tombé ira en dame.

Elle casse les plaquages sur une course croisée avec Charlotte Caslick et redonne l’avantage aux siennes (7-14, 9e).

Puis elle est servie en bout de ligne, une position où elle est souvent inarrêtable (7-19, 12e). Et elle porte l’estocade dans les arrêts de jeu d’un dernier essai, son 69e de la saison.

Les Bleues, pas encore au niveau des toutes meilleures nations, continuent d’apprendre. Mais tout ce qu’elles ont fait cette saison en général, et sur ce tournoi de Madrid en particulier, est tout de même positif en vue des JO, dans six semaines.

Retrouvez tous les résumés de match sur RugbyPass.tv.

La Coupe du Monde de Rugby Féminin 2025 arrive en Angleterre. Inscrivez-vous ici pour être le premier à recevoir des informations sur la billetterie.

