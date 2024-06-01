L'équipe de France surclassée par l'Argentine
Arrivée à Madrid avec de grandes ambitions, l’envie de bien préparer les JO, et un certain Antoine Dupont, l’équipe de France masculine de Sevens avait réussi son entrée dans la compétition. Hier, lors de son premier match, elle a écarté sans difficulté ni ménagement l’Australie, éparpillée 38-5.
De bon augure croyait-on, avant le test autrement plus ardu proposé ce samedi, avec l’Argentine au menu. Et les Français sont passés au travers.
Ils sont tombés face à la meilleure nation de la saison, certes. Mais les Sud-Américains, vainqueurs sans contestation possible 26-12, sont eux privés de leur facteur X : Marcos Moneta est bien présent à l’Estadio Metropolitano, mais avec un casque de commentateur sur la tête, avec la télé argentine.
La première mi-temps a été cauchemardesque pour les Français. Passé le sauvetage miraculeux de Varian Pasquier sur Luciano Gonzalez dans l’en-but (2e), tout est allé de travers.
Peut-être gêné dans son appréciation par le soleil couchant, Pasquier tentait une longue passe dans ses 22, facilement interceptée par Tobias Wade, qui terminait en trottinant (0-7, 3e).
Jusqu’à la pause ou presque, la bataille faisait rage au centre du terrain sans véritable occasion de part et d’autre. Ou presque, car dans les ultimes secondes, les Argentins trouvaient un décalage pour German Schulz isolé (0-14, 7e).
La double peine pour les Bleus, qui entraient au vestiaire avec un joueur de moins, Pasquier, décidément dans tous les coups, ayant écopé d’un carton jaune sur l’action de l’essai argentin pour un plaquage à retardement.
14 points de débours, un joueur en moins, ça s’annonçait compliqué pour les Bleus d’Antoine Dupont, sur le banc depuis le début de la rencontre.
D’autant que l’Argentine trouvait une 3e fois la faille rapidement à la reprise. Pris de vitesse dans le replacement au bout d’une longue séquence argentine, les deux défenseurs français ne parvenaient pas à stopper le surpuissant Luciano Gonzalez (0-21, 8e).
Nelson Epée redonnait un semblant d’espoir à la France, renforcé par l’entrée de Dupont (5-21, 11e).
Mais sur le renvoi, Rodrigo Isgro captait le ballon et sprintait sur 80 m pour s’offrir un essai en solo (5-26, 12e).
En toute fin de match, Epée s’offrait un doublé qui adoucissait le score final (12-26), mais pas le ressenti terrain et l’idée que cette équipe en a encore sous le pied.
Les Bleus vont devoir lâcher les chevaux car aujourd’hui à 21h, ils disputent leur dernier match de poule face à la Grande-Bretagne. Victoire indispensable pour poursuivre l’aventure madrilène.
