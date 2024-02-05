L’Ecosse va pouvoir retrouver Darge et Gilchrist face à la France
Rory Darge et Grant Gilchrist sont prêts à faire leur retour en test pour l’Ecosse au moment de recevoir la France à Murrayfield pour la deuxième journée du Tournoi des Six Nations.
Les deux joueurs n’ont pas participé à la victoire de l’Écosse sur le Pays de Galles (27-26) à Cardiff, le troisième-ligne Darge étant blessé au genou et le deuxième-ligne Gilchrist étant suspendu.
Leur disponibilité arrive à point nommé, puisque le deuxième-ligne Richie Gray pourrait manquer le reste du tournoi de cette saison en raison d’un problème au biceps, tandis que Luke Crosbie s’est blessé à l’épaule. Les deux joueurs étaient sortis prématurément du Principality Stadium.
« Grant sera disponible », a confirmé Gregor Townsend, le sélectionneur de l’Écosse.
« Il s’est entraîné toute la semaine et c’est une bonne chose que nous ayons un deuxième-ligne de retour cette semaine avec la blessure de Richie.
« Rory s’est entraîné à fond ces deux derniers jours, il sera donc prêt à jouer aussi. C’est une bonne chose que nous ayons deux remplaçants. »
Le couperet est passé près
L’Écosse a failli être renversée par une étonnante remontée du Pays de Galles qui a marqué 26 points sans réplique entre la 48e et la 68e minute.
L’équipe de Townsend est restée accrochée à un point – elle a également reçu deux cartons jaunes et a concédé 14 pénalités successives – avant de retrouver sa sérénité et de conclure le match pour remporter sa première victoire à Cardiff depuis 2002.
« Nous allons examiner chaque pénalité, pourquoi nous avons été du mauvais côté pour l’arbitre », a-t-il ajouté.
« Nous devons montrer aux joueurs qu’il faut être conscient du fait que l’arbitre vous pénalise ou que si une équipe commence à dominer, il ne faut pas l’aider en lui donnant plus de pénalités.
« Les deux cartons jaunes nous ont vraiment coûté cher, juste au moment où l’élan était en leur faveur.
« L’adversaire aura toujours des temps forts à un moment donné. Et nous ne pouvons pas les aider en nous mettant à 14 et en donnant des pénalités.
« Nous devions contenir les Pays de Galles à la fin, lancer une action et l’exécuter. C’était vraiment bien. Mais si nous avions perdu, cela aurait été un coup dur. On ne peut pas le nier. »
Ne pas oublier les dernières minutes héroïques
La France arrivera à Édimbourg après une écrasante défaite 38-17 à domicile contre l’Irlande, qui était son premier match depuis son élimination de la Coupe du monde face à l’Afrique du Sud, conquérante en quarts de finale.
« C’est une grande équipe avec des joueurs de niveau mondial et un énorme pack », reconnaît Townsend à propos des Bleus.
« La France aura à cœur de gagner après les deux défaites qu’elle a subies, l’une en Coupe du monde et l’autre contre l’Irlande.
« Mais nous avons aussi l’occasion de jouer devant nos supporters et de nous assurer de réaliser le même match que celui que nous avons fait pendant 42 minutes (contre le Pays de Galles), et les dernières minutes. Il ne faut pas les oublier non plus ! »
