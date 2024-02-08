L'Écosse s'attend à affronter la « meilleure version » de la France

FEATURE For England's dashing debutants, the hard works starts now Similar to England against Italy Stuart Lancaster blooded six debutants at the 2012 Six Nations but beyond Owen Farrell, who can name them?

FEATURE 'The French believe that their team without Dupont is like Asterix without his magic potion' The collapse of Les Bleus against Ireland has led to much wailing and navel gazing, with the absent Antoine Dupont coming under scrutiny