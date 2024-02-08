L'Écosse s'attend à affronter la « meilleure version » de la France
Les Français ont subi une défaite record à domicile face à l’Irlande à Marseille (17-38), tandis que les Écossais ont battu le Pays de Galles lors d’un test exceptionnel.
Grant Gilchrist s’attend à une réaction de la part des visiteurs de Murrayfield. Le deuxième-ligne a manqué la victoire au Pays de Galles en raison d’une suspension, mais il devrait revenir titulaire dans l’équipe pour remplacer Richie Gray, dont le tournoi a pris fin en raison d’une blessure.
« Nous nous préparons à affronter la meilleure version d’eux et nous savons à quoi cela ressemble », a évoqué Gilchrist en conférence de presse. « Nous les avons joués trois fois au cours de l’année dernière et nous savons donc à quoi nous attendre (bilan de deux victoires françaises, ndlr).
« C’est une équipe que nous connaissons bien et contre laquelle nous avons obtenu de bons résultats. Nous savons aussi ce que c’est de ne pas réussir contre eux.
« Il y a deux ans, je me souviens que nous jouions trop dans notre propre moitié de terrain et que notre attaque dans les rucks n’était pas assez performante pour obtenir des ballons rapides et leur poser des problèmes.
« Mais nous avons vu au fil du temps à quel point les équipes peuvent être bonnes contre eux et nous savons que si nous sommes à notre meilleur niveau, c’est un match que nous pouvons gagner samedi. »
50-50 dans le Tournoi sous l’ère Galthié
Depuis que Fabien Galthié est seul aux commandes, la France et l’Ecosse se sont déjà rencontrées à sept reprises avec un bilan très contrasté de quatre victoires pour trois défaites, ce qui en fait une des équipes contre laquelle la France a le plus perdu, si l’on reprend le taux – cher à Galthié – de 80% de victoires du XV de France depuis le début du mandat (35 victoires en 44 matchs).
Les deux dernières rencontres étaient lors de la préparation à la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023 en août dernier. A une défaite 25-21 à Murrayfield avait succédé une victoire 30-27 à Geoffroy-Guichard une semaine plus tard.
En fait, presque toutes les rencontres sont ainsi, en dents de scie. A une victoire de l’Ecosse répond une victoire de la France. Mais dans le cadre exceptionnel et si particulier du Tournoi des Six Nations – où le Trophée Auld Alliance se joue depuis 2018 – France et Ecosse se partagent deux victoires et deux défaites chacun depuis que Galthié est en poste.
Un ours qui a été piqué avec un gros bâton
« C’est une équipe de France avec de nouveaux entraîneurs qui essaient de s’intégrer et de nouveaux systèmes qui n’ont pas encore été mis en place », analyse l’ancien international écossais Johnnie Beattie dans sa chronique pour la BBC en comparant la France à un « ours qui a été piqué avec un gros bâton » après sa défaite inaugurale contre l’Irlande, « la pire équipe contre laquelle commencer ».
« C’est une équipe de France qui a déjà joué beaucoup de rugby cette saison, une équipe de France à laquelle il manque non seulement Dupont et Ntamack, mais aussi l’excellent Thibauld Flament, le gigantesque Emmanuel Meafou et Willemse, qui est suspendu.
« Mais je reviens à l’ours qui a été piqué avec un gros bâton. Ils arriveront à Édimbourg sans certains joueurs de classe mondiale qui ont contribué à faire d’eux des champions du Grand Chelem en 2022, mais ils emporteront avec eux une certaine dose de fureur. Ce sont des joueurs fiers. Le retour de bâton arrive. »
